Brandon Flowers Just Announced a Solo Tour in Support of Upcoming Country-Inspired Album, THRASHER

Hear me out, The Killers are actually really good, and a big part of that success is the Elvis-y baritone of Brandon Flowers. So I am here for the news that he recently announced an upcoming country-tinged solo effort, THRASHER, his first in 11 years.
And today, Flowers announced a slate of tour dates in support, where we assume he will be playing material from the impending release. The 17-date North American leg of the outing kicks off September 1 in Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren. Subsequent stops will include Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn, Austin, and more. The final North American stop will be in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 6 at Encore Theater at the Wynn.
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Then there comes a brief UK and Ireland run, including stops in Bournemouth, London, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, and more. No support has been announced yet. View the complete tour routing and find out how to get tickets below.
Brandon FLowers 2026 TOur: How to Get TIckets
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An artist presale for Brandon Flowers’ 2026 tour starts Thursday, June 25 at 10 AM local time. General onsale, meanwhile, begins Friday, June 26 at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.
You can also find Brandon Flowers tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Brandon Flowers 2026 Tour dates
09/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
09/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford
09/05 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/07 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
09/09 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden
09/12 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/15 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
09/16 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
09/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
09/20 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/23 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/24 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
10/02 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026
10/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
10/14 — Bournemouth, UK @ Bournemouth O2 Academy
10/15 — London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
10/17 — Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon
10/18 — Nottingham, UK @ Nottingham Rock City
10/20 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
10/21 — York, UK @ Barbican
10/23 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
10/24 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
10/27 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
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