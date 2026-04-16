Don’t Sleep on This Ring Video Doorbell Deal at Nearly 50% Off

I’ve been reading a lot of old books lately that romanticize the spontaneity and pleasant surprise of a knock at the front door. Charming, to be sure, but it used to be a rarer event than it is today. Nowadays there are DoorDashers and FedExers stepping up to our front doors several times a day.

You can put an eyeball, even if just digitally, on all that activity with a Blink Video Doorbell for $36, down from its retail price of $70. If only Best Buy and Amazon had slashed another buck off the sale price, we could’ve called it half off. You know what? I’m doing it. I’m calling it half off.

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An all-seeing eye

The Blink Video Doorbell on sale is the latest version, the second generation. You’re not getting stuck with an old model, which is often the case when scoring a big deal on a piece of tech.

Blink is one of Amazon’s properties, and so it syncs simply into the Amazon Alexa smart home ecosystem and with other Blink home security cameras, such as the Blink Mini 2K+ indoor security cam and the Blink Outdoor 4 outdoor security cam.

The $36 deal we link in our product cards above and below direct you to the Blink Video Doorbell that comes with the Blink Sync Module Core that’s needed to act as a middleman between your smart home hub and your Blink Video Doorbell and/or Blink security cameras. If you already have a Sync Module Core because you have other Blink Video Doorbells or Blink security cameras, then you can just buy the Blink Video Doorbell without the Sync Module Core. It’s on sale for $30, down from its normal $60 retail price.

And look at that, an actual half-off sale. Not bad for a piece of tech that was a far-off dream in futuristic sci-fi movies only as recently as the 2000s.