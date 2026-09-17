Are You Getting Dumber With Age? This Might Actually Help

You walk into a room and forget why. Or, maybe you’re mid-sentence in a conversation and the word just… isn’t there. You blank on the name of someone you’ve met four times. I’m very guilty of these, more than I’d like to admit.

If this is happening more than it used to, you’re not broken. Cognitive changes can start earlier than most people think, often creeping in well before “old age” is anywhere on the radar.

Videos by VICE

You don’t need to overhaul your life to do something about it, though. You need a habit you’ll actually keep.

Keeping It Simple with a Gummy

That’s the case for Alpha Brain Neuro Gummies. They’re formulated to support mental speed and brain health, and they come in a friendly citrus punch flavor. And that’s important, because the best supplement is the one you don’t forget to take. The irony of forgetting your brain supplement is not lost on me. I just know I’m way more inclined and excited to eat a gummy than I am taking a pill.

This isn’t a stack, either. It’s not six capsules on a schedule you’ll abandon by week two. It’s one gummy that fits into your morning routine of coffee, commuting, or whatever chaos is already baked into your routine (I’m looking at you, fellow parents), instead of asking you to build a new one from scratch.

No Magic Here… Just a Little Backup

Nobody’s claiming a gummy turns back the clock. What it can do, though, is give your brain a little more support for the stuff you’re already asking it to do, like remembering why you walked into the kitchen or keeping up with the conversation. It’s small and unsexy, but it’s a lot more sustainable than pretending you’re going to start doing crossword puzzles every night.

Realistically, some of that fog is just modern life—bad sleep, too many tabs open in your brain at once, stress you’ve gotten so used to you stopped noticing it. A supplement isn’t fixing your sleep schedule for you. But it’s a lower, more accessible lift than most of the things coming at us that are recommended for “brain health.” Plus, you can start today, instead of adding it to a list of changes you’ll get to… “eventually.”

If the mental fog has been showing up more than you’d like to admit, this is about as low-effort a place to start as exists.

And if you need even more of a cognitive boost, here are a couple of other brain-supporting supplements to try: