Hot Girl Summer, But Make It THC Gummies Instead of Tequila: Camino’s Summer Lineup Is Here

Summer weekends hit differently when you’re not spending the next morning recovering from them. That’s probably why THC beverages have completely exploded over the last couple years. People still want something to tickle their head’s fancy, whether that’s social, relaxing, or anything mood-shifting during backyard BBQs, beach days, and long weekends. We just don’t want the bloating, exhaustion, and the inevitable all-day hangovers that come with drinking booze in the sun. But when you think of it, gummies might make even more sense for some people, especially for the California sober or sober-curious.

Unlike THC drinks, gummies are not trying to imitate alcohol or pretending to be a cocktail replacement in a can. Instead, gummies fit into summer weekends a little differently: discreet to take, easy to dose, quick to throw in your bag for a beach or backyard hang, and simpler to pace if you already know what kind of experience you’re looking for. There also seems to be more effects-based options for gummies than there are for drinks.

Videos by VICE

And that’s basically the entire appeal behind Camino’s summer lineup. Camino by Kiva Confections has developed gummies around specific moods and settings instead of throwing random fruit flavors and strains together. The packaging itself has summer imagery, unique to the gummies’ vibes. Some Camino gummies are microdose and social, while others offer energetic and euphoric highs. It all depends on your tolerance and preferences for the kind of weekend you’re trying to have.

Camino’s Summer Lineup to Keep You Cool

Camino’s THC gummies hit like a traditional edible—anywhere around 30 minutes to two hours is standard. For me, these hit within 90 minutes. And as we know, timing is everything when taking edibles. So start low, and go slow. Wait for the effects to kick in before eating another.

The most approachable option is probably the Sparkling Pear “Social” gummies. Each gummy is a microdose and contains 2mg THC + 6mg CBD, and a hybrid-forward terpene blend of limonene, beta-caryophyllene, linalool, nerolidol, humulene, making them feel intentionally light and manageable compared to a lot of other edibles on the market. This is the kind of gummy you take before people come over rather than something that launches you into another dimension while grilling burgers.

The THC microdose combined with triple the amount CBD works as a leveling tool, at a 1:3 ratio. You stay present, calm, conversational, and functional instead of accidentally disappearing into your lawn chair for four hours. You’ll be the hostess with the mostest on Camino’s Sparkling Pear gummies.

If you’re looking for that classic laid-back summer vibe, then the Watermelon Lemonade ‘Bliss’ gummies will get you there. Each gummy is a low-dose of 5mg THC only, with a hybrid-style terpene blend: beta-caryophyllene, humulene, limonene, myrcene, nerolidol. This is the type of gummy you take when you want to chill outside with good music playing in the background. This makes sense for people who normally want the looseness of “a couple beers” without fully committing to getting high.

THC gummies get a bad rep for making you feel too heavy. But the Sour Watermelon Spritz ‘Uplifting’ gummies will actually lift you up with its 10mg THC only, and sativa-hybrid terpenes like pinene, beta-caryophyllene, linalool, and limonene. These make you more social and engaged, ready for daytime activities and weekend festivities. The sour flavor has a nice pucker that’ll make you savor the taste—it’s almost like a Sour Patch Kid, but with 10mg THC.

THCV is a cannabinoid you don’t see often, but it’s known for having anti-munchie and energetic effects. Sour Tropical Burst ‘Energy’ gummies combine 10mg THC + 5mg THCV and sativa-forward terpenes like pinene, beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and valencene. Instead of the tired edible feeling some people associate with gummies, these feel lighter and are geared more toward staying active, alert, getting outside, maybe some dancing, and not feeling completely wiped out afterward. Moving and grooving on these comes naturally.

Let’s Go, Camino

Some people want a subtle social buzz, some want to fully unwind, others want something uplifting enough for daytime activities without the trade-offs that usually come with drinking all weekend. Not every gummy here is microdose or low-dose territory either. Some are designed more for mood elevation and energy, especially if you already have a higher THC tolerance.

All of Camino’s gummies are pectin-based, which matters more in summer than you’d think because they hold up better during hotter beach or pool days. No melted, single-blob gummy here. And no gummy pieces stuck to your teeth.

Different gummies fit different summer vibes, whether you’re hosting a party, going to the beach, socializing at the club, or fully checking out for the weekend. Whatever the moment, there’s a Camino for that. And I’ll be eating these for Memorial Day Weekend.