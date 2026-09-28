The Best Electric Shaver Ever Is Already $130 Off for Prime Day

Braun released the Nevo earlier this year and, well, I loved the damn thing. It made every other electric shaver I’ve ever used in the past 20 years—and I’ve used a lot—look bad by comparison, even my excellent Braun Series 8. The only downside is the price, which is kooky-crazy money.

But the normally-$600 Braun Nevo is on an early deal ahead of the October Prime Day that runs from October 6–7. So you can pick it up for $470. Is it still expensive? Yeah, but $130 off is a good deal, and the Nevo is truly the Rolls-Royce of shavers. The last time I had a shave so smooth and close was when I used a straight razor.

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as good as it gets

Achieving a close shave without chewing up your face like you were in a lawnmower accident? It’s tough with an electric shaver. They just don’t tend to cut as closely as a good razor with water and shaving cream. And those whirring, whirling blades tend to irritate the face more. Most electric shavers do an ok job on my face, but nothing spectacular. The Braun Series 8 was the first one in a long time to wow me.

When the Braun Nevo came out this year with its $600 price tag, I scoffed and I trembled. I didn’t want it to be that good, because $600 for a shaver is wild, but what if it was that good? Testing it as soon as it was released, my fears were confirmed. It was the smoothest, gentlest electric shaver I’ve ever used. Using it was like buttering my face. And it got so close to the skin that I suffered a minor crisis of conscience over the future of my precious straight razors. Now, ahead of Prime Day, it’s available for a slightly more tolerable price of $470. It’s still a lot, but if you want the best shave an electric can give you, this is the price to pay.

Check out my full review of the Braun Nevo here. You know, the one where I actually turn it on and drag it across my face.