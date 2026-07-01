The Bose SoundLink Max Bluetooth Boombox Is $120 Off

Summertime is the season for sharing your tunes with every person and creature of the great outdoors. From beach to backyard barbecue to campground to park, make that family of five on vacation, that flock of pigeons, and even the park benches rock out with you to your soundtrack with a deal on the Bose SoundLink Max portable speaker.

boom goes the boombox deal

Normally this dachshund-sized Bluetooth speaker would sell for $399, but right now it’s on sale for $279, a match for its lowest-ever price since Bose brought it to market a year ago. In an un-Bose-like touch, the handle is a thick piece of rope, which is a neat and stylish touch. Reminds me of climber’s rope.

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The SoundLink Max is IP67 water- and dust-resistant, so you can let your neighbors kid do cannonballs into the pool without stressing about them frying your speaker’s internals. It’ll run for up to 20 hours, too, depending on how loud you set it; like any portable speaker, higher volume drains the battery more quickly. However loud you pump it, you’ll probably run out of juice before the speaker does.

check out these other portable bluetooth speakers

Even at full price for $200 the Tribit StormBox Blast is a good deal. How do I know? I’ve got one. Tribit made a name for itself by listening to its users, pushing through software updates to fine tune its speakers’ performance when owners on forums gave feedback and made suggestions. On its own, the StormBox Blast is a powerful, good-sounding speaker for an affordable price, but the company’s engagement with the public is icing on the cake.

Ordinarily the JBL Xtreme 5 goes head-to-head with the Bose SoundLink Max since they both retail for $400. The Bose’s deal right now gives it the edge, but the JBL makes for a fine alternative if you’re reading this in the future where it’s on a sale and the Bose isn’t, or if they’re both going for their usual retail prices.

Your A/C bill is through the roof this summer. Yeah, I know. Mine too. And you don’t have a bunch of cash lying around just so that you can sound as cool as your artificially chilled air. The Anker Soundcore Boom 2 is on sale for $90, well under even the Bose on this deal.