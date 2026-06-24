Brandon Flowers Just Announced a Solo Tour in Support of Upcoming Country-Inspired Album, THRASHER

Hear me out, The Killers are actually really good, and a big part of that success is the Elvis-y baritone of Brandon Flowers. So I am here for the news that he recently announced an upcoming country-tinged solo effort, THRASHER, his first in 11 years.

And today, Flowers announced a slate of tour dates in support, where we assume he will be playing material from the impending release. The 17-date North American leg of the outing kicks off September 1 in Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren. Subsequent stops will include Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn, Austin, and more. The final North American stop will be in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 6 at Encore Theater at the Wynn.

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Then there comes a brief UK and Ireland run, including stops in Bournemouth, London, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, and more. No support has been announced yet. View the complete tour routing and find out how to get tickets below.

Brandon FLowers 2026 TOur: How to Get TIckets

An artist presale for Brandon Flowers’ 2026 tour starts Thursday, June 25 at 10 AM local time. General onsale, meanwhile, begins Friday, June 26 at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Brandon Flowers tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

09/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

09/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford

09/05 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/07 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

09/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

09/09 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden

09/12 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/15 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

09/16 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

09/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

09/20 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

09/23 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/24 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

10/02 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026

10/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

10/14 — Bournemouth, UK @ Bournemouth O2 Academy

10/15 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/17 — Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon

10/18 — Nottingham, UK @ Nottingham Rock City

10/20 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

10/21 — York, UK @ Barbican

10/23 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

10/24 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

10/27 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre