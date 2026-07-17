I Had A Lot of Sex to Find the Best THC Gummies for Getting It On

I’m tired of THC sex gummies that feel like regular weed edibles in a horny costume.

You know the type. A pink label, a winky product name, maybe one “libido” ingredient buried in the formula, and suddenly we’re all supposed to pretend this is revolutionary. I don’t need a gummy to make fake promises. I need it to help me get out of my head, feel more turned on, stay present, and not accidentally make sex feel like an edible survival episode.

Videos by VICE

That’s the real trick with THC gummies for sex: the best one is not always the strongest one. Sometimes the lower-dose gummy is better because you can still communicate like a person, sometimes the botanicals matter more than the THC. And sometimes the right gummy is not even a bedroom product, but something that makes going out, flirting, dancing, or being touched feel more electric.

I tested these in the situations where they’d actually need to perform: with my partner, on my own, before going out, and during nights where the plan changed after the edible kicked in. Some made foreplay feel more intense, some were better for date-night warmth, some were more “turn the night up” than “take this and immediately fuck.”

Here’s what I’d actually buy again, depending on what kind of sex, arousal, or intimacy you’re trying to have.

Best THC Gummies for Sex Snapshot

Best Overall THC Gummies for Sex: KANHA FX LOVE THC Gummies

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

KANHA’s FX LOVE THC Gummies are the most direct answer to the assignment: low-dose THC, fast onset, and an arousal blend that actually felt like it was doing something specific.

Each Raspberry Rose flavored gummy has 5mg THC and 30mg Blue Lotus, plus L-arginine, ginkgo biloba, horny goat weed, and tongkat ali. That sounds like a lot, but the formula worked because the THC did not dominate the experience. I didn’t feel too high or distracted. I felt more sensitive, more physically responsive, and more tuned into my body.

The fast-acting part is also a major win here. These hit me in a little over 20 minutes, which matters when you are taking a gummy for sex. I tested them both with my husband and on my own, and they worked in both settings. With my husband, foreplay felt euphoric and almost pressure-building in a way that made me want more. On my own, the effect still felt body-focused and arousing, not just “I ate a weed gummy and now I’m waiting.”

At $29.99 for 10 gummies, they’re not cheap for a 5mg THC edible. But this is the one I’d recommend first if someone specifically asked me for a THC gummy for sex.

Best for: Fast arousal, sensitivity, foreplay, solo play, and low-dose THC consumers

Fast arousal, sensitivity, foreplay, solo play, and low-dose THC consumers Dose per gummy: 5mg THC + 30mg blue lotus

5mg THC + 30mg blue lotus Flavor: Raspberry Rose

Read my complete review of KANHA FX LOVE Gummies.

Best THC Sex Gummy With Adaptogens: TribeTokes Libido Lift THC Gummies

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

TribeTokes’ Libido Lift THC Gummies are the pick if you want a sex gummy with more going on than THC and a suggestive flavor name.

Each peach gummy has 10mg THC + 20mg CBC, plus herbs like maca, catuaba, muira puama, and mucuna. That blend gives it an adaptogenic, mood-forward feel than a standard edible. The THC gave it a real lift, but the effect stayed warm and manageable instead of sloppy. I felt relaxed, uplifted, more open to the moment, and not faded AF.

The CBC also makes this feel more thoughtful as it’s known to uplift mood. But CBC is not psychoactive, so it is not the part getting you high. I liked it here as a supporting cannabinoid in a formula that is trying to do more than just make you stoned and hope sex happens.

These hit me around the 45-minute mark and was more of a “get out of your head” gummy than an instant arousal switch. I’d use it before the part where sex actually starts: settling in, letting the day fall off, touching without rushing, and making the whole thing feel easier to enter.

The peach flavor fits the date-night vibe, and the small hexagon-gem shape makes the gummies easy to cut if a full 10mg THC feels like too much.

Best for: Date night, libido botanicals, relaxation, getting out of your head, and THC consumers who want a warmer mood shift

Date night, libido botanicals, relaxation, getting out of your head, and THC consumers who want a warmer mood shift Dose per gummy: 10mg THC + 20mg CBC

10mg THC + 20mg CBC Flavor: Peach

Read my complete review of TribeTokes Libido Lift THC Gummies.

Best High-Potency Sex Gummies: MOOD Sexual Euphoria Advanced THC Gummies

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

MOOD’s Sexual Euphoria Advanced THC Gummies are for people who already know they like THC in the bedroom.

