Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2026 has landed like a mattress dropped out of a helicopter and into a pool. Behemoth that it is, Amazon has spurred Target’s Prime Day alternative and Walmart to offer a half-off deal on its Walmart+ annual membership. That’s all fine and dandy, but you’re here because you’re shopping the big one, aren’t you?

I’ve gone ahead and done some of the work to save your sanity (at the cost of some of mine) by finding the most stand-out deals of Prime Day in tech. Have more questions about Amazon Prime Day 2026? Check out this explainer that’ll tell you all the details you need to know.

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Best Prime Day Entertainment Deals

Best Prime Day Tech Deals for Influencers and Creators

Best Prime Day Home Deals

Best Health Tech Deals

When Is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day started as a one-day birthday party for Amazon back in 2015. Now it’s basically Black Friday in shorts. And in 2026, it’s even bigger! (So Amazon says.) This year’s sale runs June 23 through June 26, giving Prime members four days to hunt down discounts on everything from Apple gear and robot vacuums to TVs, headphones, LEGO sets, kitchen gadgets, and the random $12 gadget you absolutely didn’t know you needed until now. New deals drop throughout the event, so the best strategy isn’t panic-buying—it’s keeping a close eye on the stuff that’s actually worth adding to your cart.

Check back with us as we update the above deals.