14 Coffee and Espresso Gear Upgrade Deals for Slower Fall Mornings

Fall mornings are for slowing down, and nothing slows a morning down like a counter that looks like a café. Here are 14 of our favorite ways to upgrade your setup, from tiny fixes to full-blown espresso setups… with nearly every product already on sale for Amazon Prime Day!

1. Supsonic 16oz Self-Heating Coffee Mug

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via Supsonic

A mug that keeps itself warm (up to 149°F) and shuts itself off. Cold coffee has no business here.

2. House Gem Mug Warmer

Want to keep your coffee warm, but want to keep using your own favorite mug? This warmer lets you do (literally) exactly that.

3. Veken Airtight Stainless Steel Canister

via Veken

Stale beans are a crime. This canister comes with a built-in date tracker and a scoop, so nobody has to guess how old your coffee is.

4. Reoszeank Espresso Distributor Kit

via Reoszeank

Uneven grounds make uneven shots. This lightning deal espresso distributor kit exists to fix that.

5. InstaWhisk Handheld Frother

via Typhur

Not every latte deserves the same energy. And splashback sucks. This frother comes with variable speeds to keep everything in your mug.

6. Rechargeable Espresso Scale

via FAMOO

Weighing your coffee is, and should be a thing even for home brewers. It’s how you finally pull the same shot twice or get the perfect drip taste for your palate.

7. Acacia Wood Tea Bag Organizer

via FLYIEE

Yes, tea-lovers are getting a shoutout on this list, too. Tea bags deserve better than a crumpled box, and this caddy/full-on tea station looks good out in the open.

8. Glass Straws With Charms

via LIFEHIM

Iced coffee in October is still just as delicious. And it’s even more festive with these ‘lil bat charm straws.

9. Instant Milk Frother

via Instant Pot

I love this one. One button for hot or cold foam. This frother/steamer combo also warms milk for lattes and cappuccinos without the need for a massive machine.

10. De’Longhi Stilosa Espresso Machine

Via De’Longhi

Easing into a home espresso routine? This machine comes with 15-bar pump pressure and a manual steam wand in a stainless body. It’s a very nice way to ease into quitting the drive-thru.

11. Breville Bambino Plus

via Breville

The next step up in your home espresso journey, this one heats up in about three seconds and froths milk on its own. For people who want a latte, not a hobby.

12. Breville Barista Express

via Breville

Ready to get serious? This is your all-in-one espresso solution with the built-in grinder. Beans in, espresso out in under a minute, plus 16 grind settings for you control freaks.

13. Ninja Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker

via Ninja

For mornings when espresso technique is a bridge too far. This coffee maker gets you what you need without the frills.

14. xBloom Studio

via Xbloom

It grinds. It weighs. It handles the pour-over for you. The xBloom Studio coffee machine makes you feel like you have a staff. And, admittedly, it’s turned me into a bit of a drip coffee snob. (That’s a good thing for my tastebuds.)