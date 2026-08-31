River Botanicals Is BOGO 70% Off for Labor Day. Here Are the THC and CBD Products We’re Stocking Up On

I’ve reviewed enough Canna River products at this point that I already have some favorites. I’ve tried the Sleep Gummies, gotten high off the D9 Drink Mix, and spent enough time browsing the rest of the lineup to know which products I’d actually throw into my cart. So, naturally, River Botanicals is giving me another reason to shop.

For Labor Day, River Botanicals is offering buy one, get one 70% off through September 7 with code LABORDAY70. Canna River now lives under the River Botanicals umbrella, but the gummies, tinctures, topicals, and THC goodies I’ve been buying and reviewing are all still there.

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Since this is a BOGO sale, I’m not going to just give you another list of things I like. I’m pairing them up instead. So here’s how I’d build my cart.

Photo Credit: River Botanicals

If getting high off your ass is the only objective, I’m starting with the Canna River D9 Drink Mix because I’ve already tried it and know I like it. Each little packet has 15mg of Delta-9 THC and turns basically whatever you’re already drinking into a THC drink. I’ve mixed them into drinks at home, and I still think the biggest selling point is how ridiculously convenient they are. A box of packets takes up a hell of a lot less space than a case of weed seltzers.

For its BOGO partner, I’d grab the D9 Gummies. These have 10mg Delta-9 THC + 20mg CBD per gummy, with 30 in a bottle, and River Botanicals recently added Strawberry Pineapple to the flavor lineup.

It gives you two very different ways to consume essentially depending on the vibe: mix yourself a THC drink when you want something sippable, or grab a gummy when you don’t feel like playing bartender. Also, Strawberry Pineapple sounds good as hell, especially with the Berry Lemonade drink mix.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

The CBD Sleep Gummies are already an easy yes for me. I’ve tried the Full Spectrum Strawberry Mango ones before and they did exactly what the name claims. I got sleepy, stayed asleep, and didn’t wake up feeling gross. Each gummy has 50mg CBD + 50mg CBN + 3mg THC, so they’re definitely not what I’d take for if I still had plans for the night.

I’d use the BOGO to try the CBD Sleep Tincture alongside them. I haven’t had this one yet, but it has CBD and CBN too, just in a format that’s easier to adjust depending on how much I actually want.

I like having options, especially for sleep. Some nights call for one gummy and bed. Other nights, maybe I don’t want to commit to an entire gummy. Basically: gummies for when I’m done for the night, tincture for when I want a little more say in the matter.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

This is probably the pairing I’d go for after a long day when everything hurts, either from a workout or just one of those days. The CBD Pain Gummies have 50mg CBD + 50mg CBG each, and there’s a Full Spectrum version with 3mg THC if you want a little THC in the mix too. They also come in a bunch of Canna River’s usual fruit flavors, including Fuji Apple, Pink Watermelon, Strawberry Mango, Red Berry, and Passion Orange Guava.

Then I’d throw in the CBD Body Lotion for wherever I’m actually sore. It has 5,000mg of cannabinoids total: CBD, CBC, CBN, and CBG—and comes in Rosemary or Unscented. Gummies plus lotion feels like a pretty solid two-pronged attack on the “why does my back hurt?” problem.

I also like that these are very different formats. One is an edible, and the other goes directly on the area I’m pissed off at.

The Keep-It-Simple Pair: Just Buy Two of the Same Thing

There’s also nothing wrong with ignoring my carefully constructed pairings and buying two of the same thing. That might be the smartest move of a BOGO sale.

If you already know you go through Sleep Gummies, get two Sleep Gummies. If you’re constantly making THC drinks, double up on Drink Mix Variety Packs. And if there’s a particular gummy flavor you always end up reordering, this is probably not the moment to get adventurous just because another flavor sounds cool.

I’m guilty of turning sales into an excuse to try six new things when I could simply buy more of the thing I already know I’ll finish. A BOGO sale is probably the one time buying doubles actually feels responsible.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

River Botanicals’ Labor Day Sale Ends September 7

Canna River now sits under the River Botanicals umbrella, but the same gummies, tinctures, topicals, and THC products are still there.

For Labor Day, the big thing to know is: buy one, get one 70% off through September 7 with code LABORDAY70.

If you already have a favorite, stock up. If not, use the second item to try something new without paying full price for both. Personally, I’m still starting with the Sleep Gummies and D9 Drink Mix. Some loyalties are earned.