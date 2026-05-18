Blondshell Announces ‘Scaring Strangers’ North American Tour Dates for 2026

Blondshell has just announced a stretch of North American tour dates for fall 2026.

The tour, dubbed the Scaring Strangers Tour, kicks off October 14 in San Diego, California at Observatory North Park. Subsequent stops include the Wiltern in Los Angeles and San Francisco’s iconic Castro Theatre, plus stops in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, and New York, among others.

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There’s also a European leg that starts December 6 in Amsterdam. Other stops include Berlin, Brussels, Paris, Manchester, Glasgow, and London. That stretch concludes December 17 in Dublin, Ireland.

Support for Blondshell’s fall/winter 2026 tour includes Bully, Noso, Starcleaner Reunion, Prewn, TTSSFU, and more. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Check out the (semi-NSFW!) official visualizer for Blondshell’s new single, “Heart Has to Work So Hard,” below.

Blondshell Scaring Strangers Tour 2026: How to Get tickets

An artist presale for Blondshell’s 2026 tour begins Wednesday, May 20 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here to be among the first to score your tickets. General onsale will begin Friday, May 22 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also get Blondshell tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

For international dates, we recommend using Viagogo for the best possible experience on the secondary ticketing market.

“Heart has to work so hard”

The new tune from Blondshell is kind of a bleak grunge number, which singer/songwriter Sabrina Teitelbaum says “is really about friendship and betrayal, getting stuck in a dynamic and letting things fester.”

“It’s about pain and confusion — no one trains you for the ups and downs of a friendship between two women — but it’s also about a love so enduring that you find compassion no matter what.”

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06/14 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

07/02 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

08/08 — Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

10/14 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park @

10/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern @%

10/17 — San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre @

10/19 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom @

10/20 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo @

10/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity $

10/24 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater $

10/27 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall $

10/28 — Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre $

10/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer $

11/03 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

11/06 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 $

11/07 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues $

12/06 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg #

12/07 — Berlin, DE @ Metropol #

12/08 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique #

12/10 — Paris, FR @ La Gaité Lyrique #

12/12 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz #

12/13 — Glasgow, UK @ The Old Fruitmarket #

12/15 — London, EN @ Roundhouse #

12/17 — Dublin, IE @ The Academy *

% = w Bully

@ = w Starcleaner Reunion

$ = w Prewn

# = w TTSSFU

* = w Theatre