This Discreet Lockable Sex Toy Bag Is the Nightstand Upgrade Your Play Drawer Needs

When you’re in the heat of the moment with your partner—whether that’s foreplay or fully going at it—I’m not sure if there’s ever really an “ideal” moment to put a pause on the action to go rifling through your sex toy drawer in search of the device you’re wanting to add to the party.

I do know, however, that an unorganized, chaotic toy drawer can hurt the moment more than it might eventually help.

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“Hold on, gimme a sec…”

“I know it’s in here…”

“Oh, I’ve been looking for that!… no, don’t worry, I think I see it…”

“Where the hell is… FOUND IT!”

By the time you find what you’re looking for, the intense “heat” that was there a moment ago might have changed entirely. Sexual braking can stop arousal dead in its tracks. Maybe the phone rings, or your kids start knocking on your door. Or maybe you just took too long to find that toy you were both excited to use. Now, the moment’s passed.

The Briwooody Discreet Lockable Sex Toy Bag is here to change that, at least storage-wise, with the added benefit of being lockable, should you choose to secure it.

I tested out the Briwooody, primarily as a means to keep my sex toys locked up from my curious, drawer-opening kids who need not see what Mom and Dad have next to their bed.

Here’s how it played out.

Quick and Dirty Review

The Briwooody Discreet Lockable Sex Toy Bag solves a problem most people don’t realize they have until a moment gets killed by a chaotic toy drawer. It gives your rotation a home that’s discreet, lockable, and cheap enough that the $17 price tag barely registers. It looks like the fabric organizer bin everyone already owns, not a “sex toy box,” and it does exactly what it promises for keeping curious hands (read: kids) out. The only forgettable component is the included lock itself, which should be switched out with a less cumbersome one. Then, this lockable bag becomes one of the easiest, most affordable upgrades your nightstand drawer can get.

The Good and the Bad

Pros

Looks like a regular fabric organizer bin, not a “sex toy box,” so it can sit on a shelf or under the bed without announcing itself

Effective deterrent for curious hands (kids, houseguests), even though it’s not built to stop anything more determined

A quick rinse under the faucet handles cleaning, and the bag holds up fine to regular use

Around $17 for a quick fix to an actual organization problem

Cons

Small, loose dials on the included lock that are a bit fussy to operate

Comfortably fits a few full-size toys, but forces choices if your collection runs bigger than that.

The size does the curating for you

The Briwooody isn’t reinventing storage. It’s a soft-sided, zip-top fabric cube (the kind of thing you’d normally find holding sweaters or hair ties at a big-box store). This one, though, comes with a snatch combination lock on the zipper pull. Both of those reasons are literally why I bought it.

It doesn’t look like a “sex toy box.” It looks like the organizer bin everyone already has somewhere in their house, which means it can sit on a shelf, in a closet, or under the bed without announcing itself to houseguests, roommates, or your in-laws.

At 15 x 10 x 6.3 inches, the Briwooody is compact enough to disappear into a nightstand drawer or slide under the bed without eating up a ton of real estate, but it’s deep enough to comfortably hold a few full-size wand vibrators and masturbators, his and hers alike. The tradeoff is that, if you have multiple gadgets, it forces you to make choices. This isn’t a closet for your entire arsenal.

Whatever earns a spot in here is, at least in my case, the go-to devices you’re likely usually reaching for, and everything else stays wherever it was stored before. I didn’t expect a storage bag to make me more decisive about my own sex life, but here we are.

It’s a lock, not a vault

I want to be clear that this bag is fabric. The included lock is secure, but a dull blade (let alone anything with any semblance of a sharp edge) could probably get through the material faster than you’d like to think about. This is 100% NOT a safe. What it is, though, is an effective enough deterrent for a kid who wanders into a drawer they shouldn’t be wandering into. For that, it does exactly what it promises.

Because it’s soft fabric, cleanup is as simple as a quick rinse under the faucet, and the bag holds up fine to regular use. The one caveat I’d mention is that ease of cleanup depends on what you’re storing. Water-based lube rinses out without much fuss. If you’re operating in an oil-based-lubricant bedroom, you’ll probably spend more time scrubbing since oil doesn’t come out of fabric in the same forgiving way.

The lock itself could use a redesign

Especially with its ~$17 price point, the Briwooody does exactly what it sets out to do. It does, however, lose me a little when it comes to the included snatch lock. The combination lock is fine as an immediate “this just got delivered, let’s put it to use” solution, but the dials are small and loose, which makes them fussy to operate, especially if you have bigger hands or fingers like I do.

Similar to the earlier scenario of searching through a cluttered drawer, fumbling with a wobbly three-digit combo lock isn’t exactly the vibe you want in the moment, and it makes the whole system feel more like a cheap rec center locker lock than a piece of bedroom gear. I ended up swapping mine out for a sturdier lock almost immediately, and I’d plan on budgeting for that upgrade from the start—if you’re planning to secure the bag at all, that is.

Alternatives We’d Recommend

Here are a couple other storage solutions if you can’t quite pull the trigger on the Briwooody:

FAQs

Is the Briwooody actually secure, or is it more of a deterrent?

It’s a deterrent, not a vault. The fabric construction means anything with an actual blade could get through it easily. It is, however, good at stopping the person it’s most likely to matter for: a kid who wanders into a drawer they shouldn’t be in.

How many toys actually fit inside the Briwooody?

At 15 x 10 x 6.3 inches, it comfortably holds a few full-size wand vibrators and masturbators. It’s not built to be a closet for your entire collection, though.

Is the included lock any good?

The stock combination lock works, but the dials are small and loose enough to be fussy to operate, especially if you’ve got bigger hands. Spending a bit more on an aftermarket lock is recommended.

How do you clean a fabric sex toy storage bag like this?

A quick rinse under the faucet handles it. Water-based lube comes out without much fuss. If you’re working with oil-based lubricant, expect to spend more time scrubbing, since oil doesn’t release from fabric as easily.

Is it safe to store multiple sex toys together in one bag?

It depends more on material than quantity. Toys made from different materials (especially porous ones like TPE or jelly touching silicone) can degrade each other with prolonged contact. The Briwooody itself is a single open cube with no internal dividers, so if your rotation includes mixed materials, it might be worth tossing them in their own small pouches inside the bag rather than letting them touch directly.

The verdict

For under $20, the Briwooody gives your toy collection a home that isn’t a drawer everyone in the house has just kind of agreed to avoid, and it keeps casual snoopers out without pretending to be a safety deposit box that has zero aesthetic charm.

A storage bag shouldn’t be (and probably isn’t) the thing that saves your sex life from getting derailed by a cluttered drawer. But it can’t hurt, right? When the moment’s right, the toy you want is right there in your Briwooody, not buried under three others you forgot you owned.