I Took 100mg of CBD at Once. Can You Guess What Happened Next?

100mg of CBD in a single gummy is a lot. I knew that before eating one of River Botanicals’ Canna River Classic Gummies, but apparently I needed the reminder anyway.

I tried the full-spectrum version, Pink Watermelon flavor, which packs 100mg CBD + 3mg THC into each gummy. There are 30 in the jar, and they’re big enough that you can pretty easily cut one into halves or quarters. In hindsight, that’s probably what I should have done.

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PHoto Credit: Maha Haq

The full gummy definitely mellowed me out. Whatever aches I had been paying attention to became a lot less noticeable, I stopped feeling quite so perpetually on edge, and eventually I started getting sleepy. That’s not a bad thing. Just more CBD than I probably needed at once. For me, a bottle of 30 gummies could potentially become 120 smaller doses.

My Quick Bites

Canna River’s Classic Gummies come in both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum versions. The full-spectrum gummy I tested contains 100mg CBD + 3mg THC, while the broad-spectrum version has 100mg CBD without the intentionally added THC dose.

There are five flavors and I tried Pink Watermelon. The watermelon announces itself before you even eat one. Open the jar and it smells like somebody just ripped open a bag of sugary candy. The gummies themselves are soft, slightly sticky, and shaped like little squat cylinders. That shape actually comes in handy because they’re extremely easy to portion.

Buy it if: you want a high-potency CBD gummy that you can split into smaller doses.

you want a high-potency CBD gummy that you can split into smaller doses. Skip it if: you want absolutely no THC and accidentally grabbed the full-spectrum version. Get Canna River’s broad-spectrum option instead.

you want absolutely no THC and accidentally grabbed the full-spectrum version. Get Canna River’s broad-spectrum option instead. Best part: 100mg gives you a ton of flexibility with dosing.

100mg gives you a ton of flexibility with dosing. Biggest drawback: eating the whole thing made me drowsier than I wanted.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested Them

I started with one full gummy: 100mg CBD + 3mg THC.



Because CBD doesn’t announce itself the way THC does, I wasn’t sitting there thinking, oh, I’m faded now. There wasn’t an obvious moment where the gummy suddenly switched on. River Botanicals says these usually take about 45 to 90 minutes to reach their full effects, which is a pretty normal edible window. I could swear I started feeling some relief at around 40 minutes, though. By the hour mark, I was noticeably mellow.

I’m the kind of person who’s basically always a little on edge, and this turned that volume down quite a bit. The admittedly ridiculous comparison that came to mind was my cat after gabapentin: still himself, maybe a little zonked, just much less concerned about everything. That’s kind of where I was at.

A Whole Gummy Was More Than I Needed

The most noticeable thing for me was feeling relief. Whatever random aches or discomfort I had been noticing earlier seemed to fade into the background, and my body generally felt more relaxed. I don’t want to turn that into “100mg CBD cures pain,” because that’s not what happened and the research around over-the-counter CBD for pain is nowhere near that simple. But personally, I felt better.

The other thing I noticed was drowsiness. Later in the experience, I was pretty ready for bed.

That’s not unheard of with CBD. Somnolence (sleepiness) has shown up as a reported side effect in clinical research on oral CBD, although those studies often use pharmaceutical CBD, different doses, and very different patient populations than someone casually eating an OTC gummy.

For me, that was the sign that a whole gummy probably wasn’t my ideal serving.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

I’d Probably Quarter These

This is where the shape of the gummy becomes unexpectedly useful. Because they’re basically chunky little cylinders, cutting one in half is easy. Quartering one isn’t particularly difficult either. And with 100mg CBD per gummy, the math works out nicely:

Half gives you about 50mg CBD + 1.5mg THC.

Quarter gives you about 25mg CBD + 0.75mg THC.

That quarter-dose is probably how I’d use these most often. I could take one piece earlier in the day, see how I feel, and potentially take another later rather than dropping 100mg CBD into my system at once and wondering why I’m ready for a nap.

If these were something I wanted to incorporate into a regular routine, I could realistically portion one gummy across the entire day. That makes the huge dose feel much more practical.

Full-Spectrum & Broad-Spectrum Options

This distinction is worth paying attention to because Canna River has two versions that look very similar. The full-spectrum gummies contain 3mg delta-9 THC per piece along with the 100mg CBD. They also sell a broad-spectrum version for people who specifically don’t want THC.

3mg THC isn’t a giant edible dose, particularly next to 100mg CBD. But I wouldn’t call it trace either. Someone with very little THC tolerance could potentially feel 3mg, and it’s enough that you should know it’s there before eating the gummy and driving somewhere. It also means the full-spectrum formula gives you a broader cannabinoid profile than CBD alone, which I personally prefer.

If THC is a hard no, though, broad-spectrum is the obvious choice.

Read our explainer on Full-Spectrum vs. Broad-Spectrum to learn more.

Pink Watermelon Smells How It Tastes

I knew what these were going to taste like basically the second I opened the bottle. Watermelon candy. The smell is strong, sweet, and nostalgic, and the flavor follows through. They’re sugary and fruity. Texture-wise, they’re very soft and malleable. Almost suspiciously soft.

They’re also a little sticky, and this is one gummy I would absolutely keep somewhere cool. Leave these sitting around somewhere warm enough and I can easily imagine opening the jar to one giant 3,000mg CBD watermelon blob. Probably don’t do that.

The gummies use pectin rather than gelatin, so they’re vegan. Each one has 15 calories and 2g sugar. The ingredient list includes tapioca syrup, sugar, pectin, full-spectrum hemp distillate, CBD isolate, natural flavors, citric acid, sodium malate, fruit-and-vegetable-derived color, and stevia.

Canna River Classic Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 100mg CBD + 3mg THC per (full-spectrum)

Dietary notes: 15 calories, 2g sugar, vegan

Flavors: Pink Watermelon (tested), Fuji Apple, Passion Orange Guava, Red Berry, Strawberry Mango

Best for:

people who want a high-dose CBD gummy

anyone who likes splitting gummies into customized servings

relaxing later in the day, or potentially bedtime at a full dose

Pros:

easy to portion, can potentially stretch out the product by splitting

full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options

Cons:

100mg was more CBD than I personally needed at once

gummies are sticky and may not love warm storage

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

River Botanicals sells its Canna River Classic Gummies in a 30-count bottle and costs $35. Considering there’s 3,000mg CBD total in the bottle, that’s a lot of CBD for the price. And if you’re actually quartering the gummies like I probably would, one jar stretches pretty far.

River Botanicals currently offers free U.S. shipping to 48 states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii. The Canna River Classic Gummies also come in Fuji Apple, Passion Orange Guava, Pink Watermelon, Red Berry, and Strawberry Mango, with both broad- and full-spectrum options available.

The Bottom Line

I don’t think I need 100mg CBD every time I want a CBD gummy. That’s probably my biggest takeaway here. The full dose worked. I felt mellow, whatever discomfort I had been thinking about became much less interesting, and by the end I was perfectly happy going to bed.

But I also got sleepy enough that I started thinking about how much more useful these would be in quarters. At 25mg CBD per quarter, one gummy suddenly becomes an entire day’s worth of little doses instead of one giant CBD intake. And that’s probably how I’d keep using them.

The Pink Watermelon tastes legitimately good, the bottle is cheap for how much CBD you’re getting, and I like having the choice between full-spectrum and broad-spectrum depending on if I want THC involved.

Just don’t look at “CBD gummy” and assume the full-spectrum one is THC-free. This one has 3mg.