Best Sex Toys for Men, According to Horny Reviewers

You know that saying, “When pigs fly?” Well, that day might be right around the corner…..

According to a 2023 WebMD study, 43.8% of heterosexual men and 49.8% of queer men in the U.S. have used a sex toy—and aren’t afraid to report it. That’s almost half of the male population rejecting sexual stigma and shame for a spicier time in the bedroom. Lowkey, it’s a huge evolution from countless articles online reading “how to introduce sex toys to your relationship” with an undertone of “without freaking my boyfriend out.”

Videos by VICE

If anyone knows the best sex toys to shop for, it’s the horny reviewers tucked into every online forum. From Reddit to PinkCherry, Amazon, and beyond, anonymous shoppers have the drop on every toy – including stories that others would be embarrassed by, but shouldn’t be. Yes, sex experts and writers like myself have tried them all… But the real and raw hot takes? You have horny reviewers to thank for those.

Shopping for spicy sex toys “is increasingly destigmatized for women, yet there remains a stereotype of male masturbation as something dirty or creepy,” Suzannah Weiss, resident sexologist for Fleshy (the company behind FapAI), told VICE. “It’s just as important a way for men to get to know their sexuality and experience pleasure and relaxation on their own.”

Good nuts aside, rubbing one out elevates partnered sex, too. “Sex toys can help men expand their pleasure repertoire and give them ideas for new things to try with a partner.” You can explore the classic fleshlights (cue the Gluck Gluck 9000), the best cock rings that keep you hard, sleeves to elevate handjobs, sex serums to help combat performance anxiety, prostate massagers that make you and her gasp, and so many other toy styles.

First time using a male masturbator? No stress. Weiss suggests one rule of thumb: “Just make sure it is made of body-safe materials like silicone and free from harmful chemicals like phthalates or jellies.” That way, your toys don’t become little hand-held petri dishes with exotic bacteria.

Curious about expanding your spicy drawer? Keep reading for the best sex toys for men, according to horny users..

BEST SEX TOYS for men

how we tested SEX TOYS for men

Our best of list was confirmed using a few sources: Sex therapist and resident sexologist for Fleshy, Suzannah Weiss‘ recommendations, like the Gluck Gluck 6000, our sex lives, and spending an absurd amount of time scanning through online sex toy reviews. We sourced every major retailer’s reviews from Adam & Eve to Lovehoney and PinkCherry. Most importantly, we combed through independent online forums like Reddit to get the reeeeal tea.

The products that made the list hit a few criteria. First, they must hit all the safety points and use either body-safe silicone or medical-grade silicone. No skirting around that, we’re not recommending toys that harbor bacteria over here. Also, each of these toys can be cleaned using either a toy cleaner or warm soap and water. Next, each review had to divulge some serious TMI, and genuinely helpful information. Did it bring couples closer together? Will it leave a man moaning? That kind of vibe.

We also wanted to give you a good range of male toys, including a solid couples sex toy choice. Reason being, men’s sex toys have literally grown into a world of their own, so we made sure to add a good range of products to explore, from prostate massagers to warming male masturbators (it replicates the warmth of the vagina).

Best Stroker: Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator

First off, what a clever name. While some of us love a motorized mouth, others… not so much. “The Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator is easy to use and non-threatening for people who may not want a masturbator that imitates a human orifice,” Weiss added.

If “warming” is throwing you off, don’t be! “You can put the lube in to warm up, and it’s much nicer than a cold Fleshlight or similar,” a reviewer shared. “The various vibration modes and strengths are definitely varied enough for everyone, and when it makes you cum, Jesus, it’s pretty powerful!!” This toy has temperature play built into it with the ability to warm up for play. It’s the same as running your stroker underneath hot water before use or wishing you had a warming lube.

Using this is very simple, given the sheer user friendliness. I personally don’t have a dick and am reeeeeling at the buttons on the top of the stroker. That is what you call listening to your customers’ needs! Instead of a cylinder, clunky stroker, “You can move it to your liking using your hand and enjoy the vibration and warming sensation.”

It doesn’t promise to be a stroker you can fit your whole dick into. It more or less turns your hand into a motorized right hand. It takes what you already enjoy and elevates its power. You don’t have to use your hands, however. You can turn it on and let it do its thing, which horny reviewers suggest you try—at least once.

