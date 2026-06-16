Blink Twice and You’ll Miss This 68% Off Deal on a Blink Doorbell Kit

One of the craziest huge discounts I’ve seen so far in the lead up to Amazon Prime Day 2026, which starts on June 23, is this deal on a Blink Video Doorbell and Outdoor 4 security camera bundle for $115, down from $360. That’s not a $115 discount; that’s the final sale price, making this deal 68% off.

eyes on your whole yard

You get the Blink Video Doorbell (2nd gen), plus five Blink Outdoor 4 (4th gen) outdoor security cameras. It’s the whole package needed to wrap your entire house in 360 degrees to visibility. If your property is so large that six video feeds (five cameras, plus the doorbell) don’t cover it, then you can probably afford to just buy another five-pack of Blink Outdoor 4 cameras for $105 (down from $300).

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Because you’re not cobbling together outdoor security cameras from one brand with the video doorbell of another, setup is simple. These cameras and video doorbell were built for each other, in order to create a comprehensive outdoor home security system.

other video doorbells worth looking at

Blink, being an Amazon-owned company, syncs easily with an Alexa-driven smart home quarterbacked by an Echo smart home device. If you’re on the Google smart home ecosystem, you may appreciate a Google Nest Video Doorbell (3rd gen). This version is the one you hardwire into your home’s electrical system so that you don’t have to keep recharging it, although there’s a wireless, battery-powered Nest Video Doorbell on sale, too, for $130.

Ordinarily I’d pitch the Arlo as a budget alternative to the Blink, but the Blink’s crazy discount kind of takes the wind of the Arlo’s sails. That said, this 2K-resolution Arlo Video Doorbell is still a great deal and, since it’s also on sale, selling for a downright cheap $52.

The Eufy Security Video Doorbell E340 Kit’s ace up its sleeve is its dual-camera setup. There’s a front-facing camera, like a typical video doorbell. But there’s also a downward-facing camera aimed at the floor so that you can see whether your DoorDash order has arrived before you beat the delivery driver home or whether FedEx really dropped off that package early.