Bright Eyes Just Announced a Fall 2026 Tour

Bright Eyes has just announced a brief-ish North American run for fall 2026.

The fall tour kicks off in Minneapolis, Minnesota at First Avenue on October 3 after a couple festival dates (Maha Fest in Omaha and Chicago’s Riot Fest). Stops to follow include Detroit, Cincinnati, Philly, D.C., Atlanta, Nashville, New Orleans, Austin, Dallas, and more. And maybe I have an inflated sense of how popular Bright Eyes is (they are my favorite band, okay?!) but to me, the venue choices are giving underplay vibes? So these tickets will likely go fast.

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In the support slot will be a re-formed Lullaby for the Working Class, the Omaha-based folk supergroup that includes members of Bright Eyes, Cursive, and more.

The announcement comes after the band faced some really annoying weather-related setbacks on their I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning/Digital Ash in A Digital Urn anniversary tour, on which they were forced to postpone one show (Denver) and cut another short (New York).

So while it’s cool for fans in other cities to get a shot at seeing Conor Oberst et. al, a lot of fans elsewhere are probably feeling like they want another chance. Let’s hope more dates are announced soon.

Bright Eyes 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets

An artist presale for Bright Eyes 2026 fall tour starts Wednesday, June 24 at 10 AM local time. Register here for access.

General onsale will begin on Friday, June 26 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find Bright Eyes tickets, including festival dates, on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

08/08 — Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

09/18 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest 2026

10/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

10/05 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

10/06 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *

10/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

10/09 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

10/10 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

10/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

10/12 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

10/13 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s *

10/15 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre *

10/16 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory *

10/17 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman *

10/18 — St. Louis, MO @ The Sovereign *

* = w/ Lullaby for the Working Class