I’m Not Big on Bondage, but This Silicone Flogger Won Me Over

Bondage gear has a middle-ground problem. Most of what’s out there is either a flimsy novelty kit or a serious leather catalog, and beginners get stuck choosing between the two. And it’s way too easy to pick the wrong thing that you try out, don’t enjoy, and get turned off by the idea of bondage play all together.

Blush’s Temptasia Ardor collection aims for the space in between. I was sent four silicone pieces (a blindfold, a multi-tail flogger, a dual-sided paddle, and a breathable ball gag) to try out, all of which are made from Puria silicone, which Blush says is 100% body-safe.

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I tested all four… and the results surprised me. So much so, that the piece I expected to care about least (the flogger) ended up being my favorite thing in the set.

A Beginner-Friendly Bondage Set That Still Works for Experienced Players

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The Temptasia Ardor collection is an easy on-ramp for bondage beginners, and it holds up if you already know what you’re doing. The flogger is the standout for me, because the silicone feels great, doesn’t sting the way floggers can, and actually made me want more. The paddle is the natural step up from it. The breathable ball gag is the most welcome piece in the set, since it lets you test-drive a gag before moving on to something more intense. Finally, the blindfold looks great, but its facial fit is one-size-fits-all and it may run a little too big for some faces (like it did mine).

Pros & Cons

Pros

The flogger delivers sensation without the sting

The gag’s breathable design lets beginners ease in with five airflow holes

The paddle covers teasing taps to firmer impact, so it grows with you

The pieces look good, the blindfold in particular

Silicone cleans up with mild soap and water, per Blush’s care instructions

Cons

The blindfold runs one-size-fits-all and let light in at the edges, so it may not suit slimmer faces

How I Tested the Blush Temptasia Ardor Collection

I used all four pieces from the Temptasia Ardor collection hands-on. I paid attention to how each piece fits and feels to wear, how the silicone feels in motion, and how approachable each one is for someone just starting out. I also have asthma (and can be a little claustrophobic), so airflow was very much top of mind with the gag. And since I’m not typically big in the flogging department, I was probably a tougher audience for the flogger than most.

What It’s Actually Like to Use the Temptasia Ardor Collection

The four pieces share a look and a material, so they certainly look like a set, and they line up as a natural progression: the flogger for sensation, the paddle for more impact, the gag for restraint, and the blindfold for sensory play. Here’s how each one performed, starting with the one that gave me arguably the most pleasure.

The Flogger: My Favorite Piece in the Set

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I’m not typically a fan of flogging, so I didn’t expect much here. But the silicone brings a totally new feel to what I’ve tried in the past. It feels really good, it doesn’t sting the way floggers can, and it managed to titillate me in a way no other flogger ever has. The tails come with a herringbone-textured handle and a carrying loop, so it feels just as nice to hold as it does to be on the receiving end. If you’re curious about impact play, but wary of the sting, this is the piece I’d start with, hands down.

The Paddle: The Step Up

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The paddle is the flogger’s bolder sibling. And this one makes that perfectly clear, with “Bitch” written boldly on the back of the paddle itself. It works as intended, however you choose to use it. It has a dual-textured design, with a smooth side and a textured side, built for everything from teasing taps to firmer impact. With any impact toy, start light and stay on the fleshy areas like the buttocks and thighs. I kind of got a little kick from this paddle from my inner thigh.

The Ball Gag: A Low-Pressure Way to Try a Gag

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Gags are intimidating. Let’s just call it what it is. And that’s what makes this particular gag such a welcome addition to the category. Its breathable design lets you try a gag, get used to it, and figure out if you like it before graduating to something more intense (and less breathable). I don’t really have a sensitive gag reflex, so I can’t really speak to that component. I can, however, say that it’s comfortable to wear, and the airflow is excellent, which is a big deal to me as someone with asthma. I don’t need more breathing problems.

The Blindfold: Great Look, One-Size Fit

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I love the look of the blindfold. Very plague doctor. The fit, though, is a bit one-size-fits-all. The adjustable strap fits most head sizes, but the mask itself may not work as well on smaller/slimmer faces. I don’t consider my face to be super slim or anything, but I wasn’t completely blacked out while wearing the mask. Light came in through the periphery. It still did plenty enough when it came to sensory play, but I wasn’t in total darkness.

Other Bondage Gear You Might Also Like

Here are some other bondage gear options you may want to look into, even if you’re simply adding on to your Ardor collection:

You May Also Be Wondering…

Is a Ball Gag Safe for Beginners?

Blush’s gag has five breathable holes for airflow, and in my experience the airflow was excellent. But even a breathable gag limits your ability to talk, so don’t skip the prep. Establishing nonverbal safe words before gag play is a must. Agree on a signal with whoever you’re playing with before the gag goes in, slight a certain number of snaps or thigh taps.

Where Can You Use the Flogger and Paddle?

Stick to the buttocks, thighs, and legs to start. Light tapping on the genitals or breasts can be a next step up. Avoid the stomach, lower back, spine, ears, head, feet, and calves. Start with light strikes and work up gradually, and plan for aftercare by checking in, hydrating, and talking through what you liked.

My Final Verdict

If you’re new to bondage, the Temptasia Ardor collection is a great, low-pressure way in. Experienced players will still get plenty out of it, but the collection almost feels like it was made with beginners in mind. Skip the blindfold if you need total blackout or have a slimmer face, especially since Blush doesn’t accept returns. And if you’re chasing a harder sting, a silicone flogger probably isn’t your thing.

If you’re only going to pick one thing to try from the collection, though, start with the flogger and add the gag when you’re ready to up the ante a little more.