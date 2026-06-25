Get Nearly 50% Off the Viral Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder for Prime Day

Having grown up in suburbia, I have fond memories of the bird feeders, houses, and baths my dad would set up in the backyard. The mixture of various birdsongs all colliding together was the soundtrack to my childhood summers, even if they were more heard than seen. We didn’t have the kind of tech that they have in smart bird feeders.

Take the Bird Buddy PRO Solar Smart Bird Feeder, for example. Its built-in motion-activated camera will send notifications to your devices (phone, tablet, laptop) when a bird lands for a munch. You can view a live feed of it if you either aren’t home to take a gander or just don’t feel like opening the door to let all that air conditioned air out.

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You can get a glimpse of the future for a little cheaper right now, as the Bird Buddy is down from $299 to $168 for Prime Day.

spy on your bird friends

I have to say that I was surprised that the Bird Buddy’s camera can shoot 2K resolution video and take five-megapixel photographs. That’s better than a lot of the dash cams I’ve been looking at, and all it has to do is stare a bird in the face from a few inches away.

The Bird Buddy works with Amazon Alexa and connects to your home’s WiFi via the 2.4GHz band. If that sounds like techno-mumble to you, don’t worry. Every router has 2.4GHz WiFi, so yours will definitely be able to work with it.

more smart bird feeders worth looking at

Hummingbirds aren’t going to eat your seeds. They like the ornithologist’s Kool-Aid—a blood-red nectar of sugar water. The Bird Buddy Smart Solar Pro Hummingbird Feeder has all the usual Bird Buddy features, including a motion-activated camera that’ll send you notifications to your phone and record video, but in a form that’ll attract hummingbirds through fake, red flowers that dispense glorious nectar.

This deal on the Netvue by Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder is still live. We covered it in more detail for Mother’s Day, but you’re still getting the same $50 discount as before.

What? It’s not a feeder? Well, birds need to drink, don’t they? The Birdfy Smart Bird Bath has a similar motion-activated camera, but it’s built to capture images of them when they stop by for a drink of water or cool relief from the relentless sun.