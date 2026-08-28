Fellas, Is It Time to ‘Retire the Hand’? These Deals from Lovehoney Make a Solid Argument

Your hand has done an admirable job for years now, but even the most loyal go-to deserves a break… or even a retirement altogether. Hey, it’s earned it! Lovehoney’s “Retire the Hand” sale is live through September 1, and it’s stacked with male toys built to do more of the work.

4 Male Sex Toys Worth Retiring the Hand For

We rounded up four of the best-discounted picks currently in the sale, with a wide enough range of price points and use cases that there’s a reasonable entry point no matter your budget.

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The Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator currently sits atop as a Staff Pick in Lovehoney’s Male Masturbators category, and its 725 reviews back that up. The interior canal warms up for a more realistic feel, and six vibration patterns across three intensities give you more range than just “on” and “off.”

It’s compact enough to travel with, thanks to USB charging and a discreet travel lock. Reviewers keep touting the warming feature specifically, because unless you’re specifically doing temperature play, you’re probably going to prefer having a warmer option that comes closer to the real thing.

Aneros built its whole reputation on prostate massagers, and the Helix Syn V is the vibrating upgrade to snag right now. It’s coated in premium silicone for a smoother, hypoallergenic feel, with eight vibration patterns and three intensities to work through.

The angled, ribbed shaft is designed for precise P-spot targeting rather than just a general buzz, which tracks with the 4-star review average it’s holding.

At under $10, this is the easiest impulse buy of the bunch. The clear, stretchy sleeve is reversible, so you’re getting two textures in one toy, and it’s open-ended to fit most sizes.

Add water-based lube and you’re all set! It won’t out-feature the pricier picks here, but for the price, it’s also a great way to find out if a stroker’s worth adding to the rotation.

This Jewelz Blu Ultraskyn Realistic Stroker is on clearance, and Lovehoney’s listing is blunt about it: there’s only a few left in stock, and it’s not getting restocked. Other discounted Doc Johnson models have all sold out, so you’d better get on this while the getting’s good. Very good.

The Ultraskyn material warms to the touch, the interior texture is tight and ribbed, and a squeeze plate lets you control pressure and suction on the fly. If a Jewelz Blu-branded pick has been on your list, this is a use-it-or-lose-it situation. It’s perfect timing, too, since she just won her first Urban X Award for Best Actress. It’s like you’re celebrating right along with her!

The full sale runs through September 1 at Lovehoney, and there’s more where these came from if you want to keep browsing for more toys. Be sure to check out more male sex toys, Lovehoney’s Top 10 Sex Toys for Him, or read up in their Male Pleasure 101 guide.