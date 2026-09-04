The Best Online Weed Deals for Labor Day 2026

Labor Day is supposed to be about taking a break from work, which sounds like a pretty solid excuse to get high and do absolutely nothing. Even better: a bunch of online weed brands are marking down their THC and CBD products for the long weekend.

I dug through the sales and pulled out the ones actually worth shopping. Whether you need to restock gummies, try a THC drink, or finally grab that vape you’ve been eyeing, these are some of the best Labor Day weed deals happening online right now.

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cbdMD: 55% Off

This is easily one of the biggest straight-up discounts I found. cbdMD is taking 55% off, plus throwing in a free gift when you spend $100 or more.

The brand has way more than standard CBD these days, too. Its lineup includes Delta-9 THC gummies, THC drinks, sleep products, tinctures, topicals, and plenty of CBD if that’s more your speed. At 55% off, this is the kind of sale where stocking up actually makes sense instead of saving six bucks and pretending you scored.

Deal: 55% off + free gift on $100+ orders

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Read my cbdMD reviews:

Binoid: 50% Off Select THC and THCA Products

Binoid’s Labor Day sale is a little more targeted than the others: select THC and THCA products are up to 50% off.

There are only nine products in the sale, but the lineup is pretty solid if you’re shopping for something stronger than your standard CBD gummy. Think THCA disposables, a live rosin vape cart, THCA crumble, and some very high-dose gummies.

Deal: Up to 50% off select THC and THCA products

Soul / Out of Office: 42% Off Sitewide

SOUL’s Out of Office line might have the most appropriately named Labor Day sale of the bunch. The brand is offering 42% off sitewide with code LABORDAY42 for a limited time.

I’ve covered Out of Office before, and there’s a pretty wide range depending on how far “out of office” you’re trying to get. There are low-dose THC gummies, stronger gummies, THC drinks, oils, and sleep-focused options. The discount applies across SOUL’s CBD products, too.

Deal: 42% off sitewide with code LABORDAY42

Read my SOUL reviews:

Cornbread Hemp: 30% Off Sitewide

If you prefer your weed shopping a little less “seven cannabinoids in a disposable” and a little more straightforward, Cornbread Hemp is offering 30% off sitewide on Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

Cornbread Hemp is probably best known for its full-spectrum CBD products, but it also makes hemp-derived THC gummies, so there’s still a good mix for people who actually want to feel something. The one catch is timing: This deal is specifically for Labor Day, so mark September 7 if you want the full discount.

Deal: 30% off sitewide on September 7

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Read my Cornbread Hemp reviews:

Of course Cheech & Chong are having a weed sale for Labor Day. Use code LABORDAY for 25% off the brand’s online shop.

And this one has arguably the most fun shopping selection on the list. Cheech & Chong sells THC gummies, THC shots, infused drinks, THCA flower, prerolls, and vapes. There are also already-sale-priced products throughout the site, including gummies, THC drinks, flower, and prerolls, so it’s worth poking around instead of immediately grabbing the first thing you see.

Personally, I’d head straight toward the THCA flower or one of the THC drink options. It feels more fitting than celebrating Cheech & Chong with a CBD tincture.

Deal: 25% off with code LABORDAY

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Read my Cheech & Chong reviews:

River Botanicals / Canna River: BOGO 70% Off

River Botanicals is doing buy one, get one 70% off with code LABORDAY70 for Labor Day.

I’ve covered the brand plenty, and the move here is pretty obvious: buy in pairs. There are gummies, drink mixes, tinctures, and other cannabinoid products, so this works best if you already know you want to stock up or try two different things, or even two of the same thing.

It’s not 70% off the whole cart, though. The discount is on the second qualifying item.

Deal: Buy one, get one 70% off with code LABORDAY70

Read my Canna River reviews:

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Read my Canna River reviews:

Which Labor Day Weed Deal Is Best?

If you’re going by the biggest discount, cbdMD still wins with 55% off. But Binoid is right behind it with up to 50% off select THC and THCA products, which may be the better deal if you’re specifically shopping for vapes, concentrates, or stronger gummies.

Soul’s 42% off is another solid sitewide option, while Cornbread Hemp’s 30% off is better suited to full-spectrum CBD and THC gummy shoppers. Cheech & Chong has the smallest straight discount here at 25%, but probably the most recognizable stoner lineup of the bunch.

And Canna River’s BOGO 70% off deal is worth a look if you’re already planning to buy two products. It’s not the biggest discount here once you do the math, but it can still make sense for a stock-up order.

Basically, pick your poison. Or gummy. Or vape. You get it.