The main drawback is the charging life. You’ll want to charge this after every use, as it has a 60-minute run time, and the stronger the vibration setting used, the quicker the charge is drained. Cleaning this is also easier than cleaning a stroker like LELO’s F1vS3 or Gluck Gluck 9000 because its interior is one, easier to access, and not as long.

Best Prostate Massager: LELO Hugo 2 with Remote

This is not a beginner toy—unless you like a challenge. Prostate massagers are the key to pleasuring your P-spot, aka the prostate. It’s basically a G-spot in your ass, and the reviews? Oh, they reflect that. See: “This thing is awesome, my butt feels like a whole new ass now.”

The Hugo 2 is available both with and without a remote; however, we recommend the remote because reaching back there can prove to be difficult when your soul is being fucked out of you. This is my favorite perk because the remote uses SenseMotion tech (this is where LELO’s luxury allure shines). It’s basically the science-y way to say you can tilt the remote to change vibration settings. It does have buttons as well, if you prefer to keep it old-school, though.

There are two elements of this massager that you’ll likely love: the 5 inches of insertable length and the gooch massager. If you’ve never had your gooch licked, just know it can take a regular pleasure sesh from great to holy fucking shit being confessed through gasps.

You’ll definitely need lubricant, btw.

Men with ED also love the Hugo 2 as it helps them keep an erection. Couples also shared that this was fun AF because it’s technically not just for him. “This is THE MOST well spent money on a sex toy! The POWER is amazing, and it feels really good during couples play when your partner HAS IT. Honey, you FEEL it going through him. A M A Z I N G.”

LELO is considered a luxury pleasure brand, so the gold detailing and silky soft feel are intentional. Don’t need luxury nuts? Skip this.

Best Butt Plug: Njoy Pure Plug Large

If you let horny reviewers tell it, Njoy’s large plug is the “Rolls-Royce” of butt plugs.

A sleek and sexy stainless steel plug? Our favorite review hit the nail on the head: “The stainless steel material is excellent: it feels smooth, safe, and the cool touch adds an extra thrill during insertion.”

If you enjoy that full feeling during sex, look no further. Between the large size and material, this has weight to it that’ll give you an even deeper big O. That weight brings added stimulation just like condom ribbing gives the vulva more pleasure. “Its weight ensures you’re always aware of it,” the reviewer added, “which makes the experience even more intense and pleasurable.”

A key feature of any butt plug, however, is a flared base. This has a flared base and a handle so you can tease your partner’s bum during sex. When inserting, it’ll help you navigate the vibes, too. Pro tip: wiggle it a little during sex and listen to your partner gasp for affirmations.

This is one of those toys that couples start off small with, and slowly purchase the next size up for a bedroom challenge. It’s just that good.

If you have an affinity for aesthetics and cleanliness, this is a double whammy. While it’s sexy to look at and feels glorious, the material allows you to truly clean every crevice of this toy. Warm water and soap, or toy cleaner, and done.

Best Couples Toy: MOvgani Vibrating Cock Ring with Rose Stimulator

So, you’re a man who cares about your partner’s pleasure just as much as their own? Movgani’s vibrating cock ring one will be a doozy. For some reason, this vibrating cock ring is doing numbers on Amazon and has become the site’s dirty little secret. If you hunt elsewhere, you won’t find anyone discussing anything like it. But the reviews? Apparently, one woman credits it as “Hubby’s secret weapon,” while another horny reviewer loved it so much they felt the need to add a “GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!!!”

The allure here is dual pleasure. So not only are you getting a vibrating cock ring, but she gets a clit massager in the shape of a soft rose simultaneously. With each stroke, you both feel deep rumbles where it matters most. For you, on your shaft and balls. For her? On her clit, but also internally…

If you’re looking at the long ribbed portion of the massager, that’s for her G-spot. If you’ve ever wanted to make a woman squirt, definitely add this to your cart. In total, there are 7 vibration settings, so you can gradually increase the intensity until you inevitably both come… hopefully simultaneously.

