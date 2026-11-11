Cann’s Black Friday Sale Has Up to 40% Off THC Drinks Before the Hemp Ban

One of our favorite THC beverage brands is kicking off Black Friday early this year, with 30% off sitewide starting November 11. The deals get even better on November 25, when the discount jumps to 40% through Cyber Monday. And if you’re planning to bring some THC drinks to Thanksgiving dinner, they’ve got a bundle for that, too.

I’ve tried a good chunk of Cann’s lineup over the years, from its original 2mg social tonics to its more recent THC mixers and cocktail-inspired drinks. The brand has come a long way from those little cans, and this sale covers quite a bit of the collection.

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There’s also the looming federal hemp ban to consider. New restrictions are scheduled to kick in December 11, and Cann has been encouraging customers to stock up before the rules change.

Photo Courtesy of Cann

Cann’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

Cann is splitting its sale into two parts:

November 11–24: 30% off sitewide

30% off sitewide November 25–30: 40% off sitewide

The bigger discount starts two days before Thanksgiving and continues through Cyber Monday. So if you don’t need your drinks for the holiday itself, you could save a little more by waiting.

There are also several bundles on sale, including a Thanksgiving-themed variety pack and a couple of options for people who want to try everything.

Cann Bundles to Grab This Holiday Season

Not everyone wants to drink wine at Thanksgiving, and Cann has an alternative for the cannabis-friendly crowd.

The It’s Giving Thanks Bundle includes 36 cans of Cann’s original social tonics in Blood Orange Cardamom, Lemon Lavender, Grapefruit Rosemary, and Ginger Lemongrass. Each can contains 2mg THC + 4mg CBD.

There are also versions of the Thanksgiving bundle featuring stronger Hi Boys, portable Roadies, and 10mg HI’ER BOYs.

If you’re hosting Friendsgiving or have a few cannabis-loving relatives coming over, this is an easy way to have several flavors on hand.

Can’t pick a favorite? The Everything Bundle is exactly what it sounds like.

You’ve got the original Cann social tonics, Hi Boys, HI’ER BOYs, Roadies, Naked Hi Boys, Half & Half, and a bottle of Spritz, all in one giant assortment.

Cann is offering 25% off this bundle and throwing in a free 0mg bundle, too. That gives you a chance to try pretty much the entire lineup, including some of the products we’ve reviewed before.

If the Everything Bundle sounds like a little too much of a commitment, The Bestsellers Bundle is a smaller assortment of Cann favorites.

It comes with Naked Hi Boys, a Roadie Variety Pack, two bottles of Spritz, and a Hi Boy Starter Pack. You’ll also get a free Roadie Sampler Pack, valued at $20.

The bundle is 20% off during the holiday promotion, and there’s enough variety here to figure out which Cann products you actually like.

Cann recently teamed up with Baked by Melissa on The Cousin Walk Kit, and the timing couldn’t be more appropriate.

I covered the collab when it launched last week. It’s a $99 bundle featuring 25 mini cupcakes inspired by Cann’s flavors, along with 12 THC-infused Roadies.

The cupcakes don’t contain any THC, but the Roadies have 2mg THC + 4mg CBD each. You can squeeze one into a drink and enjoy it alongside your cupcakes. (Editor’s note: the cupcakes were sent to my house, and they are fucking delicious.)

If your family has a tradition of sneaking away for a little post-Thanksgiving weed break, this one’s pretty much made for you.

VICE Editors’ Favorite Cann Products

We’ve reviewed several Cann products for VICE. So rather than just listing everything that’s discounted, here are some of the drinks we’ve actually spent time with (read: gotten high off of).

We reviewed Cann’s original Social Tonic after experimenting with replacing the usual evening beers with THC drinks. We wound up becoming fans, particularly of the Yuzu Elderflower and Ginger Lemongrass flavors. Grapefruit Rosemary didn’t quite win us over, though.

The 8-ounce cans contain 2mg THC + 4mg CBD, so they’re on the lower end of the dosing spectrum. It’s not a ton of THC, but enough for some people to feel a buzz, especially if they’re new to cannabis.

They’re also a nice change from cracking open another beer at the end of the day, which was part of the appeal for us.

One of my favorite things about Cann Roadies is that they look like little sauce packets. They’re portable THC mixers that you can squeeze directly into your beverage of choice, whether that’s lemonade, sparkling water, or whatever else you’ve got in the fridge.

The original flavored packets have 2mg THC + 4mg CBD, while the unflavored Naked Hi Boys contain 5mg THC.

I’ve used them to make my own infused drinks, and I appreciate being able to choose the mixer rather than being stuck with a premade flavor. Plus, they take up practically no space, which is a bonus when your fridge is already packed.

I’ve always loved a good Aperol Spritz, so Cann Spritz immediately caught my attention. When I finally got to try it, I was pleasantly surprised by how much the flavor reminded me of the original cocktail.

It’s got that familiar bittersweet orange taste, and you mix it with sparkling water rather than drinking it straight from the bottle. I like mine over ice with an orange slice, just like an actual Spritz.

At approximately 3.5mg THC per suggested serving, you can make a relatively low-dose canna-cocktail, or pot-tail, without having to measure out a bunch of different ingredients. I also like that I can control how strong I make it. It’s probably one of the more interesting alcohol alternatives I’ve tried.

When I first heard about Cann’s collaboration with Dwyane Wade, I wasn’t expecting an infused Arnold Palmer, but that’s essentially what Half & Half is.

The bergamot lemonade and yerba mate iced tea combo has 3mg THC + 6mg CBD per can, along with some naturally occurring caffeine. It’s also one of the few Cann drinks that isn’t carbonated.

I liked the tea and lemonade combination, particularly the slightly bitter bergamot flavor. My one complaint? It’s a little sweet for my taste, with 12g of sugar per can.

Still, if you’re not into sparkling drinks, this one’s worth trying. And I have to admit, an Arnold Palmer with THC is a pretty great concept.

Not every Cann drink contains THC. We also reviewed the brand’s 0mg lineup, which comes in some of the same flavors as the original social tonics.

Blood Orange Cardamom was a particular favorite, although we weren’t entirely sold on the purported benefits of the functional ingredients. The drinks contain L-theanine, magnesium, passion flower, and electrolytes.

They’re an option for anyone who likes Cann’s flavors but doesn’t want the THC. And since they’re THC-free, they aren’t facing the same restrictions as the brand’s infused beverages.

Why Cann Is Encouraging Shoppers to Stock Up Before the Ban

Cann has been pretty vocal about the upcoming federal hemp ban, and its holiday messaging is centered around stocking up before the new restrictions take effect. So this isn’t just another Black Friday promotion.

Under the new law, which is scheduled to take effect December 11, 2026, finished hemp products containing more than 0.4mg of total THC per container will no longer meet the federal definition of hemp. That’s a major issue for THC beverage companies, including Cann, whose original social tonics alone contain 2mg THC per can.

The company has launched a “Don’t Ban Cann” initiative and has been actively involved in conversations about the legislation. It’s fighting to preserve access to hemp-derived THC beverages, but there’s still uncertainty about what happens next.

Unless Congress intervenes, the restrictions could put an end to much of the federally legal hemp-derived THC drink market as we know it. State-licensed cannabis products are a separate matter, but the hemp products currently shipped directly to customers face a very different future.

Cann’s holiday sale wraps up November 30, giving shoppers a chance to place an order before the December 11 deadline. Just make sure the brand ships to your state.

And remember, the 40% sitewide discount runs November 25 through November 30, so that’s when you’ll get the biggest savings.