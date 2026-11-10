Stocking Up For the Hemp Ban? Here’s Where You Can Buy a Pound of Weed Online

We’ve seen hemp brands offer some pretty ridiculous bulk deals lately, but Koi CBD might have just taken things to another level.

The company is currently advertising bulk THCA flower in quantities of up to one whole freaking pound of weed. Yep, 16 ounces. And we’re not talking about some sketchy guy on Telegram, either. This is an established hemp brand listing it right on its website.

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With the federal hemp ban scheduled to take effect on December 11, 2026, the timing couldn’t be more interesting. Brands have been rolling out increasingly large stock-up options, and apparently, buying your flower by the pound is now on the menu.

A Pound of Weed? Here Are Your Options

Before you start wondering where the hell you’d even store that much weed, Koi does offer smaller quantities. Its bulk THCA flower collection comes in four sizes:

Half ounce: 14 grams

14 grams One ounce: 28 grams

28 grams Quarter pound: 4 ounces

4 ounces One pound: 16 ounces

There are three strains to choose from, too.

Cherry Pie Runtz brings together two popular names in weed: Cherry Pie and Runtz. Between Cherry Pie’s sweet, earthy flavors and Runtz’s candy-like sweetness, there’s a lot going on here for anyone who likes fruity-dessert strains. This hybrid is generally associated with a happy, mellow high that can make hanging out with friends or getting comfortable on the couch equally appealing.

Also known as “Larry Bird” (yes, after the basketball legend), Gelato 33 comes from crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. It’s famous for its creamy, sweet flavor with hints of citrus, vanilla, and a little gas. Koi lists this one as an indica, and at 33.33% THCA, it’s also the most potent option of the bunch on paper. Gelato 33 is commonly associated with a euphoric head high followed by relaxing body effects, making it an appealing choice for winding down.

Passion Fruit sounds more like a cocktail than a weed strain, but here we are. It’s reportedly a cross between Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Orange Bud, which explains the citrusy, tropical flavors. People tend to reach for this sativa when they’re in the mood to socialize, put on some music, or get creative. And at 31.49% THCA, it’s definitely not the kind of flower I’d underestimate.

All three are listed at more than 30% THCA, which is some seriously potent flower. Koi also says its products are third-party lab tested, with certificates of analysis (CoA) available on its website if you want to double check like I often do.

And if a pound sounds a little excessive, the smaller options are probably more reasonable for most people. Unless you’re planning on opening your own personal dispensary in the garage. (Please don’t.)

How Can You Buy This Much Weed Online?

If you’re wondering how this is even possible, it comes down to THCA and the federal definition of hemp.

THCA is the naturally occurring precursor to THC. When you heat it through smoking or vaping, it converts into the THC responsible for getting you high. In other words, THCA flower isn’t some watered-down version of regular weed.

Read our explainer on THCA vs. THC to learn more.

Under the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp was defined by its delta-9 THC content, which couldn’t exceed 0.3% by dry weight. That created a market for high-THCA cannabis flower sold under the hemp classification, even though the flower can be intoxicating when smoked.

But that doesn’t mean you can order a pound wherever you live. Koi specifically excludes shipping to Arkansas, California, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Rhode Island. State and local laws, including possession limits, still apply.

Read our buying guide on how your state treats THCA flower like this.

The Hemp Ban Could Put an End to Deals Like This

There’s a reason we’re seeing so many hemp brands push bulk deals right now. On December 11, 2026, major changes to the federal definition of hemp are scheduled to take effect, unless Congress intervenes again.

The new rules will count THCA toward the 0.3% total THC limit for hemp flower. They’ll also restrict finished hemp-derived cannabinoid products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of total THC and certain similarly acting cannabinoids per container. That would effectively eliminate the federal hemp classification for much of the intoxicating flower, gummies, drinks, and other products currently sold online.

Koi’s bulk flower is a pretty striking example of what’s at stake. Today, a hemp company can advertise a pound of high-THCA cannabis flower for online purchase in eligible states. Under the incoming definition, flower with the THCA percentages Koi lists would no longer qualify as federally legal hemp.

Whether Congress makes another last-minute change remains to be seen. In the meantime, the hemp industry has apparently reached the point where an entire pound of weed can appear alongside ordinary online shopping options. That’s certainly one way to go out with a bang.