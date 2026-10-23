This Smartphone Blocker Tag Makes Your Phone Dumb as a Brick (in a Good Way)

Once I have people in the real-world, those who don’t know or give a crap about most of the tech world’s “It” gadgets of the moment, asking me about a particular product en masse, know that it’s crossed a certain threshold. That’s how it’s been in recent weeks with the Brick Smartphone Blocker.

There have always been a few who mention dumbphones, which they usually just refer to as the separate but overlapping flip phones, but the Brick has been something else. I get people who profess to hate their phones asking me if I’d heard about the Brick, if I’d get a Brick, and if I’d tested the Brick. People seem to love their smartphones, and also increasingly are falling in love with the idea of cutting them out of their lives, at least in short, temporary amounts.

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brick at a glance

brick – credit: matt jancer

At $59 and with no ongoing subscription required, the Brick Smartphone Blocker is almost as cheap as it gets when it comes to dumbing down your smartphone-addicted life.

There are cheap dumbphones that replace your smartphone entirely, and there are cheaper ways to “lock” yourself out of your smartphone’s apps through its native software, but the Brick works because you get to keep your smartphone and it isn’t as easy to circumvent as the native software if your willpower falters.

pros and cons

Pros

Cheap! $59 and no subscription.

Customize and choose which apps to lock

Emergency unlocks useful for true emergencies

Keep the phone you already have (and are sadly attached to)

Cons

Deleting the app can “un-Brick” a phone—a cheap workaround

On-screen timer is minorly annoying

how i tested

Using my trusty, old Apple iPhone 15 Pro, I set up the Brick to block me out of annoying apps during my work hours. Working from a home office entices me with all sorts of immediate access to, well, anything, and the most pesky apps are those messaging ones that pop off constantly throughout the day. So I wanted to see if the Brick could help me reclaim my quiet working hours.

using the brick

brick – credit: matt jancer

The Brick Smartphone Blocker isn’t so named because it resembles a brick whatsoever. The thing is about a quarter-the size of a smartphone. To brick a phone means to enact a change in software, either through a bug or a virus, that makes it permanently nonfunctional. Once bricked, that’s it. The device may be physically fine, but it can’t be used or fixed to ever run again. The Brick tag doesn’t do that, obviously. To sell a product that’d literally brick a phone would be more of an April Fool’s prank.

How the Brick Works

Broadly, you can unlock and lock your phone when the Brick is brought near it, thanks to the NFC chip that detects close proximity. You choose which apps will be off-limits to you when the phone is locked, and when you want a little digital detox you bring the Brick near the phone, lock it, and then—here’s the crucial part—you leave the Brick at home.

When you’re at work, down at the beach on vacation, or just out and going about your day, you can’t unlock the phone to access those attention-stealing, stress-inducing apps because you need the Brick to do it, and the Brick is miles away. No temptation, no way to give in. Mostly. I’ll touch on that later…

You can choose any apps to lock, but the ones I found to be the best candidates were the usual suspects: social media, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube come to mind. And then those apps that are just annoying, such as email and WhatsApp. And those that are depressing or anxiety-inducing, like the news.

The Brick costs $59, which is a hell of a lot cheaper than most dumbphones. And there’s no subscription to bother with. This isn’t like safety razors or printers, where you sell the product for nothin’ and make up the money on the long-term, ongoing costs. There are none for the Brick. You pay once, and that’s it.

And if You Really Need to Unlock It

There’s an “Emergency Unbrick” button, for if you find yourself in dire need of an app that’s locked. You’re limited to using it five times. Once you run out, that’s it. They don’t automatically regenerate, but you can contact Brick to have them reset them, which happens not instantly but within two business days. The point is that you shouldn’t rely on them to constantly circumvent the Brick, but rather save them for real emergencies.

If you lose the Brick device and you’re out of emergency unbrick uses, you can contact Brick to reset it so that you’re not locked out of part of your phone for all eternity. (I had that minor crisis when I misplaced the Brick among my huge pile of test gadgets for work, until I found it.)

Or you could simply delete the app. That un-Bricks the phone without needing the device nearby, but it has consequences. It deletes your usage history and customized settings, and you can’t get it back. It’s a cheap, tempting way for somebody to un-Brick their phone when they shouldn’t be using their locked apps, and doing so is just annoying to stop some people from exercising it, but not all people.

To prevent the temptation, you could enable “Strict Mode.” With Strict Mode, you still get your five “Emergency Unbricks,” but you’re not able to delete the app when the phone is locked. It removes the temptation to go full nuclear and delete the app to check on TikTok or Instagram just one more time. I preferred Strict Mode for that reason, except with me it was not checking WhatsApp.

Check out How to Turn Your Smartphone Into a Dumbphone for more options.

Alternatives we recommend

The Unpluq Tag works the same way as the Brick, but it’s more permissive. It lets you perform mildly annoying rituals, such as tapping the screen in a certain pattern, to obtain five minutes or so of unlocked access without the Unpluq Tag. The Brick is more of a strict headmaster. Without the physical device, there’s no access, period, aside from the five emergency uses. Oh, and the Unpluq charges a monthly subscription price of $7.

The Bloom Card costs $40–45, even less than the Brick, and also doesn’t charge an ongoing subscription for full access. The big difference is that the Bloom is a slim card that fits easily into a wallet. That defeats the purpose of the device, no? The Unpluq has a keychain ring on it, so I’m not understanding the portability of these devices as a good thing when the idea is to leave it at home and not take it with you. Bloom also lets you take three five-minute breaks to access your phone’s locked app without having to have the card nearby or do any mildly annoying tasks, like the Unpluq, so it’s the most permissive of the three devices.

how do I know I won’t cheat?

You leave the tag at home. Unless your daddy was Stretch Armstrong, you won’t be able to reach the tag, so you’re forced to not access the off-limits apps on your phone until you get home, or wherever you keep the Brick, so that you can get close enough to unlock them. You don’t take the Brick out with you when you leave for the day.

what’s the benefit over a dumbphone?

Several of the people I know who were among the earliest converts to dumbphones went through one or both parts of a two-stage backsliding. After a while they got a smartphone that they mostly kept off and away from them, but which they used when traveling or on long days in unfamiliar parts of town, reserving the dumbphone for day-to-day use. Then others (like my editor, who had the first Light Phone) gave up on the dumbphone entirely.

The Brick and the Unpluq let you keep your smartphone so that you have access to its full suite of apps when you want, and only when you want.

the bottom line

brick – credit: matt jancer

The Brick Smartphone Blocker is for the person who’s in an untenable spot. They’re being driven mad by the demands made on their attention by their smartphone’s constant access to social media, email, news apps, and the wide-open internet, but they can’t give it up all the time. They need it for navigation, and perhaps for long days out of the office where they still need to access email. So a dumbphone is no good for them.

But they can’t just rely upon their own willpower not to open The Guardian or TikTok 55 times a day. Deleted apps are too easy to re-download. A phone’s screen time app limits are too easy to turn off or circumvent. The Brick promises to solve this by letting you only dumb down your smartphone in the areas you choose, and with its tag far away, functioning as a sort of key that locks and unlocks those chosen apps, no flash of weakened willpower can undo your efforts. I wouldn’t even consider it a show of weak willpower. I’d say that somebody who buys a Brick is someone who knows themself well, and knows how to think two steps ahead of themself.

Check out my guides to the Best Dumbphones, Flip Phones, and How to Turn Your Smartphone Into a Dumbphone for more recommendations if your unrestricted smartphone is driving you crazy. Or just pick up a Brick for $59 on Amazon.