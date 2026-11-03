Most People Reach for Melatonin When Holiday Stress Hits. These Sleep Gummies Take a Different Route

Black Friday has somehow turned into Black November, and I’m not complaining. Especially when the deals go beyond electronics and random stuff you probably don’t need.

Canna River is getting in on the action with its CBD Sleep Gummies, which are part of the brand’s Black Friday promotion throughout November. And if you’re shopping early, there’s another deal worth knowing about: buy one, get one free on eligible Full Spectrum and THC products with code BOGOFREE through November 15.

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And considering how hectic the holidays can get, something for your nighttime routine doesn’t sound like the worst purchase.

Here’s what you’re getting: 50mg CBD + 50mg CBN in each gummy. Yep, each gummy. That’s a pretty generous dose, so these aren’t exactly something I’d suggest popping like regular candy.

So, Does CBN Actually Help You Sleep?

CBN is the cannabinoid that’s been making its way into just about every sleep product lately. Short for cannabinol, it forms as THC breaks down over time, which is partly how it earned its reputation as the “sleepy cannabinoid.” But is it actually making people sleep better?

Well, there’s some promising research. A 2024 clinical trial involving 293 adults found that 20mg CBN helped reduce nighttime awakenings and overall sleep disturbances compared to a placebo, although improvements in overall sleep quality weren’t statistically significant. Interestingly, adding CBD didn’t seem to improve those results.

A smaller study published in 2026 also found that a much higher 300mg dose helped people with insomnia fall asleep faster, although it didn’t significantly improve the study’s primary sleep measurement.

So, the science is interesting, but we’re not quite at the point where CBN is a guaranteed sleep fix. I’ve actually done a whole deep dive into what CBN does and if it really helps with sleep, including conversations with physicians and cannabis researchers, if you want to get into the weeds (pun intended).

PHoto Credit: Maha Haq

I’ve Tried Canna River’s Sleep Gummies, Too

I’m not just going off the label here. I’ve actually reviewed Canna River’s CBD Sleep Gummies before, specifically the Full Spectrum Strawberry Mango flavor, and they worked pretty damn well for me.

I started feeling the effects around 30 minutes in, and by the hour mark, I was already asleep. Better yet, I slept through the night and didn’t wake up feeling like I’d been hit by a truck. That’s a pretty big deal when it comes to sleep edibles.

Canna River also gives you a few choices. There’s a Broad Spectrum (Non-THC) version and a Full Spectrum option, along with five flavors: Fuji Apple, Passion Orange Guava, Pink Watermelon, Red Berry, and Strawberry Mango. The full-spectrum version I tried also had 3mg THC per gummy, which is worth keeping in mind if you’re avoiding THC altogether.

A bottle of 30 gummies normally goes for $35, and Canna River’s Black Friday promotion runs throughout November. But if you’re looking to take advantage of the brand’s BOGO offer on THC-containing products, you’ll want to shop before November 15, when that particular deal ends.

So if you’ve been curious about CBN gummies for sleep, now’s a pretty good time to check them out. Just don’t expect them to handle Thanksgiving dinner for you.