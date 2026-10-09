Best Buy’s Techtober Sale Ends Sunday. Here’s What Gamers Should Grab

Best Buy’s Techtober sales event runs through the end of the day on Sunday, October 11, and many of its deals have outlasted those on Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, which ended on October 7. I’ve been scouring Best Buy for gaming deals, and I had no trouble finding plenty on gaming headphones, mechanical gaming keyboards, gaming mice, and more.

the top gaming deals

Those looking for arguably the best wireless gaming headphones (without heading to the poor house) should check out this deal on HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headphones for $109. That’s $91 off their usual $200 retail price, my friend. These babies can last up to 300 hours on a charge, which is insane. Of course, that depends on the volume you set them to.

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Desk space is at a premium, I know, especially these days when we’re all used to little laptops taking up no room at all. If you want a gaming keyboard that won’t crowd you off your own desk, the Razer Huntsman Mini is 60% the size of a standard keyboard. You don’t need that numpad for gaming, anyway, right? This is one of the better deals on mechanical gaming keyboards I’ve seen, as it’s $50 off and going for $70 right now.

The Corsair K65 Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard tucks a set of arrow keys into a compact format about 75% the size of a traditional keyboard. Size isn’t the only thing that shrank. The price is down to $130 from its $160 retail price. The switches are Cherry MX Reds, the classic linear-travel mechanical switches most associated with fast-paced, twitch-style gaming.

I love this mouse. I’ve been using a Logitech G305 Lightspeed for six years. It eliminated the wrist pain that laptop trackpads and lesser mice inflicted on me. Newer gaming mice have come along since then to outshine it, but with a one-millisecond latency over a wireless connection, it’s still a blisteringly fast (and cheap) wireless mouse that’s ultra-comfy. At $30 (down $20 from its $50 retail price), it’s a no-brainer.

Check out my review of the Logitech G305 Lightspeed.

All right, I cheated. The Rain Design iLevel2 Adjustable Laptop Stand isn’t on sale, but I saw that Best Buy was now selling them, and I couldn’t let the opportunity pass by without calling them out. I’ve owned one of these for, oh, about four years after working my way through several unsatisfying laptop stands. The brushed aluminum build quality is burly and impressive, matching Apple’s design language, and it gets your laptop’s screen eye level so that you’re not hunched over for hours playing Civilization VII.