For some people, a stronger THC gummy can make the body feel more open and the mood feel more immersive. For others, it can make the whole thing too mental, too slow, or too weird. But with sex gummies, more THC doesn’t automatically mean better sex.

This gummy is called Advanced for a reason. It’s for the person who wants a more THC-forward, euphoric experience and has enough tolerance to actually enjoy it. For me, the effect felt more intense than the lower-dose picks on this list, which makes it better for a planned night in than a casual “let’s see where this goes” situation.

The reason it still belongs in this roundup is that some people are not looking for a subtle arousal gummy. They want something more intense. MOOD is the pick for that person, but I’d treat it like a planned night-in edible for experienced cannabis consumers who want sex to feel more sensual, more consuming, and a little less grounded in regular reality.

Best for: Experienced THC consumers, planned nights in, stronger euphoria, and people who already like weed during sex

Experienced THC consumers, planned nights in, stronger euphoria, and people who already like weed during sex Dose per gummy: 15mg THC + 10mg CBD + 5mg THCV

15mg THC + 10mg CBD + 5mg THCV Flavor: Strawberries & Creme

Read my complete review of MOOD Sexual Euphoria Gummies.

Best THC Gummies for Flirting: Kiva Camino Wild Cherry Excite THC Gummies

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Camino Wild Cherry Excite THC Gummies are not exactly sex gummies, which is why I like them here.

They’re more of a “turn up” gummy. I’d take these before going out, dancing, seeing live music, flirting, or letting the day or night become more physical if it goes there. Each gummy has 5mg THC, with an uplifting and social terpene blend of limonene, caryophyllene, linalool, and pinene. The effect felt energized but not jittery, relaxed but not sleepy, and a little tingly.

I tested these before going to a party, and the sex part happened by accident. By the time they kicked in a little over an hour later, the night had moved in that direction. The sex felt great. I felt more sensitive, more alert, and more relaxed in a way that made it easier to get into the mood.

One gummy was nice for a lighter lift while I could still work and function. Two gummies felt more like the full Excite experience for my tolerance: a sultry body buzz, some tension release, and a little more stamina for whatever the night turned into. The wild cherry flavor is also genuinely good: sexy candy cherry, not cough syrup cherry.

Best for: Parties, concerts, dancing, flirting, and nights that might turn intimate

Parties, concerts, dancing, flirting, and nights that might turn intimate Dose per gummy: 5mg THC

5mg THC Flavor: Wild Cherry

Read my complete review of Camino Wild Cherry Excite Gummies.

Best Non-THC Couples Pick: Kush Queen Harder & Wetter Gummies

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Kush Queen’s Harder & Wetter Gummies are the wildcard here because they are not THC gummies. But they do come with CBD lube.

There is no THC and no CBD in the gummies themselves, so you’re not getting high. That makes them a better fit for couples who want something interactive and sex-focused without adding THC psychoactivity to the night. The two-pack format is also part of the appeal. It feels interactive and something you take together, which makes the anticipation part of the experience.

The pack includes two formulas. Both have maca extract, damiana extract, horny goat weed extract, and DHEA. Harder has agmatine sulfate, and Wetter has an addition of saffron extract. Both are developed around libido-support botanicals, but Harder leans more toward stamina and performance support, while Wetter leans more toward arousal, mood, and satisfaction with that one additional ingredient.

I tested these with my partner, and I honestly expected less from them because I take a shit ton of cannabis edibles. My brain kept waiting for a high that never came. I think the anticipation helped move things along even though we didn’t really feel it “hit” like a THC gummy. But that was kind of the point. Instead of feeling stoned, we felt energized in a way that extended the night and made sex feel longer and more active.

Basically, this is not the weed pick, even though this is a THC roundup. I have to include something for everyone here. So this is the “I want to try something with my partner, but I can’t have/don’t want THC involved” pick.

Best for: Couples, THC-free intimacy, anticipation, and people who want an interactive sex gummy without getting high

Couples, THC-free intimacy, anticipation, and people who want an interactive sex gummy without getting high Dose per gummy: THC-free gummies

THC-free gummies Flavor: no listed flavors, could not point out taste after trying it

no listed flavors, could not point out taste after trying it Note: The gummies themselves do not contain THC or CBD. The included lube contains CBD.

