Bose’s Best Noise-Canceling Headphones Just Hit a New All-Time Low Price

Everybody’s all hot and bothered over wired earbuds and headphones right now, but as somebody who grew up untangling wires out of necessity and not by choice, I’ll always have a place in my heart (and on my head) for a good pair of wireless headphones like these Bose QuietComfort Ultra (Gen 2).

They’re on a deal for their lowest-ever price at $383, down $70. And there’s no need to wait for Prime Day 2026 to start off on June 23. Deals on the best headphones are already live.

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comfortably quiet

Bose isn’t pussyfooting around its naming convention. The QuietComfort’s leather ear cups and, for this second generation, wider headband mean less fatigue and soreness after long sessions spent wearing them. And then there’s the active noise cancellation (ANC). Without getting lost in the weeds of what ANC is and how it works, the basics are that it uses software to detect noisy environments and play opposing sound waves to cancel the noise out.

Being that the QuietComfort Ultra (Gen 2) are closed-back, over-the-ear headphones, they’ll block out much more noise than a pair of earbuds, even the otherwise fantastic, ANC-wielding Apple AirPods Pro 3. That makes them perfect for long flights where you just want to relax with a movie and not the eight-hour whine of the jet engines.

other wireless headphones worth looking at

This deal on the Apple AirPods Max 2, which only just released in April 2026, is still live. These sync up so effortlessly with other Apple products, which makes this deal particularly attractive for iPhone, Mac, and iPad users. You can pick up the Apple AirPods Max 2 for $499.

Fans of the Sony WH-1000XM6 often say it has the best ANC in the business. With its synthetic leather headband, widened from the preceding WH-1000XM5, it gives the Bose QuietComfort Ultra (Gen 2) a run for its money both quiet solitude and long-term comfort.

I’m including these for those who just can’t get their mind around the idea of over-the-ear headphones and who want a pair of earbuds with killer ANC. The Apple AirPods Pro 3 hit a new lowest-ever price recently at $179, and like the AirPods Max 2 they sync seamlessly with other Apple devices