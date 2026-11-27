Just the other day I came across a relic of my Millennial youth: a payphone. Nevermind that it was inside of a restaurant and had ceased to be a functioning telephone long before it was turned into decor. It brought forth a rush of memories of dropping a few coins into a payphone to call home. And it made me wonder, “When did it become so expensive to make a phone call?”

Subscribing to a cellular plan can cost you three figures a month these days, but it doesn’t have to. You can pay as little as $10 a month on a no-contract cellular plan (a.k.a., a prepaid phone plan). These are the ones worth using.

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The Best Prepaid Phone Plans of 2026

How We Determined the Best

Cellular providers are loud about each and every feature they offer in their plans, and when it comes to the bread and butter of them—text, talk, type of network, and video streaming quality—the same metrics are used across the board for all of them. That makes comparison simple enough. We looked at all these features and their prices, whether they require monthly auto-pay for the best deal, and whether taxes and fees were included in order to determine which was the best value.

VICE’s Top Picks

The Giveaway King: Metro by T-Mobile

Metro by T-Mobile runs on T-Mobile’s infrastructure, although like most no-contract phone plans its data is given second-place priority behind T-Mobile customers in times of highly congested traffic. There are three plans on tap, from $40 to $60 per month. All offer unlimited 5G data, talk, and text. Metro customers get access to T-Mobile Tuesdays, the kind of perk usually reserved only for subscribers to one of the Big Three providers. Just like T-Mobile plan customers, Metro customers have a chance every Tuesday, every week of the year to win free stuff, perks, and savings from partner groups, such as 7-Eleven, Popeye’s, and Shell.

MORE: Metro by T-Mobile Offers FREE 5G Phones With a New Line (But Hurry, the Deal Ends December 7)

Dirt Cheap: Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile runs on a combination of AT&T’s and T-Mobile’s towers. Right now Boost is running an offer for $5 per month for the first three months of the Unlimited plan, and then it reverts to its usual $25-per-month price. That’s crazy cheap. Like 1990s cheap. After using 30 GB of data in a month, the speed drops significantly, although you can keep using data until you tick over into a new month. There are two more plans above Unlimited, Unlimited+ and Premium, which up the data allowance to 40 GB and 50 GB, respectively.

Guaranteed Lock-In Price: Total Wireless

You subscribe to a new cell phone plan, you enjoy the low price for a while, and then sooner or later that price begins to creep upward. Then one day you’re wondering how you ended up paying so much. Total Wireless has an extreme version of a price guarantee: It won’t raise your plan’s cost for five years. What you pay now is what you’ll pay for the next five years. That’s the longest I’ve seen. Its four plans, up to $60 per month, are fairly standard for the industry, although its lowest-priced $20-per-month plan is only available to those who bring their own phone when switching to Total Wireless.

Try It Before You Buy It: Cricket Wireless

Cricket has an interesting concept whereby you can sign up for a free 14-day trial through an app, tryCricket, without interrupting service on your existing phone plan. Ordinarily a cellular provider who offers a free trial still makes you go through the entire dog-and-pony show of switching away from your existing plan, and by that time you’re sort of locked into switching; even if you don’t like it, it’s a hassle to disengage from it once the free trial is over. TryCricket lets you try it out while leaving your existing plan in plan. You can even use them simultaneously.

High Customer Satisfaction: Mint Mobile

What stood out to me about Mint Mobile is that it topped the customer satisfaction rating for no-contract cellular providers, according to JD Power, a customer-insight firm that conducts research across many industries. Also owned by T-Mobile, like Metro, Mint offers free unlimited calling to Mexico and Canada (typical) and the UK (not typical). If you have friends across the pond, Mint is a no-brainer. You pay in chunks, rather than each month; you can choose from paying for a chunk of service for three, six, or 12 months.

Data Prioritization Visible

Most no-contract phone plans deprioritize your data during times of high congestion, when customers of the main Big Three phone plans using the same cellular towers get priority. That’s just how it works among these types of providers. Visible, being Verizon-owned, runs on Verizon’s network. Not every plan gets it, but the two highest-end Visible+ and Visible+ Pro plans get the same priority as Verizon customers, with no deprioritization in times of heavy data traffic. If you use a lot of data and balk at the idea of having it downgraded, Visible stands out.

MORE: This Phone Plan for Commitment Phobes Is Only $19 per Month

You Pick the Network: US Mobile

US Mobile is an interesting one. Because it’s not owned by one of the Big Three providers, it uses their cellular towers to power its own service. What’s unique about US Mobile is that it uses infrastructure from all three networks: Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. And even stranger, it lets the customer pick which one they want to use. You can choose AT&T (Dark Star), Verizon (Warp), or T-Mobile (Light Speed), and you can freely switch among them because it costs nothing to transfer, so if you move from an area with strong AT&T network coverage to one with strong Verizon coverage, you don’t have to change cellular providers, just your US Mobile plan.

How No-Contract Phone Plans Compare to the Big Three

The Big Three—AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile—package a smörgåsbord of features into their phone plans. They often come with unlimited WiFi hotspot use, high- or ultra-high-definition video streaming, and bundled subscriptions to music and TV streaming networks. The range of capabilities is wide, but it’ll cost you.

No-contract (prepaid) phone plans reduce the monthly cost to a fraction of the Big Three’s plans by giving up many of these fancy features. Most include the basics, though, such as 5G cellular network compatibility, unlimited talk and text, and international usage (at a surcharge).

Who Should Get a Prepaid Phone Plan?

Fully featured phone plans are best for power users who demand a lot from their phones, such as streaming videos and gaming. Those who don’t use their phones for such purposes or need all of the bundled streaming services can save a bundle of money by going with a no-contract phone plan instead.

What’s an MVNO?

An MVNO is a mobile virtual network operator. People often use MVNO as shorthand for a prepaid cellular provider or no-contract cellular provider, meaning to refer to a cellular provider that isn’t one of the Big Three providers, but it isn’t a perfect synonym. MVNOs don’t own their own cellular infrastructure. Rather, they strike agreements to run their services on other companies’ cellular towers for a fee.

Visible is owned by Verizon, Cricket Wireless is owned by AT&T, and Metro by T-Mobile is owned by T-Mobile (duh), and so they run on their parent companies’ infrastructure. They’re not MVNOs. US Mobile and Tello are examples of MVNOs because they lease space on other companies’ cellular towers.

The Bottom Line

Given how much of the landscape the Big Three carriers occupy, it can be easy to think the price of a basic plan has to be something of a burden, laden with signing up for a contract and paying the better part of $100 for monthly service. But if all you want is a phone that lets you use the internet, text, talk, and use most apps, then you can get away with paying a whole lot less per month if you switch to a no-contract phone plan.