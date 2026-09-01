I’ve Been Livestreaming for 5 Years. Here’s the Gear I’d Buy to Start Today

You don’t need a room full of expensive equipment to start livestreaming. I’ve been doing it for about five years, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned from endlessly tweaking my setup, troubleshooting cameras, messing with audio levels, and figuring out how to stream outside my house, it’s that you should build your setup around how you actually plan to stream.

You can start with the phone already in your pocket, or you can go all the way to a mirrorless camera, XLR microphones, an audio interface, and enough buttons to make your desk look like a tiny television studio. I’ve done both.

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But the biggest mistake is assuming you need all of that on day one. Start with what makes sense for what you’re streaming, then upgrade the parts that are actually holding you back. This is the gear I’d recommend, what each piece does, and where I think it’s actually worth spending the money.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How Much Streaming Gear Do You Actually Need?

Bare minimum: Phone + decent lighting + mic

Phone + decent lighting + mic Simple desktop setup: Webcam + mic + light

Webcam + mic + light Full desktop setup: Mirrorless camera + capture device + XLR mic + interface + lighting + Stream Deck

Mirrorless camera + capture device + XLR mic + interface + lighting + Stream Deck IRL setup: Phone + gimbal + wireless mics

You don’t have to buy a full setup at once. If your video is grainy, fix your lighting or camera. If nobody can understand what you’re saying, start with the mic. Build around the problem you’re actually trying to solve.

Start With Your Phone

Best for IRL/Phone Streaming: DJI Osmo Mobile 8

Your phone is already a pretty damn good camera, especially if you’re just getting started or plan to stream away from a desk. What gets annoying is actually holding it. That’s why I like using a tracking gimbal for IRL streams. The DJI Osmo Mobile 8 has a built-in extension rod and mini tripod, so I can use it like a selfie stick when I’m walking around or put it down for a stationary setup. Its tracking helps keep you in frame while you move, and the Multifunctional Module also includes a small light.

It’s one of those upgrades that makes shooting on your phone feel like an actual setup without requiring you to carry an actual camera rig around.

Cameras

Best Desktop Camera for Streaming: Sony a6100

If you’re ready to graduate from a webcam, this is the kind of camera upgrade I’d make. I like the Sony a6100 for a permanent desktop setup because the image is noticeably sharper, it can shoot in 4K, and the screen flips up so I can see myself while I’m sitting in front of it. It also provides clean HDMI output, which is important when you’re sending the feed into your computer.

There is more troubleshooting involved than plugging in a webcam. Cameras have settings. Capture devices have settings. Your streaming software has settings. Sometimes one setting decides it hates another setting. But once you get everything dialed in, you’re mostly done. For long streams, I’d also set up continuous power instead of expecting a camera battery to carry you through the day. Safe to say, this camera lasts my 3+ hours streams.

Best Plug-and-Play Webcam: Elgato Facecam 4K

There’s also absolutely nothing wrong with saying, “I don’t want to deal with all of that.”

That’s where something like the Elgato Facecam 4K comes in. It plugs directly into your computer over USB-C and can capture up to 4K at 60 frames per second over USB 3.0.

It’s a much simpler way to get solid quality without dealing with lenses, HDMI cables, power adapters, and capture devices. And if you eventually upgrade to a mirrorless camera, the Facecam doesn’t necessarily become useless. I like having the option of a secondary angle for multicamera streams.

Audio

Best Desktop Microphone for Streaming: Shure SM7dB

I care a lot about how a stream sounds, and I love the sound I get out of the Shure SM7dB. Voices come through clearly, and it gives a desktop stream more of that clean studio or podcast sound instead of person just talking into their headphone mic. The SM7dB also has a built-in preamp with selectable +18 or +28 dB of gain, which makes it easier to pair with an audio interface than microphones that need a ton of additional gain.

One thing I always recommend: If you can, keep two microphones around. You don’t have to regularly stream with a guest to appreciate a backup. Gear eventually decides not to cooperate, and it’s much nicer to grab another mic than start troubleshooting five minutes before you’re supposed to go live.

You’ll also need a sturdy mic stand or boom arm for it—the SM7dB is not exactly lightweight—so factor that into the cost of your setup.

Best Audio Interface for a Bigger Setup: Audient iD Series

Once your stream has multiple mics and several different audio sources, getting everything to sound clean becomes its own project. The Audient iD44 MKII is the audio interface I use to help manage all of that. It gives you four mic preamps, but the especially useful streaming feature is loopback: you can route computer audio back into your streaming or recording software alongside the microphones. There are smaller, cheaper versions if you don’t have four mics, though.

Sound matters when your stream isn’t just your voice. Maybe you have Discord open, maybe there’s gameplay, or maybe you’re playing music. An interface lets you get more deliberate about how all those sources come together instead of hoping your audience hears what you think they’re hearing.

Do you need this for your first stream? Probably not. Once your audio setup starts getting complicated, though, it makes a lot more sense.

Best for IRL Audio: RØDE Wireless PRO

When I leave the desk, I don’t want to drag my desktop microphone setup with me. The RØDE Wireless PRO gives you two compact wireless transmitters, which makes it particularly useful for IRL streams and interviews where both people need to move around. The system works with cameras, phones, and computers, and the transmitters can also recordings.

I’ve used a long USB-C cable when I need some extra flexibility between my receiver and device. Is it the prettiest cable-management solution ever created? No. Does it work? Yes.

For me, that’s sort of the spirit of IRL streaming: keep the setup mobile enough that the equipment doesn’t become the entire thing.

Lighting

Best Streaming Light: Elgato Key Light Air

Before spending a fortune on a camera, check your lighting. A perfectly good webcam can look like garbage in a dark room.

I use the Elgato Ring Light, but that has since been discontinued, but a close alternative is the new Elgato Key Light Air. I’m able to adjust the brightness and color temperature without constantly reaching behind my desk. It can all be controlled wirelessly from a phone or computer. It also works with other Elgato products, so lighting controls can live alongside the rest of your streaming shortcuts.

That last part is what I appreciate once I’m actually live. The less I have to physically get up and screw around with equipment, the better.

Best for Background Mood Lighting: Sunset Lamp

Good lighting isn’t only about making your face visible. I also like having some color and dimension behind me so my stream doesn’t look like I’m sitting in a random room with the overhead lights on.

A sunset lamp is a cheap way to make a background look much more vibe-y. I point mine toward a wall behind my setup to add that warm, colorful glow you’ve probably seen all over TikTok. It’s definitely not a replacement for something like the Ring Light—you still need actual light on your face—but for creating an aesthetic scene on camera, it does a lot for something so simple.

Capture + Controls

Best for Connecting a Camera: Elgato Cam Link 4K

Buying a nice camera doesn’t automatically make it a webcam.

If you want to use something like the Sony a6100 as a camera source on your computer, you need a way to get its HDMI signal into the computer. That’s what the Cam Link 4K does: it essentially makes a compatible DSLR or mirrorless camera appear to the computer as a USB webcam.

It’s not the glamorous part of the setup, but it’s one of those tiny pieces you realize is extremely important when you start building beyond USB webcams.

Best for Capturing Gameplay: Elgato 4K X

The 4K X is a different kind of capture device. This one is for bringing gameplay from something like a PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, handheld, or another computer into your streaming setup.

It connects over HDMI 2.1 and USB-C, supports high-resolution and high-frame-rate passthrough, and can handle up to 4K.

This is absolutely something you can skip if you’re not streaming console gameplay or another external video source. But if gaming is part of what you want to do, a capture card is what lets your streaming computer see what’s happening on that other device while you continue playing on your normal display.

Do you need a Stream Deck? No. Do I want to go back to streaming without one? Also no.

A Stream Deck lets you turn things you’d normally have to hunt down with a mouse into physical buttons. I can use it for scenes, cameras, screens, lights, audio, sound effects, and pop-ups. Elgato also lets you program multiple actions to happen from a single press.

That becomes increasingly valuable as your setup grows. Changing one scene manually isn’t difficult. Changing a scene, switching a camera, adjusting audio, and triggering something on screen while you’re also trying to talk to people live gets old very quickly.

Streaming is complicated enough. I’m happy to let a button do the clicking for me.

What Gear Do I Actually Need to Start Livestreaming?

Less than you probably think. If you have a decent phone or computer, start there. I’d focus first on making sure people can clearly see and hear you. You can add a dedicated camera, interface, capture cards, and physical controls once you figure out what kind of streams you actually enjoy making. There’s no point building a professional gaming rig and then discovering you prefer doing IRL streams from your phone.

Should I Spend More on My Camera or My Microphone?

I’d put audio pretty high on the list. A slightly imperfect picture is survivable; listening to distorted, muffled, or inconsistent audio for an hour is miserable. Good lighting can also squeeze a surprising amount of quality out of a less expensive camera, so I’d rather get my audio and lighting right before assuming a more expensive camera will fix everything.

Do I Need a Capture Card?

It depends on what you’re connecting. A USB webcam can plug directly into your computer, so there’s nothing extra to capture. A mirrorless camera generally needs something like the Cam Link to turn its HDMI feed into a source your streaming software can use. If you’re bringing gameplay from a console or another external HDMI device into the stream, that’s when something like the 4K X comes in.

Should I Stream With a Phone, Webcam, or Mirrorless Camera?

For IRL streaming, I’d start with your phone. For the simplest desktop setup, use a good webcam. A mirrorless camera is where I’d go when image quality matters enough that you’re willing to put more money and troubleshooting into the setup.

And that’s really how I’d approach all of this gear. Start with the easiest setup that lets you make the stream you want to make. Once you actually know what annoys you about it, then start buying things.

Check out my livestream on Twitch if you’re curious about the quality in real time.