Display Your Bevs and Brews in a Sweet Refrigerator (And These Are On Sale Right Now)

My Aussie friends call it a bevvie, because nobody on Earth does nicknames like the Australians. Life-giving bevvies, or beverages, are one of your key ways to beat the heat waves that are pummeling the U.S. this summer, and so it doesn’t pay to have all your bevvies in one faraway refrigerator in the kitchen.

What you need is a mini fridge you can stash in the garage, bonus room, den, office, or wherever. Too many times I’ve been saved by a deliciously Arctic Dr. Pepper or Sunday Beer when I’m a long way from a big papa bear kitchen fridge. These mini fridges are on sale right now, and not a damn moment too soon.

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cool deals on cooler mini fridges

Electactic Mini Fridge 130 Can is 30 bucks off at $188. As you’ve may have guessed if you’re an exceptionally eagle-eyed sleuth, it’ll hold up to 130 cans in its 3.2 cubic foot chilled chamber that you can set anywhere between 32 and 61 degrees. I’m assuming that’s 130 normal 12 fl. oz. cans and not all the weird shapes that drink cans come in these days, nor the most glorious can of all: the pint-of-beer can. Like Murphy’s. Never heard of Murphy’s? It’s like a better Guinness. Go get it at Trader Joe’s.

The Electactic Mini Fridge 48 Can underscores the “mini” in mini fridge and circles it in yellow highlighter. At 1.3 cubic feet, it’s a lot smaller than a typical mini fridge. You can put it on a countertop, so there’s no need to find floor space for it. Aside from storing 48 12 fl. oz. cans rather than 130, it allows for temperature settings between 41 and 60 degrees, so it won’t get cans quite as cool, but 41 degrees is still plenty chilly.

You’re not stuck with beer and soda. I wouldn’t say wine is the best beverage with which to cool down during a heat wave, but the Electactic Wine Cooler 37 Bottle can hold plenty of bottles for the occasional chilled treat during summer evenings. Electactic is playing a bit of a semantics game here. None of the other full-size mini fridges (a strange oxymoron) spotlighted here are unable to store wine bottles, and the “Wine Cooler 37 Bottle” can likewise store regular soda and beer cans, too. Or hey, wine cans, since that’s a thing now.

You’re either a small business owner, the patriarch or matriarch of the Brady Bunch, or an exceptionally generous host to be considering the Electactic Commercial Mini Fridge 260 Can. It’s huge, and it’ll chill your chosen truckload of drinks from 32 to 50 degrees.