According to the “GOD BLESS AMERICA” review, “This soft toy has HORSE POWER!!! Never felt more alive! This exciting toy spiced up my intimate life so that now we always eat chips and salsa afterwards!!! AMAZING PRODUCT!” Don’t worry about fit, it’s stretchy, so it’ll grip around your cock.

To use this, the penis owner should put it on slowly – with lube. Slide it on as one would do with a condom and make sure the longer, ribbed portion is sitting on the top of the dick. I’d add a little bit of lube on top too, just to make sure it’s comfortable for her internally as you penetrate.

If you’re new to sex toys, skip this. It’ll be wayyyyy too powerful and filling for a beginner.

Best Hands-Free Stroker: LELO F1SV3

Imagine vibrations that felt more like rumbles and waves around your dick. Now, imagine that the toy tracked all of your orgasms and created a stimulation pattern based on what got you off previously. That’s what LELO’s F1VS3 does.

It’s an AI-powered automatic stroker that has men leaving redundant reviews like “it’s a true milker in the truest sense of the word.” By the looks of the reviews, it’s hard to put what this can do into words, but it feels kind of like a cross between a handjob and a blowjob. Usually gets me off in about 3 to 4 minutes.”

So, how does this stand apart? It has “vibrations all-over-the-penis instead of the focus being on pumping” your dick. As you find the right modes for you (there are 8), the toy’s AI will log it and have it ready for you in the app.

This is just about as hands-free as a male masturbator can be and “does the deed” for you. The internal sleeve is made out of silicone, like most on the market; however, this has a 2-hour battery life. Others on this list will last you a maximum of 1 hour.

Because this is an upgraded version of the product, it has more room. It’s listed as an XL, but according to the specs, it can fit up to 4 and a half inches of dick. If that sounds like way too small for you, skip this and check out Lovehoney’s Blowmotion Warming Stroker.

Best Best Affordable Male Masturbator: Tenga Spinner

If the TENGA Spinner is going to do anything, it’s spin and stroke around your dick until you cum. Don’t believe us? One woman swears, “Twists Him Wild Every Time.” It works like your average masturbating sleeve in the sense that you put your dick in it. What sets it apart, however, is the material and motion the sleeve makes with your body.

Mind you, the Spinner is so good it’s a literal series of masturbators. There are 6 internal coils, aka sleeves, in the series, each with its own distinct mouth, per se. But the Brick? It’s allegedly so good that women are choosing to use this on their husbands for fun. Yes, you read that correctly.

The sleeve is made with Japanese TPE, aka a squishy material that gives a “slob” feeling when paired with TENGA lotion. (Idk what they put in that stuff, but men swear by it over any lube). The spinning, lotion, and special internal coil/sleeve? Spectacular. In comparison to other brands, this is lighter to hold and wayyy more affordable. In terms of feel, it’s not going to be as intense as an AI-powered stroker, but it will absolutely give you a nut you won’t forget.

As one reviewer wrote, “1000000% worth the money.” It’s less than $30 and has a good, snug fit for average-sized dicks. Huge dick? Skip this.

This also comes with a drying stand(!!) New to toys like this? Just know, strokers are hell to clean and dry because, well, where do you put them to dry? Thankfully, this comes with a drying stand.

Best for ORAL sex: Gluck Gluck 9000

Not sure which review is better. ”Better than my wife’s mouth,” or “After receiving, I didn’t know this thing was gonna rotate at the speed of God himself. Very satisfied.”

It’s not everyday you hear a man admitting that someone – or something – is “better than my wife’s mouth.” Yet, the Gluck Gluck 9000 is still alive, thriving, and getting a revamp every few years. Sexpert Suzannah Weiss recommended another variation of this, the Gluck Gluck 6000, and swore by it, so it makes sense that the 9000 has men comparing toys to their wives.

Sidebar: she suggests the Gluck Gluck for one special feature: “It’s clear, so those who are visual can see exactly what they’re doing.”

What’s likely happening is the textured interior paired with the rotating suction is mimicking oral sex and taking it up a notch. Almost as if you were to take a wet mouth and motorize it… Insane. Mind you, we haven’t even discussed the vibrations yet. It’s a lot of stimulation when you merge each of those features together, so if it’s been a minute since you’ve had good head, this will definitely come in handy.

