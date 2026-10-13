Trying ‘California Sober’? Here’s How to Actually Enjoy a Booze-Free October

Sober October: I get it! Whether you’re doing it because it’s a catchy name, or you genuinely need a reset from summer shenanigans, a month away from alcohol can sound pretty appealing no matter how you spin it.

The catch is that 31 days of sparkling water can get old fast. That’s where California Sober October comes in. Cannabis stays in the picture, alcohol sits this one out, and happy hour can still feel like happy hour.

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TribeTokes is leaning into California Sober October with a deal specifically for VICE readers: 15% off sitewide plus a free 1,800mg tincture on orders of $45 or more with code VICESOBER15 through October 31.

Photo Courtesy of TribeTokes

What to Drink for California Sober October

A mocktail can be great. A glass of juice wearing a rosemary sprig as a hat is a little harder to get excited about.

Add Tincture to the Mix… for Free

TribeTokes’ Delta 8 THC Tincture gives you something to actually put in the drink. The brand suggests a fall setup with apple cider, ice, seltzer, and a few drops of tincture. It’s vibey, seasonal, and easy enough to make without dirtying half the kitchen.

There are CBD, CBG, and CBN tinctures on the site too, depending on what you’re after.

Roll Out With a Mini Pre-Roll

If the plan involves leaving the house, TribeTokes also makes 0.5g THCa Mini Prerolls. Each one is sized for a short smoke and comes ready to go, with nine strains to choose from, including Tropicana Cherry, Blue Dream, and Jealousy. I actually reviewed the Cheetah Piss Mini Prerolls.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Can’t Go Wrong with Gummies

And because it’s October, staying home with a horror movie is obviously valid too. TribeTokes’ Live Rosin Gummies are made with solventless live rosin, using ice water during extraction. They’re full-spectrum and probably a better fit for the couch than trying to mix yourself another elaborate fake cocktail at 10 pm. I reviewed these too if you were curious to learn more.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Cannabis can still get you very high, of course, and THC comes with its own set of considerations. California sober is just one way people approach a month away from drinking. You can decide whether it makes sense for you.

A Month Without Liquor Is Still a Month Without Liquor

KymB, TribeTokes’ co-founder and Chief Experience Officer, sums up the month this way: “I’m not anti-alcohol. I’m pro paying attention to how things make you feel.”

Fair enough. Maybe you get to November 1 and immediately order a margarita. Maybe a few weeks without drinking makes you realize you weren’t missing it that much. Either way, one month is long enough to find out.

For anyone doing California Sober October, VICE readers can get 15% off TribeTokes sitewide and a free 1,800mg tincture on orders of $45 or more with code VICESOBER15 through October 31.

Then go pick a horror movie and make something cold to drink.