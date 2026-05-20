Bruno Mars 2026 Tour: Dates, Prices, and How to Get Tickets to Sold-Out Shows

2026 is the year that “Uptown Funk” belter Bruno Mars finally returns to the global touring circuit. Bruno Mars’ 2026 Romantic Tour includes stadium dates across North America and Europe, with stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, London, Paris, and Toronto. Tickets are largely sold out, but you can still find the best seats on the secondary market via StubHub and Viagogo.

The Romantic Tour will mark Mars’ first headlining world tour since his 2017 24K Magic run. The multi-platinum artist is hitting the road, bringing his explosive live show to audiences across North America and Europe.

Videos by VICE

Where to Buy Bruno Mars Tickets

Here’s the catch: many shows are sold out, or very nearly sold out, with the best seats loooong gone. Don’t believe me? Just watch.

Your local show sold out? You can still find tickets on StubHub, where all transactions are 120% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. (International fans, use Viagogo for the best experience on the secondary ticketing market.)

You can also secure tickets on Ticketmaster’s verified resale platform (lowest risk). These are tickets that people have had to give up for whatever reason, transferred directly through Ticketmaster. Keep checking back if you don’t see what you’re looking for, as the inventory is constantly changing.

How Much Are Bruno Mars Tickets?

We all know the touring business is f—ed, and the costs for artists to break even are astronomical. Add to that years of pent-up demand, and you have got some pricey tickets on your hands.

That said, at time of writing, you can still find Bruno Mars tickets at many stops for under $300—just don’t expect them to be the best seats in the house. Premium floor seats can run you up over $1k at this point, but you can still find some pretty great seats for under a grand in most cases.

Check here to find your local show and get a sense of the prices right now. They’re likely to go up—and then back down again—as the show date nears.

What to Know About Bruno Mars Ticket Prices

Location, location, location: Premium destinations like Los Angeles, London, and Mexico City are going to see the most demand, and therefore drive up the highest prices. Consider traveling to a less sought-after destination to find cheaper tickets.

Seat Selection: This is the most obvious one, but it bears repeating—nosebleed seats are going to be cheaper than front-and-center floor seats. Be prepared to pay a premium for good seats. If you will settle for being in the same county as Bruno Mars, relatively affordable tickets can still be had!

Timing is (Almost) Everything: As I said above, the longer you wait, the more time these prices have to go up. But there may eventually be a sweet spot when resellers get antsy and the prices will drop. No promises for Bruno Mars, though—these are some highly sought-after tickets.

About Bruno Mars’ The Romantic Tour 2026

The outing supports Mars’ forthcoming fourth studio album, The Romantic, which is slated for release this February. The Romantic Tour launches in Las Vegas in April and will make stops in major US markets including Houston, Miami, and Los Angeles. European dates are slated for the summer, with performances planned in cities such as Paris, London, and Berlin.

Mars will be joined by an eclectic lineup of special guests throughout the tour, including Mars’s Silk Sonic bandmate Anderson .Paak, RAYE, Victoria Monét, and Leon Thomas.

Understandably, it’s one of our most anticipated tours of 2026.

05/20 — Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium *# [BUY TICKETS]

05/23 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Stadium *# [BUY TICKETS]

05/24 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Stadium *# [BUY TICKETS]

05/27 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Stadium *# [BUY TICKETS]

05/28 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Stadium *# [BUY TICKETS]

06/18 — Paris, France @ Stade de France *^ [BUY TICKETS]

06/20 — Paris, France @ Stade de France *^ [BUY TICKETS]

06/21 — Paris, France @ Stade de France *^ [BUY TICKETS]

06/26 — Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion *^ [BUY TICKETS]

06/28 — Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion *^ [BUY TICKETS]

07/02 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA *^ [BUY TICKETS]

07/04 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA *^ [BUY TICKETS]

07/05 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA *^ [BUY TICKETS]

07/07 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA *^ [BUY TICKETS]

07/10 — Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano *^ [BUY TICKETS]

07/11 — Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano *^ [BUY TICKETS]

07/14 — Milan, Italy @ Stadio San Siro *^ [BUY TICKETS]

07/15 — Milan, Italy @ Stadio San Siro *^ [BUY TICKETS]

07/18 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *^ [BUY TICKETS]

07/19 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *^ [BUY TICKETS]

07/22 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *^ [BUY TICKETS]

07/24 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *^ [BUY TICKETS]

07/25 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *^ [BUY TICKETS]

07/28 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *^ [BUY TICKETS]

08/21 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *@ [BUY TICKETS]

08/22 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *@ [BUY TICKETS]

08/25 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *@ [BUY TICKETS]

08/26 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *@ [BUY TICKETS]

08/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium * [BUY TICKETS]

09/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *@ [BUY TICKETS]

00/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *@ [BUY TICKETS]

09/05 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium *@ [BUY TICKETS]

09/06 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium *@ [BUY TICKETS]

09/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium *@ [BUY TICKETS]

09/12 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium *@ [BUY TICKETS]

09/13 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium *@ [BUY TICKETS]

09/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome *@ [BUY TICKETS]

09/19 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium *@ [BUY TICKETS]

09/20 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium *@ [BUY TICKETS]

09/23 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome *@ [BUY TICKETS]

09/26 — Air Force Academy, CO @ Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy *@ [BUY TICKETS]

09/27 — Air Force Academy, CO @ Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy *@ [BUY TICKETS]

10/02 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *@ [BUY TICKETS]

10/03 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *@ [BUY TICKETS]

10/06 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *@ [BUY TICKETS]

10/07 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *@ [BUY TICKETS]

10/10 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *@ [BUY TICKETS]

10/11 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *@ [BUY TICKETS]

10/14 — Vancouver, CA @ BC Place *@ [BUY TICKETS]

10/16 — Vancouver, CA @ BC Place *@ [BUY TICKETS]

10/17 — Vancouver, CA @ BC Place *@ [BUY TICKETS]

10/20 — Vancouver, CA @ BC Place *@ [BUY TICKETS]

* = w/ Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee

# = w/ Leon Thomas

^ = w/ Victoria Monét

@ = w/ RAYE