This New ED Formula Makes Viagra Look Lazy

Most erectile dysfunction (ED) meds are going to get your body ready for bedroom fun, but your mind? Absolutely not. If you didn’t know, your mind is your biggest sex organ—no BS, sex researchers swear by this. So, why do most ED meds skip the most important sex organ if the point of taking them is.. Sex? Who knows. But BlueChew is quietly making full-body treatment the new men’s wellness standard with its new BlueChew Gold.

This innovative 4-in-1 formula, available through BlueChew’s telehealth platform, is designed to support the physical and emotional aspects often impacted by high stress and low libido: mental arousal, desire, intimacy, and performance anxiety.

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If you feel like your drive has vanished, you aren’t alone; current global stressors are causing a widespread surge in low libido. BlueChew Gold offers an effective way to reclaim that connection on your own terms. That way, when your lover starts teasing you, you have a method to help you lock in. Reviewers are already swearing by it, with one crowning it as a “marriage saver.”

Think of it this way: you wouldn’t settle for a condom that only blocked one type of infection, so why use an ED pill that only addresses blood flow? Common options like Viagra or Cialis can be limited, but BlueChew Gold provides a more robust alternative without the need for an awkward, in-person doctor’s visit.

To do so, Gold adds the key ingredients apomorphine and oxytocin (the love hormone). This is in addition to industry-standard ED-defying ingredients (on top of the standard PDE5 inhibitor). There are three ways to add BlueChew Gold to your routine. You can let it dissolve under your tongue, chew it, or swallow. There are also three strengths so you can further customize your sex life.

How does one pill cover so many bases? The secret is the combination of industry-standard PDE5 inhibitors with apomorphine and oxytocin (often called the “love hormone.”) It’s its intimate wellness support that’s functional, working in as little as 15 minutes to help bypass performance anxiety. That way, you’re not just waiting around pretending to be aroused as performance anxiety defeats you. In total, it’ll stick with you for about 36 hours, aka more uninterrupted bedroom fun – as you deserve.