How I Tested THC Gummies for Sex

I tested these gummies with my partner, on my own, before going out, and on nights when the edible timing had to work with real life.

For this category, I’m not really focusing on getting high as fuck here. I’m more focusing on getting high to fuck. I paid attention to the gummy to see if it helped me relax, feel more sensitive, stay present, and get out of my head.

I also looked at dose, onset, flavor, and the formula: THC, minor cannabinoids, botanicals, adaptogens, and if the product felt intentional or just horny-branded.

The biggest takeaway: stronger was not always better. The best sex gummies helped me stay relaxed, responsive, and actually in my body.

Can THC Gummies Actually Enhance Sex?

They can, but not in a guaranteed “take this and become a sex god” way.

For me, THC works best for intimacy when it helps me relax, lower the mental noise, and feel more connected to my body. That can make touch feel better, foreplay feel more immersive, and arousal easier to follow.

The problem is dose. Too much THC can do the opposite. It can make you anxious, sleepy, distracted, or weirdly trapped in your own head. That’s why I liked the low-dose and moderate-dose picks here most. KANHA’s 5mg THC formula let the arousal blend take the lead. Camino’s 5mg gummy made the night feel more electric without making me useless. TribeTokes’ 10mg gummy worked because it was warm and relaxing, and not chaotic. With sex, being present is more important than being high.

So yes, THC gummies can help with sex, but the right gummy should support the mood.

What to Look for in a THC Gummy for Sex

Start with the dose. If you’re newer to edibles, 2.5mg to 5mg THC is a better starting point than jumping straight to 10mg or more. Sex is not the time to find out you overshot.

Timing matters too. Fast-acting gummies are easier to use in the moment, while traditional edibles need more planning. If something takes an hour to kick in, take it before the night starts getting interesting.

I’d also look for sex-fitting formulas beyond THC. Minor cannabinoids like CBC, or botanicals like blue lotus, maca, L-arginine, horny goat weed, tongkat ali, damiana, saffron, or ginkgo can make a gummy feel more targeted, even if none of them are magic horny buttons.

And do not ignore flavor. If the gummy tastes weird, medicinal, or too aggressively weedy, that can kill the mood before the edible even has a chance.

How Long Before Sex Should You Take a THC Gummy?

It depends on the gummy, which is annoying but true. Fast-acting gummies can start showing up in 15 to 30 minutes. Traditional edibles can take 45 minutes to two hours, especially if you recently ate. We already mentioned earlier that timing matters, especially when you’re taking something for sex, because the mood doesn’t always wait on your gummy to metabolize.

In my testing, KANHA FX LOVE was the fastest, hitting in a little over 20 minutes. TribeTokes Libido Lift took about 45 minutes. MOOD Sexual Euphoria kicked in between 30 minutes to an hour. Camino Excite took a little over an hour. Kush Queen Harder & Wetter, the non-THC couples pick, might have hit us around 40 minutes.

My rule: take it early enough that you are not sitting there waiting for sex to become a calendar invite. For most gummies, 30 to 90 minutes before is the safer window.

What’s the Best THC Dose for Sex?

The best THC dose for sex is the dose that keeps you present.

For many people, that is lower than their normal “I want to get high” dose. 2.5mg to 5mg THC is a good starting range if you are new, sensitive, or trying a sex gummy for the first time. 10mg THC can work well for regular edible consumers, but it’s also where some people start feeling too high for intimacy.

Higher doses can make sense for experienced cannabis consumers, but they are riskier for sex. Once you overshoot with an edible, there is no going back. You’re just high now, and everyone has to live with that.

My advice: try the gummy once in a low-pressure setting, maybe for solo-play, before making it part of a big night. Sex products are personal, and the right dose depends on tolerance, mood, timing, food, stress, and who you’re with.

The Sexy Bottom Line

If I were buying one THC gummy specifically for sex, I’d start with KANHA FX LOVE because it’s fast-acting, low-dose, and the most arousal-focused of the bunch. For a warmer date-night gummy, I’d pick TribeTokes Libido Lift. For experienced THC users who want something stronger, MOOD Sexual Euphoria Advanced owns that. And for going out, dancing, flirting, and maybe ending up in bed, I’d grab Camino Wild Cherry Excite. And if you want the couples experience without getting high, Kush Queen Harder & Wetter is the best non-THC wildcard.

Don’t pick the seemingly strongest gummy. Pick the one that helps you stay relaxed, sensitive, present, and ready to fuck.