Comfort Yourself With a Deal on Bose Noise-Canceling Earbuds

Anytime I hear somebody mournfully say something about how nice it must’ve been to live in the quiet olden days, I’m reminded of when I read in Ian Mortimer’s The Time Traveler’s Guide to Medieval England that deafening noise has been a regular feature of city life since long before we had to block out tooting car horns and bad music blaring from boomboxes.

You’ve got more options than those old-timey turnip pickers, though. They’d have killed for noise-canceling earbuds like the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (which are down $50 compared to their usual price). Maybe the peasants actually did have them tucked under their peasant hats, actually. I haven’t looked at the paintings in the museum that closely, so who knows.

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hear that silence

Despite the AirPods’ near ubiquity among wireless earbuds—just look at every dupe and knockoff that mimics their white toothbrush handle looks—you’ve got options if you don’t feel like forking out close to $200 on a pair of ‘buds, especially if you have an Android phone and don’t want to tie yourself into the Apple ecosystem.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds have active noise cancellation (ANC) that you can toggle on (for maximum noise-blocking) or off (to lengthen battery life), and they work as well with Android and Windows devices as they do with iPhones and Macs. Here’s a primer if you want to know exactly how ANC works.

And if you’re feeling that wireless earbuds will make you feel a little too free, check out our guide to the Best Wired Earbuds and Headphones.

more earbuds worth looking at

Despite the shade I threw at the AirPods earlier, there are still no earbuds that pair so seamlessly and easily with Apple devices as the Apple AirPods. The AirPods Pro 3 are Apple’s best, most advanced earbuds, and they only just released last September. They aren’t on as big of a sale as they were during Prime Day last week, but at Walmart they’re still within $20 of their lowest sale price ever.

The Bose Powerbeats Pro 2 stay on your ear more securely than most earbuds because they clip over the tops of your ears, but they aren’t as bulky and don’t make your ears feel as stuffy as a full on over-the-ear headphones. I used their predecessor for gym workouts where other earbuds would slip out of my ears, and they were ultra secure. The Powerbeats Pro 2 pack the same Apple H2 chip as the AirPods Pro 3.

Just as the Apple AirPods are made to so seamlessly connect with the iPhone’s iOS (and iPad’s iPadOS and Mac’s macOS), the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are tailor-made for seamless connection to Android phones. For example, Fast Pair senses when you open the Pixel Buds Pro 2’s charging case and automatically detect and pair with your Android phone nearby.