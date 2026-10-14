Kiva’s Wildly Popular Camino Gummies Are Finally On Sale (Exclusive Offer)

Halloween is the one time of the year when acquiring an unreasonable amount of candy is considered completely normal. Unfortunately, once you’re an adult, nobody is standing outside their house waiting to drop THC gummies into your little plastic pumpkin bucket. You generally have to pay for those yourself.

Luckily, there’s pretty good excuse to splurge and stock up right now. Through October 31, VICE readers can buy one full-size tin of Camino gummies and get the second for 50% off with code VICEBOGO at checkout. And if Camino is already part of your edible stash, this may be a particularly good time to grab an extra tin or two: Kiva is set to stop taking online orders in December.

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The deal applies to any full-size Camino, rather than one specific flavor. Most of the full-size tins on Kiva’s site are $35, which means two would normally run $70. With the code, the second tin drops to $17.50 and the total comes to $52.50. Not free candy, but still considerably better than paying the full price.

Photo Credit: MAha Haq

So, Which Two Are Going in the Cart?

This is where the BOGO is more useful than a straight discount on one product. Camino has a pretty big lineup, and not all of the tins are trying to do the same thing.

Watermelon Lemonade “Bliss” and Wild Berry “Chill” are both 5mg THC gummies. Midnight Blueberry “Sleep” also has 5mg THC per piece, + 1mg CBN. If 5mg is on the lighter side for you, the Camino Sours bump the dose to 10mg THC per gummy, like the Watermelon Spritz “Uplifting.” There are mixed-cannabinoid options in there, too. Orchard Peach “Balance” has 10mg THC + 10mg CBD per gummy, while Tropical Burst “Energy” pairs 10mg THC + 5mg THCV.

So, no, you don’t need to buy two identical tins just because the second one is cheaper. This is a decent excuse to split the order: one tin you already know, one you’ve been meaning to try. Or one lower-dose option and one 10mg Sour. Whatever makes sense for how you actually eat edibles.

A sale is not, however, a reason to suddenly double your usual dose. The 10mg Camino Sours contain twice the THC of the regular 5mg Caminos, which is worth remembering before absentmindedly treating the whole lineup like regular Halloween candy.

There’s Another Reason to Stock Up Now

The VICEBOGO code itself disappears after October 31, but there’s a bigger deadline coming behind it. Kiva is set to stop online ordering in December, so the window for having these hemp-derived Caminos shipped directly is getting short.

That doesn’t mean Camino is disappearing. Kiva’s state-licensed cannabis products will still be sold through dispensaries where available. But the current online shop has made it extremely easy to order the hemp-derived versions directly, subject to state shipping restrictions.

For now, the deal is simple and something to act quickly on: add two full-size Camino tins to your cart, enter VICEBOGO, and the second tin is 50% off. The code can be used once per customer and expires October 31.

If you’d been putting off a restock, getting the second tin for half price before both the promo and Kiva’s online ordering window disappear is pretty good timing. Call it adult trick-or-treating. You just have to buy your own candy.