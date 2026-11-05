Black Friday for Weed Is Real, and It’s Already Begun

Black Friday isn’t even here yet, but cannabis brands are already throwing discounts at us. And while some of these early sales are barely worth opening an email for, Canna River has one that’s actually pretty damn good.

From now through November 15, Canna River is running a buy-one-get-one-free promotion on its Full Spectrum and THC products. All you need is the code BOGOFREE at checkout.

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And before you assume this is just another gummy sale, the vapes are included, too. Canna River has its Delta-8 cartridges and disposables available for a limited time, which makes the timing of this deal pretty interesting.

But there’s one catch: the sale doesn’t apply to everything on the website. Both items have to come from the eligible Full Spectrum and THC collection, and the free product must be of equal or lesser value. You also can’t stack this code with other discounts.

Courtesy of Canna River

What’s Worth Checking Out?

Canna River has quite a few products to choose from, so you’re not necessarily stuck buying two bottles of the same gummies.

If you’re into edibles, the brand’s Delta-9 Gummies are worth a look. Each one has 10mg THC + 20mg CBD, with 30 gummies per bottle for $30. There are eight flavors, including Blue Razz, Dragon Berry, and Strawberry Pineapple.

Not feeling gummies? Canna River also makes a Delta-9 Drink Mix with 15mg THC per packet. A 10-pack runs $45, and you can choose from flavors like Berry Lemonade, Fuzzy Peach, or Melon Cucumber. There’s even a flavor-free option if you’d rather mix it into your own beverage.

Oh, and for anyone who prefers vaping, Canna River has a couple of options available for a limited time. The brand’s D8 Cartridges come with 1 gram of Delta-8 THC oil for $15, while the D8 Disposables pack 2 grams into a rechargeable vape for $30. Both come in 18 strain-inspired varieties, including Blue Dream, Wedding Cake, and Strawberry Fields. And yes, the BOGO deal applies to the vapes, too. Canna River has marked them as limited availability, though, so there’s no telling how long they’ll stick around.

For something more CBD-focused, the brand also offers Full Spectrum versions of its CBD Classic Gummies, which contain 100mg CBD per gummy and retail for $35 per bottle. Just make sure you’re selecting the Full Spectrum formula, since the Broad Spectrum (Non-THC) versions aren’t included in this promotion.

Don’t Wait Until Actual Black Friday

Here’s the funny part about this sale: it ends nearly two weeks before Black Friday even happens.

November 15 is the last day to use code BOGOFREE, so there’s no point waiting around for November 27 if you’ve already got something in mind.

And if you’re buying THC products, pay attention to the dosage, especially if you’re trying something for the first time. Saving money is great, but accidentally getting way too high because you treated a 10mg gummy like regular candy? Not so much.

So, if you’ve been eyeing Canna River’s lineup, now’s your chance to score an extra product without spending another dime on it.