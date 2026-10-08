I Have a High Tolerance. So How Did These 10mg Gummies Get Me This Stoned?

10mg of THC usually isn’t a dose that scares me. I have a pretty high tolerance, and I’ve eaten many 10mg gummies where I finished the experience thinking I could’ve taken another one. That was not my reaction to River Botanicals’ Canna River Delta 9 Gummies.

Each one has 10mg THC + 20mg CBD. I ate one in the evening, waited about 45 minutes, and then realized I was way higher than I expected to be. Like, very high. It was a good high though! Euphoric, relaxed, a little heavy, and eventually sleepy enough that I went to bed while I was still feeling it.

Videos by VICE

One gummy was enough to do the job.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

Canna River’s Delta 9 Gummies have 10mg THC + 20mg CBD per gummy, with 30 in the bottle.

Crazy Apple tastes like tart green apple candy. Very Granny Smith. The gummies themselves are big and soft, with a sugar crystalline coating. They look like little cylinders or giant pills, depending on your perspective. They’re also easy to cut in halves or fourths, which is useful if you don’t want the full dose.

Buy it if: you want one gummy that actually feels like enough.

you want one gummy that actually feels like enough. Skip it if: you need something subtle for daytime.

you need something subtle for daytime. Best part: these hit harder than I expected.

these hit harder than I expected. Biggest drawback: they’re soft and sticky enough that I wouldn’t trust them in a hot car.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested Them

I took one full gummy in the evening, and that’s 10mg THC + 20mg CBD. The bottle says to expect effects in about 45 to 90 minutes. Mine came on right around 45.

I didn’t really have that slow, questionable edible moment where you’re wondering if anything is happening. Once it started, I knew. I was high, and not in a barely-there way either.

I remember thinking I was glad I didn’t take two, I really didn’t need another.

This 10mg Felt Strong

The high was mostly euphoric at first. I felt happy, relaxed, and very content to not be doing much. As time went on, it got heavier. Not couch-lock heavy. Just enough that I had no interest in doing errands, answering emails, cleaning anything, or pretending I had plans. This is an evening gummy for me.

Could I take it in the afternoon? Probably, but only if the afternoon was already over in spirit.

Eventually I got tired, went to bed, and fell asleep while I was still high. So I have no idea exactly how long the effects lasted. Long enough if I fell asleep peacefully.

The CBD Didn’t Make It Feel Weak

Each gummy has twice as much CBD as THC. I like that ratio, especially for something I’m taking later in the day.

There’s this common idea that CBD automatically softens THC, but that’s not always what happens. One study looking at THC and CBD together actually tested 10mg THC with different amounts of CBD, including 20mg, and didn’t find that CBD consistently reduced the acute effects of THC. That lines up pretty well with what happened here.

The 20mg CBD definitely did not stop me from getting high, at all. If anything, what stood out was how relaxed the whole high felt. There wasn’t much mental tension to it. I felt euphoric, mellow, physically comfortable, and eventually ready for sleep. I can’t tell you exactly how much of that came from the CBD versus the THC, I just liked the combination.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Crazy Apple Is Crazy Delicious

These really do taste like green apple. Not just sweet candy with a green label. There’s a tartness that immediately made me think of Granny Smith apples. Despite the gummy being on the larger side, size-wise, I was able to ate one very easily because it was tasty.

The texture is soft and chewy, but they’re definitely on the sticky side. You can squeeze one between your fingers and feel how malleable it is. That’s great if you’re cutting it into smaller pieces. Less great if you leave the bottle somewhere warm. I would store these somewhere cool because I can see them easily melt in the heat.

If apple isn’t your vibe, don’t fret. There’s seven other flavors to choose from: Blue Razz, Dragon Berry, Island Splash, Kiwi Burst, Lemon Raspberry, Major Melonz, Strawberry Pineapple.

The gummies are vegan and have 15 calories and 2g sugar each.

Cutting One Into Quarters Makes Sense

The size and shape make these really easy to portion out.

A full gummy is:

10mg THC + 20mg CBD

Half is roughly:

5mg THC + 10mg CBD

And a quarter is about:

2.5mg THC + 5mg CBD

Considering how strong the full gummy felt to me, I think the smaller doses are actually worth mentioning. If you’re new to edibles, I wouldn’t jump straight to 10mg just because it’s a common serving size. A quarter or half of one of these would make a lot more sense.

Even with my tolerance, I didn’t need anything beyond the full gummy.

Canna River Delta 9 Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 10mg THC + 20mg CBD

Dietary notes: 15 calories, 2g sugar, vegan

Flavors: Crazy Apple (tested), Blue Razz, Dragon Berry, Island Splash, Kiwi Burst, Lemon Raspberry, Major Melonz, Strawberry Pineapple

Best for:

evenings

relaxation

getting properly high

winding down before bed

Pros:

strong and prompt effects

20mg CBD in the blend works well

easy to split

very affordable

Cons:

full gummy may be too much for beginners,

sticky texture; could get stuck in teeth

not something I’d take before a busy day

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

Canna River’s D9 bottle of 30 gummies costs $30. That’s $1 per gummy. For 10mg THC + 20mg CBD, that’s pretty cheap.

Crazy Apple is one of eight flavors in the line, but after trying this one, I wouldn’t be rushing to switch. The apple is good.

River Botanicals currently offers free U.S. shipping to 48 states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii.

The Bottom Line

I expected this to be a pretty standard 10mg edible. It wasn’t. One gummy got me noticeably higher than I expected, and the high stuck around long enough that I eventually just went to bed with it.

I liked the 20mg CBD alongside the THC too. It didn’t make the edible feel weak or watered down. If anything, the whole experience felt relaxed and easy. And Crazy Apple tastes crazy good.

For a dollar a gummy, I don’t have much to complain about. I just wouldn’t take two because one worked perfectly.