If you’re girthy, this one will fit you, but the toy might fall flat with one feature. One horny reviewer wrote, “The only reservation is that it strains to rotate when mostly inserted.” For some reason, larger dicks have struggled with this, so according to them and other reviewers, pulling your dick out slightly helps reset it.

We recommend using lube with this and even running it under hot water before use to introduce some temperature play.

what to look for when buying sex toys for men

Whether it’s your first toy or your tenth, there are a few nonnegotiables. First, it should be made with body-safe materials. Brand not transparent about its materials? Skip it, seriously. Next, know that these two phrases are the biggest catch-22’s: whisper-quiet and water-resistant. Water-resistant means you can get it a little wet, but submerging that MF? Do not do that unless you want it to never turn on again. Opt for waterproof toys like LELO’s Hugo 2 prostate massager or TENGA Spinner.

Now, whisper quiet is like yelling.. but in a whisper. You’ll still hear it, but the sound will be muffled. You can usually drown out the sound with a sex playlist or Netflix running in the background so it’s not the end of the world if you have roomies.

Lastly, always read the reviews and absorb as many as you can find. Read them like you’re reading some seriously juicy NSFW shit. If you can’t get into the reviews and at least imagine your own experience with it, it’s probably not for you. The toys you shop for should make your dick jump a little.

how does the prostate work?

Lovehoney’s sex expert, Dr. Justin Lehmiller, says it’s “a small organ located just below the bladder that produces part of the fluid that makes up semen. It can be stimulated internally (through anal penetration)” or via the gooch.

The prostate is unofficially called the P-spot, which is literally a G-spot, but in your ass. We know, we know. Prostate massagers are shaped in a way to stimulate the P-spot directly, for example, by vibration or rocking motions. There’s a lot of stigma surrounding backdoor pleasure, but there’s no need to succumb to that shame. It’s your body, you deserve to explore pleasure as you see fit, as long as you have consent for your freaky adventures.

Types of Sex Toys for Men

Strokers and masturbators are likely what people are referring to when talking about male masturbators. These are for stroking yourself and give solo sex some variety versus using your hands like you’ve done since you were 12. Some will cover the entire shaft, while others are just for stimulating the tip. For example, Blowmotion’s warming masturbator is beloved by horny reviewers because it doesn’t sell you the lie of fitting your entire dick. It’s just for the tip. If your dick is over 8 inches, you’ll admittedly struggle to find masturbators that give you full coverage, but don’t get discouraged; you can opt for other toy styles instead.

Cock rings are a great option for bigger dicks that still desire vibration and hi-tech pleasure. Rings are best put on using lubricant and sit at the base of your dick to one, keep you rock hard, and tease you even further. Some cock rings (like the one on this list) also vibrate on your perineum, or gooch, making that orgasm all the more intense.

The most intense orgasm you’ll likely experience is with a prostate massager, though. On this list of the best, you’ll find a sleek, stainless steel butt plug and a luxurious prostate massager to choose from.

Speaking of sex toys as an entire world of its own, couples’ toys? Technology has literally evolved to allow one partner to control the other’s vibrator from countries away. If that intrigues you and you’re already looking at LELO’s products on this list, go ahead and cop… the app makes the experience all the better.

Read my review of LELO’s app and the insane O I had.

Bottom Line

Exploring sex toys doesn’t have to be intimidating, especially when horny reviewers have already shared their most “embarrassing” reviews online. Whether you’re questioning whether your dick is too big or too small for a stroker, or trying prostate massagers like the Hugo 2 for the first time, online reviews are the 2026 version of phoning a friend for the real tea.

Hoping to try a new stroker? Blowmotion’s warming stroker is the epitome of “just the tip.” It’ll warm and stroke the head of your penis until you get off. If you desire full coverage during strokes, try the Gluck Gluck 9000 as Sexpert Suzannah Weiss suggested, or a hands-free stroker like LELO F1SV3.

Now, if you’re on the market for a new couples toy, Movgani’s vibrating cock ring and rose toy is an affordable couples toy that packs a punch. Speaking of affordability, TENGA’s Spinner is under $30, and according to horny reviewers, it’s beyond worth the purchase.

If you’re one of the many men dabbling in sex toys, skip the shame spiral and use that brain power to find your next best nut.