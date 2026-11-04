Cann’s Latest Collab Turns Its THC Drink Flavors Into Bite-Sized Cupcakes

Cann is best known for its cannabis-infused drinks, while Baked by Melissa has built an empire around colorful, bite-sized cupcakes. Now, the two brands are teaming up for a holiday collaboration that sounds a little strange at first, but actually makes a lot of sense once you see it.

Launching November 4, the limited-edition collection takes six of Cann’s signature drink flavors and transforms them into Baked by Melissa’s famous mini cupcakes. Think Lemon Lavender, Blood Orange Cardamom, and a few other combinations you probably won’t find at your neighborhood bakery.

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And before you ask: No, the cupcakes won’t get you high. They’re completely THC-free.

Photo Courtesy of Cann

Six Cupcake Flavors, Zero THC

The collection features six flavors inspired by Cann’s beverage lineup:

Lemon Lavender

Blood Orange Cardamom

Grapefruit Rosemary

Cranberry Sage

Ginger Lemongrass

Yuzu Elderflower

It’s a pretty interesting departure from the usual chocolate and vanilla cupcake situation. Cann has always leaned into unexpected botanical flavor combinations, and those same ingredients are getting the dessert treatment here.

The cupcakes come in two sizes: a 12-pack for $20 and a 25-pack for $39. Both will be available at Baked by Melissa stores, while the larger pack can also be ordered online at BakedbyMelissa.com.

The collection will be available from November 4 through December 11, making it a fun option for holiday parties, Friendsgiving gatherings, or simply getting your family warmed up to Cann’s THC drinks in a way they can still choose something that’s THC-free.

Want THC With Your Cupcakes? There’s a Bundle for That

Of course, Cann hasn’t forgotten about the cannabis part of its business.

The collaboration also introduces The Cousin Walk Kit, a nod to that unofficial holiday tradition of disappearing from a family gathering with your favorite cousin for a little smoke break.

Instead of lighting up, the bundle pairs Baked by Melissa’s mini cupcakes with Cann Roadies, the brand’s portable THC-infused drink mixers.

Each pocket-sized Roadies packet contains 2mg THC + 4mg CBD and can be mixed into a beverage of your choice. It’s a convenient alternative for adults who prefer sipping their cannabis instead of smoking it.

Read my full review on Cann’s Roadies.

The Cousin Walk Kit will be available exclusively through DrinkCann.com

Whether you’re interested in the botanical cupcake flavors or the THC-infused holiday pairing, the collection offers a pretty sweet excuse to take a break from the usual seasonal treats.