This $99 Warming Masturbator Just Dropped to $49

Are you still rubbing one out the same way you did in middle school? Because technology has evolved to literally replicate the warmth of good sex. Cue: Blowmotion’s warming male masturbator and it literally being almost half off right now.

This June, the “sexual happiness people,” at retailer Lovehoney have put the best-selling male masturbator on a crazy sale (40% off). This stroker’s regular price is $99.99. The sale price? $49.99, which is the biggest sale we’ve been able to track down on this yet.

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The warming function hits up to 104°F, just a few degrees above the internal temp of… yeah. In total, you get 6 vibration patterns and 3 intensities on each. So, each vibration pattern you cycle through has 3 depths to it. That’s 18 pleasure settings in total. According to one horny Redditor, it wrecked him. Think rolling, deep rumbles, and strong suction. (His words, not ours).

Good dual stimulation sex toys that give you a full-body orgasm are always going to be over $100. Between the cost of high-quality and medical-grade silicone to warming functions, the tech inside these little fuckers is something a mad scientist would tip their hat to. So, this toy, sitting under $50, is just about as good as this sale will get.

just the tip

Naturally, everyone’s dick is a different size, making strokers a true hit or miss for men everywhere. Blowmotion’s warming male masturbator is like “just the tip” but for solo sex. It’s not meant to fit your entire dick; instead, you hold the stroker at the tip of your dick, and you’ll get coverage on at least half of your shaft (if we’re referencing average dick sizes). The insertable length is about 3 inches, for reference. IF you’re over 8 inches and desire full coverage, a stroker might be your best bet.

The rest of you, jump on this 40% off deal while it lasts.