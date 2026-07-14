All the Best Commodore 64s That Retro-Loving Gamers Should Know

No computer since the Commodore 64 has broken its record of being the best-selling computer model of all time. Nope, not any one model of MacBook, nor the IBM/Lenovo ThinkPad, nor that colorful iMac G3 you keep seeing in Millennial movies and TV shows.

I wonder, though, if that means that the number can now start going up again? Commodore introduced it in 1982 and manufactured the last units in 1993, although that date is a bit fuzzy. But hey, you can once again buy a new Commodore 64. Several of them, in fact.

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why the commodore 64?

Aside from the fact that everything 1980s is finally having its resurgence moment, years after the 1990s had its? The Commodore 64 was a popular phenomenon, and with its sheer numbers many peoples’ favorite games were played on a C64. There’s a powerful mix of nostalgia, both for real experience (here’s looking at you, Gen Xers) and for what’s known only secondhand through pop culture, along with a widespread hunger for more analog experiences.

There are several Commodore 64 remakes on the market from a few different companies. It’s more of a confusing landscape than one would think. There’s the Commodore company, which recently announced a new flip phone/dumbphone called the Callback, but there are also other companies selling similar-looking Commodore 64 consoles.

These Commodore 64 remakes, like the original Commodore 64, all package the brains of the computer into a unit that includes a built-in keyboard, but there’s no mouse or monitor included. You supply those. The mouse is optional, though, since the Commodore 64 supported it in limited cases but was mostly used without one. What a crazy decade for computers, the 1980s.

c64 Mini

The major sticking point of the Retro Games C64 Mini is that this diminutive bad boy’s keyboard is non-functional. That’s right; it’s decorative, just for looks. But at only $50 the C64 Mini is a cheap way to get a working Commodore 64 emulator that will play (and comes with 64 pre-installed) classic Commodore 64 games. You plug in your own keyboard or the included joystick.

c64 maxi

There’s a Mini, so there’s gotta be a Maxi, right? The Retro Games C64 Maxi is bigger, obviously, and with that comes a functioning keyboard. That isn’t just for convenience’s sake. Typing on a modern keyboard connected to the C64 Mini would take away some of the old-timey, retro feel of clunking away on the Commodore’s keyboard. The Maxi lets you partake of this. But while it also comes with 64 pre-installed games and a joystick, the price is much higher than the C64 Mini at $363.

commodore 64 ultimate “breadbin”

If you want the most capable Commodore 64, then step up to the Commodore C64 Ultimate “Breadbin.” I’ll give you one guess at why it’s named that. Just look at it. This console isn’t made by Retro Games, but by Commodore, a new company that’s officially licensed to use the old name.

Since it costs about the same as the C64 Maxi, you might be wondering why you wouldn’t automatically grab the more powerful C64 Ultimate. It has more potential, but also requires more tinkering. Those who just want a plug-and-play game console should stick with the Maxi, which comes with games pre-installed.

There’s also a Commodore C64C Ultimate “Slimline” that’s, you guessed it, slimmer than the bulky “Breadbin.” It’s tough to find for sale at the moment, though. Embrace the bulk of the Breadbin. Who couldn’t love such an adorable chunk of computing history?

Where to get commodore 64 games

The C64 Mini and C64 Maxi come with games pre-installed on them already, so you don’t have to do the legwork to load additional games. You can if you want to, though. You won’t find Commodore 64 games on Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. Rather, indie developers distribute or sell downloadable games online. Search for developers such as Psytronik, PolyPlay, Protovision, Double-Sided Games, and RGCD to buy from them directly.

Once you’ve picked out the one(s) you want, download it to a USB thumb drive, and then connect it to the Commodore 64 console. If you go with the Commodore C64 Ultimate, you can also choose to use an SD card to load games.