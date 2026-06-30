One of Our Favorite Electric Bikes Is $500 Off Right Now

removable battery integrated into the Bluejay Premiere Lite’s aluminum frame – Credit: Matt Jancer

Save $500 off the sticker price of the Bluejay Premiere Lite, which I said was “one of the most charming ebikes I’ve ridden in the last six years” in my review earlier this spring. Bluejay Electric Bicycles is having a July Fourth sale from June 30 through July 7 and offering $500 off, which is the best deal I’ve seen on this ebike since May.

summer cruisin’

When I called the Bluejay Premiere Lite the “classic car” of ebikes in my guide to the Best Ebikes, I wasn’t kidding. With its nostalgia-tinged beach cruiser lines, Bluejay packed a lot of new technology into the frame without giving away too much of a hint that it’s got an electric motor that’ll boost you to 20 MPH.

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The frame is aluminum, in order to keep the weight down. The 417Wh battery is integrated into it, but is removable so that you can take the battery indoors to charge it when it’s running on empty. Not even the Aventon Soltera 3 ADV or Specialized Turbo Vado SL2 5.0 EQ, another pair of ebikes I tested and won awards in our Best Ebikes guide, have removable batteries.

It was a charming ebike to ride. Not the fastest, nor the lightest, nor the one with the fanciest or most exotic components. But it turned heads like crazy everywhere I went in Brooklyn, and more importantly than any of the on-paper specs, it brought a smile to my face.

Check out my review of the Bluejay Premiere Lite here.

more ebikes worth checking out

The Bluejay Wild is Bluejay’s other ebike in its two-ebike lineup, not counting the Bluejay Wild: Kids, which is for—you guessed it—children. More of a conventional bike than the Premiere Lite, it features a contemporary riding position and meatier tires for rough roads and light gravel paths.

I haven’t yet (yet!) written up the review for the Urtopia Carbon Fold, although I’m working on it, but I had to point out that Urtopia’s also got a July Fourth sale and is taking $500 off this stellar folding ebike. The Carbon Fold does what most folding ebikes (I’ve tested a bunch over the years) haven’t accomplished: it’s actually lightweight. At 31 pounds, it’s easy to maneuver because it folds up small and isn’t a bear to manhandle. Too many folding ebikes weigh 60 pounds or more.

The Segway Xafari is a cool bike from a well known brand that’s only been on the ebike scene for a year. When they entered the market with this, their first ebike, they came out swinging, though. When I tested it, I found the Xafari to have excellent fit and finish and build quality.