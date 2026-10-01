Amazon Just Shaved $56 Off My Favorite Braun Beard Trimmer for October Prime Day

I’ve been using the latest Braun All-in-One Series 9 Pro since I bought myself one in March 2026, after having used their predecessor for years until it was stolen. I love the thing, and now you don’t have to pay the chump price like I did. Normally retailing for $200, it’s down to $143 in advance of Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day, which runs October 6–7.

a hefty deal for impatient beardos

Braun Series 9 Pro All-in-One Trimmer to the right of the braun series 8 electric shaver – Credit: Matt Jancer

Meet me and one of the first things you’ll notice is that there are a bunch of whiskers growing out of my face. They’ve been with me for my entire adult life, and so I take their grooming semi-seriously. They’ve never let me down (not sure how beard hairs could let a person down, but whatever). That means I can’t let them down with a crappy shaver.

Videos by VICE

Does it sound a bit much for a tool used to shorten hairs? Not one bit. You can check out my Braun Series 9 Pro Beard Trimmer review for more on why this do-it-all trimmer is an awesome piece of kit that I’m happy to use every morning, 365 days a year.

more shaver and beard trimmer deals

The Braun Nevo isn’t a beard trimmer, not an all-in-one trimmer. It’s an electric shaver, a one-trick pony that does one thing very well: It takes whiskers and stubble down to a wickedly smooth shave. It’s on sale from its $600 retail price (yeah, really) to $470. Read my Braun Nevo review for why I was so irritated to call it the best electric shaver I’ve ever used.

When I’m not wistfully remembering how smoothly and gently the Braun Nevo worked on the smooth parts of my neck and face, I’m using my Braun Series 8 Electric Shaver. It retails for $320 normally, about half of what the Nevo costs, but it too is on an early Prime Day deal. Pick it up for $230. After you check out my Braun Series 8 review, that is.

Forget fully featured. The Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 Beard Trimmer isn’t the tool for the widest range of beard trimming conditions, nor the most minute measurements of beard length. But it’s the most nimble beard trimmer I’ve ever used, and the cutting head is both gentle on my skin and surprisingly effective at achieving a close shave.