Best Buy Has Techtober Deals on Some of Our Favorite Retro Games and Consoles

Best Buy’s Techtober sales event chugs on, even as Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days ended this past Tuesday. Through Sunday, October 11, Best Buy’s deals remain live. I’ve waded through the lot of them, looking for deals on the retro, the vintage, the vintage-looking, and the throwbacks. Here are the ones that stop and made me do an old-fashioned, sitcom-style double take.

Game like it’s the neon 1980s Again

Breadbin Commodore 64 for $300. That’s $50 shaved off its retail price. Why “breadbin?” Just look at it. Commodore says it supports a gaming library of more than 10,000 titles. You just download games onto the cassette-style USB thumbdrive (included, along with 100 games already installed), plug it into the console, and boom. You’ve got games to play with no need for a cartridge.

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That’s an option, though, if you’ve got an old stash of games that’ve been waiting 30 years to see the light of day again. Anything compatible with the original Commodore 64 works with the resurrected model, too: old cartridges, CRT TVs, datasettes, and disk drives.

As a diehard Sega kid growing up, I approve of everything Sonic. This portable joystick arcade game is $10 off.

Save $39 on a whole ass Atari that you hold in your hands. This includes over 200 games, including classics like Pac-Man, Asteroids, Centipede, and approximately 197 more.

Commit to the Bit with more retro tech deals

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo is a bit of a charmer, the sort of camera that draws a crowd when you’re out among friends who invariably all want their picture taken and printed for them right then and there. How do I know? I just reviewed it. Wandering Brooklyn’s streets, shooting impromptu pics of vintage BMWs and flashy tequila advertisements, I had a bundle of fun. And a bundle of 2″ by 3″ photos in my hand moments after pulling the lever that prints them out of the camera body. Normally $235, it’s down to $200.

Don’t look too closely, because the Sony PS-LX3BT Turntable is retro in the sense that it’s a turntable that spins vinyl records, but underneath that it’s got a dose of modernity tucked beneath the surface, such as an automatic needle that positions itself and Bluetooth for connecting to headphones and speakers.

Lots of the old-school brands have let their flip phones drift off into the sunset and are no longer available in the US. The Jitterbug Flip3 is $20 off at $50 and comes with a prepaid plan. Yes, Jitterbug is for grandmas and grandpas—but with dumb phones and flip phones increasingly appealing to tech-addled Gens Z and Alpha, I’m forecasting this trend.