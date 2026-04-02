I Tried Cann Spritz, the THC Aperol Spritz Dupe—But Can It Replace the Real Thing?

In Italy, the Aperol Spritz isn’t just a drink. It’s part of aperitivo, a social ritual built around pre-dinner drinks and snacks. As alcohol consumption declines, Cann saw an opportunity to recreate that tradition with THC. Its 750 ml Cann Spritz moves beyond canned seltzers into “pot-tail” territory: pour over ice, add seltzer, and garnish with an orange slice for a low-dose, customizable buzz with faster onset than edibles.

What makes Cann Spritz interesting is how it reimagines the aperitivo experience. The lighter 3 to 5 mg dose encourages multiple rounds, while the THC twist may actually spark your appetite—something alcohol doesn’t always do. The question, though, is whether this can truly replace an Aperol Spritz, or just mimic the ritual without the buzz.

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CANN SPRITZ: An overview

PHOTO CREDIT: MAHA HAQ

Cann Spritz nails the look, the flavor, and most importantly the ritual of a traditional Aperol spritz, with the added perk of an edible high without a hangover. The lighter dose per serving plays directly into the aperitivo experience of sitting for hours, sipping on a light beverage, and enjoying unlimited snacks. Whereas other THC beverages operate with a high dose per pour mindset, Cann takes a detour by way of Sicily for a shippable high meant for any social gathering. Al fresco season arrived early, and this apéritif dropped right on time, cin cin.

If you’re looking for a THC drink that actually feels like a pre-dinner ritual instead of a sugary gimmick, this Aperol-style aperitif is bitter, citrusy, and convincingly cocktail-like. Plus, the pour-it-yourself format makes dosing easy and highly controllable, with a faster onset than most edibles. It’s especially appealing for canna-curious drinkers who want something low-pressure. That said, the effects are intentionally mild, so you’ll likely need multiple pours to build any noticeable buzz, and it’s on the pricier side relative to its THC content. Just don’t expect an alcohol-style buzz. This is more about vibes, ritual, and a gentle lift than getting properly lit.

How I Tested Cann Spritz

PHOTO CREDIT: MAHA HAQ

I initially tested Cann Spritz the way it’s intended to be consumed—mixed into a spritz, not taken straight—and with Italian accouterments, of course. I followed the recommended ratio of 1 part Spritz for 3 part bubbly drink using sparkling water over ice. I found myself wanting to compensate for the low dose by substituting the sparkling water for a 2.5 mg THC Cann—Blood Orange Cardamom to match the Aperol flavor.

Across multiple sessions, I had between one and three drinks per sitting (~3.5 mg–12.5 mg THC total), testing it in:

Pre-dinner settings

Social hangs

Solo evenings

For context, I consume cannabis regularly across different consumption formats, including edibles, beverages, and everything in between—so I’m familiar with how different doses and delivery methods feel. I also compared Cann Spritz directly to other similarly dosed THC apéritifs like Artet, as well as the traditional Aperol spritz.

Cann Spritz is more expensive than Artet (by about $20+), but it’s also noticeably better in flavor and look. The taste is closer to a real Aperol spritz because they use blood oranges straight from Sicily. The overall experience feels more intentional. Artet does the job by getting you high without the flavor you want, but Cann feels like it actually understands what taste and aesthetic to replicate.

And that’s really the point, Cann Spritz is less about price per potency and more about the experience.

What It’s Like to Drink Cann Spritz

Flavor-wise, Cann Spritz earns the comparison. It actually hits that bittersweet, slightly herbal orange profile that defines an Aperol spritz. It’s not overly sweet, not artificial, and once diluted properly, it genuinely reads like a cocktail and not just a cannabis product. That alone puts it ahead of most THC drinks. But flavor isn’t the real test here—the experience is. The key difference between Cann Spritz and alcohol is trajectory. Alcohol hits quickly, building and brewing a noticeable change in mood, energy, and inhibition. Cann Spritz doesn’t do that. It ramps slowly, plateaus early, and stays controlled.

One drink (~3 to 4 mg) is barely noticeable.

Two drinks create a light shift. Relaxed, slightly elevated, more social.

Three drinks gets you into a low-dose edible range, but still very functional.

That lines up with what others have experienced: a “smooth, subtle” high that’s more grounded than buzzy.

The upside is control. You can stack drinks without overshooting, and there’s very little risk of suddenly feeling too high.

The downside is obvious: it never really peaks.

This is where Cann Spritz stops being a true alcohol replacement. It replicates the ritual almost perfectly—pouring, sipping, pacing. But the effect is fundamentally different. You’re getting slightly lighter, calmer, and more present. Not looser, louder, and more impulsive which a real Aperol spritz may do.

That’s either exactly what you want, or not even close.

Things to Consider Before Buying THC Apéritifs

The biggest mistake people make with THC drinks is expecting them to behave like alcohol. They don’t.

Cann Spritz is designed around microdosing, not intoxication. At ~3 to 5 mg per drink, it’s built to be layered gradually rather than hitting all at once. That makes it far more predictable than edibles, but also much less intense.

It’s also worth considering cost efficiency. Compared to edibles, THC beverages are significantly more expensive per milligram. What you’re paying for is format, flavor, and social usability over potency.

And finally, there’s the expectation gap. Even strong THC drinks don’t replicate alcohol’s effects—reviews consistently note a more “mellow, grounded” experience rather than a true buzz.

If you’re looking to replace the feeling of drinking, this won’t do it. But iIf you’re looking to replace the habit of drinking, it might.

The Bottom Line

PHOTO CREDIT: MAHA HAQ

Cann Spritz is one of the most convincing attempts at turning cannabis into a cocktail experience. It gets the flavor, format, and ritual right in a way most THC drinks don’t. But it also makes a clear tradeoff: control over intensity.

If your goal is to replace alcohol in a social or lifestyle sense, it works surprisingly well. If your goal is to replicate the effects of alcohol, like the actual Aperol spritz, it falls short. Think of it less like a substitute for getting drunk, and more like a different way to have a drink entirely.