Bleachers Debut New Song ‘dirty wedding dress,’ Reveal 2026 North American Tour Dates (UPDATE)

Bleachers just debuted “dirty wedding dress,” a new single off their upcoming album everyone for ten minutes (due May 22nd via Dirty Hit). The indie-pop outfit, led by Jack Antonoff, also unveiled the itinerary for a 2026 North American tour.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Jack Antonoff of Bleachers performs on day three of Outside Lands Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 10, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

UPDATE: Venues and support have been announced. Hovvdy, Wednesday, This is Lorelei, American Football, The Linda Lindas, and Momo Boyd will be in the support slot at select dates. Stops will include Chicago’s Salt Shed Fairgrounds, New York’s Madison Square Garden, five nights at The Troubadour in LA, and more.

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New song: ‘Dirty wedding dress’

“dirty wedding dress” sees the band taking a turn in an eclectic folk direction, with an acoustic guitar- and synth-brass led, anthemic sound that borrows a great deal from Bruce Springsteen, right down to Antonoff’s gruff delivery and wailing harmonica. Listen to the track below.

Lyrically, the song alludes to the brushes with fame and famous people (Taylor Swift, famously, was a guest at Antonoff and wife Margaret Qualley’s wedding) that come with a career in the arts (when you’re married to an A-list actress!). The lyric “There’s too many interlopers that are showin’ up / And some of ’em deserve second thoughts” is straightforward enough.

The second verse, though, takes shots at music journalists (uh oh) writing “pieces for the big machine/ ‘Cause a book deal can’t even pay the rent” (true). Antonoff jokes about a journalist’s claim that he’s “a lone working class man”—an ironic twist given the Springsteen-esque backing.

Antonoff confronts the broken machine of today’s music business: “So how can I talk to the ones counting streams? / Or the ones who like to bully the dolls? / Or the ones waitin’ in line to get ripped off just to turn around and rip someone else off?”

I feel that, bro. Without further ado…

Tickets to Bleachers’ 2026 tour will first be available via presale on Wednesday, March 18. General onsale will begin Friday, March 20 via Ticketmaster.

Once the shows are officially announced, you can also get Bleachers tickets on StubHub, where are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

06/05 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed Fairgrounds *

06/09 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre *

06/10 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

06/12 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

06/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts ^

06/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

06/20 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC #!

06/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #!

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

09/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

09/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

09/17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre $

09/19 – Tacoma, WA @ Dune Peninsula $

09/20 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater $

09/23 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

09/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory &

09/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live &

09/29 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre &

09/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center &

10/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy &

10/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater &

10/08 – Nashville, TN @ The Truth &

* = w/ Momo Boyd

^ = w/ Hovvdy

# = w/ American Football

! = w/ Wednesday

$ = w/ The Linda Lindas

& = w/ This Is Lorelei