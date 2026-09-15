9 Bizarre Halloween Products That Prove the Internet Has Everything

Remember 90’s Halloween decorations? A flimsy cardboard skeleton you could pose using tacks. That WILDLY annoying hanging/shaking ghost that was ungodly loud?

Then the internet came along, and instead of pumpkin-faced lawn bags filled with leaves, we have massive home animatronics that put Chuck E. Cheese to shame.

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Halloween shopping makes no sense these days. But that’s also part of the modern charm as both homeowners and apartment dwellers try to up the ante from last year’s decorations.

Frankly, at my house, ever since the pandemic, there are no more rules when it comes to holidays. And, yes, my Halloween decorations are already up (and have been since Labor Day Weekend).

The trend continues in 2026. I fell down a rabbit hole of the internet’s most delightfully unnecessary Halloween inventions, and this year’s crop doesn’t disappoint.

Here are nine of my favorites.

A Banana Costume for Your Dog (Obviously)

Not everything here needs to be complicated. Zip your dog into a full-body banana suit, watch it immediately try to eat its own peel or sit there embarrassed for the both of you, then post the result. It’s the internet’s most reliable Halloween formula, and it still works every time.



Not everything here needs to be complicated. Zip your dog into a full-body banana suit, watch it immediately try to eat its own peel or sit there embarrassed for the both of you, then post the result. It’s the internet’s most reliable Halloween formula, and it still works every time.

A Slasher Villain Got His Own Soda (and Cider) Flavor

Ghost Face (yes, the Scream guy) is the official autumnal face of what you’re drinking this season.

A new Fanta flavor called Ghost Face Punch marks Ghost Face’s debut as the first horror icon inducted into Fanta’s ongoing “Haunted Universe” can lineup. The brand even brought back Roger L. Jackson, the actual voice actor behind the mask, to record new lines for the campaign.

Angry Orchard has also released “Mystery Caller” as part of its Thriller Variety Pack, with the cans “coming from inside the house!”

A Wine Pourer Shaped Like Regan From The Exorcist

Continuing with the “spirits” theme, this one’s not a big-box find. This wine pourer is hand-cast in pewter by an independent Etsy maker, styled after The Exorcist’s most famous possessed teenager so your Cabernet pours straight out of her open mouth. Deeply upsetting… yet proof there’s a buyer for absolutely anything if you know where to list it.

Pikachu in a Witch’s Hat!

The Pokemon Center’s Halloween collection is ALWAYS a hot commodity, which means you have to be ready to go once items go on sale. If you missed out, Amazon has you covered with a countdown to Halloween calendar that nets you 16 Pokemon pieces alone, keeping you in the spirit during the 13 days leading up to Halloween.

A Zombie Parrot That Answers Yes-or-No Questions

Ask this 5-foot animatronic pirate parrot anything you’d normally ask a Magic 8 Ball, and it responds with head and mouth movement, like it’s actually weighing your life choices. It went viral within days of Home Depot’s 2026 drop and reportedly sold out almost immediately. Ebay to the rescue!

Soul Sucker Demon Reaper

Nothing about this particular yard decoration looks right. A demon sucking the soul out of a little girl? Absolutely terrifying and unhinged. Do you think my HOA would frown upon this one being in my yard?

A Life-Size Jason Voorhees, Standing in Your Yard

At 5-foot-11, this officially licensed animatronic has a killer look to it. It’s about as close as most of us will ever get to meeting Jason Voorhees (thankfully), and it’s available from everyone’s favorite pop-up establishment, Spirit.

This is the one that really proves the theory. HalloweenCostumes.com’s officially licensed Lord of the Rings Balrog stands nearly 14 feet tall with a 17-foot wingspan, flapping wings, a flaming whip arm, and audio synced to the film. It costs more than a lot of used cars (and is currently $5k off!), but I know one of y’all is going to buy it. And I’m extremely jealous.