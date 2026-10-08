20 Surprising Supplies to Spook Up Your Halloween Party on the Cheap

Throwing a good Halloween party doesn’t (and certainly shouldn’t) require you to take out a second mortgage. Here are 20 supplies that do plenty of heavy lifting to make your guest truly feel the vibes of Spooky Season.

1. 20-Pack Blood Bags for Drinks

Serve drinks in IV-style blood bags and watch your guests do a double take. Each pouch holds about 11.5 ounces, comes with a blood-type label, and gets filled through the included syringe. A clip on the drinking port keeps it from leaking while people wander around.

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2. Inflatable Blood Bank Cooler

Meet the drink cooler dressed up as a hospital blood bank. Fill it with ice, drinks, or snacks and let it double as your party’s centerpiece. Maybe throw in those IV bags! It’s made of PVC and folds flat for storage, so it won’t take up much real estate in storage.

3. 30-Pack 10ml Oral Syringes

Pair the blood bags with 30 individually sealed 10ml syringes (no needles!) for the adults’ table. Jello shots are the go to for these, with the plastic being food-grade polypropylene. They’re sold for lab and craft use rather than medical use, so they’re perfect for your party table.

4. Pumpkin Drink Dispenser

A 1.5-gallon pumpkin dispenser comes in handy for punch, cider, or whatever you’re stirring up. It’s BPA-free and top-rack dishwasher safe, with a glittery orange tint and a metallic spigot. Maybe THIS is the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown?

5. Boo Charm Bubble Glass Pitcher

Pour from a bubble-finish glass pitcher draped in BOO charms and your punch instantly looks more festive. It has a handle and works for cocktails, mocktails, or plain old cider. Pair it with the pumpkin dispenser if you’re expecting a crowd.

6. Monster Mayhem Glow-in-the-Dark Reusable Cups

These reusable 10-ounce cups come in a 12-pack and glow in the dark after soaking up some light. They give your drinks table instant spooky ambiance (and are oddly nostalgic). Hand wash them and skip the microwave, and you can bring them back next year.

7. Adult Witching Hour Halloween Party Kit

This grown-up witch kit packs a 6-by-6-foot backdrop, a cocktail kit for six, and three honeycomb broomstick decorations. A foil fringe table skirt and six broom-shaped wine glasses round out the box. It’s basically a themed bar setup in one purchase. And those witches dancing around the fire… kinda unsettling….

8. White Ceramic Skull Bowl

A white ceramic skull bowl makes chips, candy, or dip look a little more gothic with zero effort. It’s food safe and offers 300 mL and 500 mL sizes.

9. Halloween Witch’s Cauldron Serving Bowl

Greet guests with a black resin cauldron that comes with a removable lid and a little witch spoon. It’s a good home for wrapped candy and snack mix. You’ll want something a little bigger for drinks, though (like the dispenser above).

10. Broomstick 3-Tiered Server

Stack your treats on a three-tiered server with a cast iron stand and ceramic platters in black, white, and orange patterns. The platters are listed as food safe, so cookies and cupcakes can go right on. Adding height to the dessert table makes the whole spread look more put together. Plus, it’s on crazy sale now for 70% off!

11. 36-Inch Skeleton Charcuterie Kit

Turn a snack table into a spooky grazing board with a 36-inch posable skeleton, a 5-foot kraft paper roll, and two oversized creepy cloths. The skeleton is food-contact safe plastic, so it can lie right alongside your cheese and crackers. When the party’s over, toss the paper and save the skeleton and cloths for next year! Love me a no-clean up solution!

12. Spiderweb Lace Table Topper

Drape this spiderweb topper over a dark tablecloth for instant haunted-mansion vibes. It’s polyester with web-shaped edges, and it’s spot clean only. It’s meant for indoor use, so keep it off the patio.

13. Pumpkin Toss Round PEVA Tablecloth

A 70-inch round pumpkin-print tablecloth is the table cover for people who know spills are coming. It’s a party. It happens. It’s 100% PEVA, so a quick wipe handles the damage, and it’s great for indoor or outdoor use.

14. Peanuts Halloween Tableware Kit for 24 Guests

Bring the nostalgia with a Peanuts Halloween tableware kit that serves 24 guests with plates, napkins, and three tablecloths. It’s 99 pieces and disposable, so cleanup is basically one trash bag. The tablecloths run thin and are slightly see-through, so layer them over a real table.

15. 24-Pack Flameless LED Votive Candles

A 24-pack of flameless votive candles gives you moody lighting without the fire hazard. They run on CR2032 batteries, with a listed runtime of up to 200 hours. Tuck them into jars, skull bowls, or cauldrons and the whole room looks lit and of the season.

16. Halloween Foil Streamer Backdrops (2-Pack)

Photoshoot time! Two shimmery foil streamer backdrops in orange, purple, and black turn a blank wall into a photo spot. Each one is about 3.3 by 6.56 feet and comes with double-sided tape at the top for hanging.

17. Trick or Treat Banner, Fans and Balloons Set

One box covers a whole room with paper fans, swirl streamers, two banners, and a pumpkin lantern garland. You also get 30 balloons, so there’s plenty to hang overhead. The designs include pumpkins, bats, cats, and ghosts in classic orange and black.

18. Inflatable Ring Toss

Hand your guests a ring and a reason to compete with this haunted-tombstone inflatable ring toss. It works best in the yard, the garage, or any space where a few rings might go flying. The drinking game potential is sky-high here too!

19. Giant 24 x 36 Halloween Word Search

A giant 24-by-36-inch word search gives guests something to do besides hover over the snack table. It can also entertain the kids! It’s laminated paper, so you’ll need a marker to play.

20. Bulk Halloween Rubber Duck Assortment

Yes, I’m ending on 100-plus Halloween rubber ducks… but 62% off is pretty good for these popular rubber ducks. The assortment includes reapers, witches, monsters, scarecrows, bats, sugar skulls, and jack-o’-lanterns, plus some glow minis. Scatter them down the table or hand them out as party favors. Or, I guess if you’re a Jeep owner, grab them for your dashboard (because apparently that’s a thing where I live).