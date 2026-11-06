How to Get Tickets to Calvin Harris’ Sold-Out 2027 Tour

Calvin Harris’ first-ever headlining North American tour sold out quickly af. The producer/DJ announced his tour in October, and the tickets vanished like a vape cloud in the night.

But look, you should know by now that a sold-out tour doesn’t mean a thing. It just means bots snapped up all the tickets to sell them back to you. Alas, this is the world we live in, and I don’t make the rules!

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Anyway, if you want to see one of Calvin Harris’ sold-out 2027 North American headlining shows, I’ll outline the steps you need to take below, and I’ll even break down some of the data to help you find the cheapest possible tickets in your area.

Calvin harris 2027 tour: How to get the Cheapest tickets

Tickets to Calvin Harris’ sold-out 2027 tour are still available on the resale market, with sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats representing your best bet of finding the best tickets for the best price.

According to current data on ticketdata.com, prices for Calvin Harris’ spring shows run from $150 for Houston’s Toyota Center on April 23, to $727 for Austin’s Moody Center on April 26.

After Houston, the cheapest are Salt Lake City on May 5 ($164), Las Vegas’s XS Nightclub on November 7 ($165), and Oakland on May 9 ($168). On the other side of the price spectrum are Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 9 ($585), and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on May 16 ($537).

Hot tip: ticketdata.com also shows that prices are mostly falling, with 24 of 39 shows cheaper than a week ago (8 are up and 7 are flat). The biggest jump is Las Vegas on November 21, up 33% this week to $210.

Prices can swing a lot between nights at the same venue, and weekend shows usually cost more, so definitely consider opting for those less-popular nights out if you want the cheaper tickets.

You might actually be able to save money by traveling, too, depending where you live. Brooklyn is the priciest multi-night stop, averaging about $437 over four nights. By region, the Northeast and Chicago shows ($393–$484) are the most expensive. The Texas shows outside Austin, plus Salt Lake City, Saint Paul ($187) and the Las Vegas club dates are the cheapest. In Canada, Montreal ($200) costs well under half of Vancouver’s peak night ($537).

03/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden [Buy Tickets]

04/01 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden [Buy Tickets]

04/02 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena [Buy Tickets]

04/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden [Buy Tickets]

04/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center [Buy Tickets]

04/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center [Buy Tickets]

04/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena [Buy Tickets]

04/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center [Buy Tickets]

04/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center [Buy Tickets]

04/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena [Buy Tickets]

04/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre [Buy Tickets]

04/17 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum [Buy Tickets]

04/23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center [Buy Tickets]

04/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Ariat Arena [Buy Tickets]

04/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center [Buy Tickets]

04/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena [Buy Tickets]

04/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center [Buy Tickets]

05/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center [Buy Tickets]

05/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center [Buy Tickets]

05/07 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena [Buy Tickets]

05/08 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena [Buy Tickets]

05/09 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena [Buy Tickets]

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena [Buy Tickets]

05/15 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena [Buy Tickets]

05/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena [Buy Tickets]

05/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena [Buy Tickets]

05/20 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center [Buy Tickets]

05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena [Buy Tickets]

05/22 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena [Buy Tickets]

05/23 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena [Buy Tickets]

05/26 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum [Buy Tickets]

05/27 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum [Buy Tickets]

05/28 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum [Buy Tickets]

05/29 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum [Buy Tickets]

05/30 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum [Buy Tickets]