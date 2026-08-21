Cann’s Half & Half Collab with Dwyane Wade Is a Golf Course-Ready THC Drink

Cann’s Half & Half feels like an Arnold Palmer that went to Erewhon and started golfing with Dwyane Wade.

This is the 3mg THC + 6mg CBD version of Cann’s Dwyane Wade collab, and there’s also a 0mg version if THC is not your vibe. The infused one is a microdose social tonic with bergamot lemonade, yerba mate iced tea, natural caffeine from the tea, electrolytes, magnesium, and L-theanine. It’s a very wellness-coded energy elixir.

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The biggest surprise is that it’s not carbonated. Usually, every canned social drink wants to be a bubbly seltzer so badly. This drinks more like actual iced tea lemonade, which makes it way easier to finish and go down. No bubbles fighting the tea, and no fake cocktail performance.

The flavor is familiar first: tea, lemon, a little sweetness. Then the bergamot gives it that slightly fancier and bitter edge, like an Arnold Palmer that learned a new word. It’s kind of like an elevated Twisted Tea, minus the hangover.

Each can has 50 calories and 12g sugar, and it is vegan and gluten-free. It’s not a zero-sugar wellness hack, and that’s fine. Iced tea lemonades are supposed to have sugar. It tastes like a real damn drink, not some uppity wellness bullshit in a can.

My Quick Sips

Cann’s Half & Half is the rare weed drink that feels fitting as a lunch drink than a night drink.

The 3mg THC + 6mg CBD dose keeps it light, and the yerba mate gives it more lift than I expected from something with THC in it. I liked that it was still, too. The no-bubbles thing makes it go down like actual iced tea lemonade instead of another canned seltzer trying to be a social butterfly in your belly.

Buy it if: you want a low-dose THC drink with caffeine, tea, lemonade, and daytime hang energy.

you want a low-dose THC drink with caffeine, tea, lemonade, and daytime hang energy. Skip it if: you want a stronger weed drink or something fizzy.

you want a stronger weed drink or something fizzy. Best part: the bergamot makes the lemonade-tea flavor feel a little more grown-up.

the bergamot makes the lemonade-tea flavor feel a little more grown-up. Biggest drawback: 12g sugar is a bit higher than I’d like, even if the drink tastes better because of it.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested Cann Half & Half

I drank this cold, because warm canned tea lemonade sounds like shit. I’m also not a big golfer, but I do live close to a golf course, so I tried to emulate the Dwyane Wade country-club-adjacent vibe by taking an afternoon walk nearby with this Cann in hand.

This is definitely not a “let’s see how high this gets me” drink. One can has 3mg THC + 6mg CBD, so I was looking for a light shift: calmer, a little more relaxed, enjoying the outdoors a bit, and maybe more willing to be around people.

I also wanted to see how the functional side actually felt. The can has yerba mate and natural caffeine from it, electrolytes, magnesium, and L-theanine, which sounds like a lot until you remember this is Cann and Dwyane Wade basically making an Arnold Palmer with benefits. And as a daily-chai girl, I prefer caffeine from tea.

Mostly, I wanted to know if it tasted like something I’d actually choose over iced tea, lemonade, or a low-dose THC seltzer. The no-bubbles thing made that part easier to judge, because there was nowhere for the flavor to hide.

What It’s Like to Actually Drink Cann Half & Half

This drinks like iced tea lemonade first and a weed drink second. The lemonade comes through right away, but the yerba mate keeps it from tasting like straight sweet tea. There’s a little earthy tea bite, some citrus, and then the bergamot gives it that slightly floral edge without turning the whole thing into Aesop’s hand soap.

I really liked the still format. No bubbles makes it feel like something you’d actually sip on a walk and not get winded by the carbonation, or even during a daytime hang where everyone else somehow has a hard seltzer in their hand. The only part about tea that should bubbling is the boiling water used to steep the herbs.

It tastes sweet, but not in a sticky way. The brown sugar gives it a rounder taste than a regular canned Arnold Palmer. This is probably the Cann I’d hand to someone who says they hate weed drinks because they all taste like sparkling water with anxiety.

Effects & Functional Feel

This felt like a light daytime lift, unlike most similarly dosed THC beverages on the market right now. The 3mg THC + 6mg CBD kept things very easy. I felt a little calmer and a little more loosened up, but still totally present. I didn’t feel high, but more chill with some zing.

The caffeine from the yerba mate was the more obvious functional piece. It gave the drink some pick-me-up energy without making it feel like I had slammed coffee. The can does say it’s the equivalent of an espresso shot, but I think the THC and CBD smoothened that coffee raciness.

The L-theanine also fits the vibe, because the whole thing felt calm and awake at the same time. There’s even research on it, “stress-related symptoms decreased and cognitive function improved,” per a study out of Japan.

I wouldn’t drink this expecting a big edible-style high. That’s not really the point of this. It feels made for daytime plans, light socializing, or swapping out an afternoon drink when you want something that does a little more than iced tea but way less than a cocktail.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Cann Half & Half at a Glance

Dose per can: 3mg THC + 6mg CBD per can

Dietary notes: 50 calories and 12g sugar, vegan and gluten-free

Functional ingredients: Yerba mate, magnesium, electrolytes, and L-theanine

Caffeine: Yerba mate provides about the caffeine of one espresso shot

Other version: Also available in a 0mg THC-free

Flavor: Natural, bergamot lemonade with iced yerba mate tea

Best for:

Daytime sipping

Low-dose THC drinkers

People who don’t want carbonation

Arnold Palmer fans

Alcohol replacement

Light social plans

Afternoon walks near a golf course, apparently

Pros:

Goes down smoothly without the bubbles

Bergamot makes it feel more grown-up

THC/CBD combo keeps it light and calming

Yerba mate gives it a gentle lift

Cons:

3mg THC may be too light for higher-tolerance people

12g sugar is not nothing

No bubbles, if you prefer seltzers

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

Cann sells the Half & Half 3mg THC in 8-pack, 12-pack, and 16-pack options.

The 8-pack is listed at $51. It’s not the cheapest canned drink, but Cann has never really positioned itself as the budget option. You’re paying for the Dwyane Wade collab, the low-dose THC/CBD formula, the functional extras, and the fact that this tastes more like a real iced tea lemonade than another random hemp drink.

I also like that there is a 0mg THC-free version if you want the same Half & Half flavor without the cannabis. That makes sense for a drink like this, because the flavor and caffeine are doing enough that I could see people wanting it either way.

Cann says the THC version ships to 39 states, and the brand has also said Half & Half is in stores this summer. So if you can’t get it online where you live, it may be worth checking local availability. The states that Cann does not ship to are: Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Idado, Maryland, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. But if you can always get the 0mg version if you’re in those non-shippable states.

Check out our guide to where hemp THC is still legal to learn more.

Bottoms Up, Bottom Line

Cann’s Half & Half is the rare, non-bubbly THC drink that’s actually like real tea.

The 3mg THC + 6mg CBD dose keeps it light, while the yerba mate gives it enough energy to feel useful instead of sleepy. I liked it most as a daytime drink: cold, still, easy to sip, and way more interesting than another seltzer.

The flavor is the real win. It tastes like iced tea lemonade with a little bergamot polish.

At $51 for an 8-pack, it’s definitely priced like Cann’s other offerings. But if you want a low-dose, non-carbonated THC drink that feels more country-club walk than couch-lock, this one is it.