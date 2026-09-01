Save Up to $100 on These 7 Very Good Headphones and Earbuds at Best Buy Right Now

Hear ye, hear ye. I’ve got nothing particularly medieval to say. I’ve just always wanted to say that. But there is a renaissance of wired headphones and earbuds, plus loads of good headphones and earbuds on the market in general.

Most of our favorites are still selling for their full prices right now, thanks to these dark ages of economic weirdness, but Best Buy is selling some of the top-notch headphones and earbuds, both wired and not, for some really steep discounts. Here are the seven that jumped out to me.

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The Beats Studio Pro are one of the headphones I constantly see on strangers and friends around New York. Maybe that’s a testament to how many people want to use their ANC to shut the loud world up while they listen to their podcasts, audiobooks, and music. Save $100.

The Beats Solo 4 don’t have the Beats Studio Pro’s ANC, but because they’re over-the-ear headphones they’ll still passively block more sound than a pair of earbuds. Chalk it up to the earcups, which isolate the ears from surrounding sound more effectively than earbuds. Save 50 big ones.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro’s boast is that it uses Galaxy AI to automatically block out unwanted background noise in what it calls “adaptive” ANC. They’ll also adjust the audio based upon how the earbuds are sitting in your ears, in order to optimize the sound quality. The Buds3 Pro also adjust your audio based on how they’re sitting in your ears to bring out the best in every playlist or podcast. $100 off right now.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 improves upon its predecessor by incorporating a processor that’s seven times faster, along with 12 microphones that “(allow) for more accurate and adaptive noise cancellation to fit the user’s environment,” as Sony puts it. Save $60 on these.

The band that goes all the way around the back of the head means the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 are designed to stay glued to your head while you’re pounding out that marathon practice or bounding over trails while trail running. 40 bucks off.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Open-Ear Earbuds incorporate active noise cancellation (ANC) to block out loud surroundings. You can customize the fit to dial in the comfort level, and being of an open-ear design they tend to feel less stuffy during long listening sessions and more comfortable relative to other earbuds. Another $100 off deal!

You know the priorities that Bose set when it released the Bose QuietComfort Headphones. Along with Bose’s notoriously strong ANC performance, these have plush, leather-covered ear cups that make them particularly comfy.