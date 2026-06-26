Get High (and Hydrated) on Canna River’s 15mg THC Drink Mix

THC drink mixes make the most sense when you want a weed drink, but don’t want to carry around a bunch of THC bottles and cans.

That is the basic appeal of Canna River’s D9 Drink Mix. You get a small jar of little drink packets instead of hauling around a 12-pack or 14-pack of THC beverages that basically add up to the same total amount of THC (150mg).

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It definitely has that familiar, nostalgic feel of a Pixy Stix you’d throw back as a kid, except this one is meant for adults. Each drink packet adds 15mg hemp-derived Delta-9 THC to whatever you’re drinking. That makes it convenient, but it also means the dose deserves some respect. 15mg THC is a real edible-style dose, even if it comes in a cute little packet.

I mixed it into drinks that complemented the flavors the Variety Pack includes: Berry Lemonade, Concord Grape, Fuzzy Peach, Melon Cucumber, and thankfully, Flavor Free for that extra, much needed creative drink mixing freedom. It dissolved easily and kicked in for me around 40 minutes later.

The effect was solid: mellow, calming, relaxing, and very much more “cocktail replacement” than “cute little daytime microdose” you see most brands offering. This is not a beginner product just because it comes in a tiny packet. 15mg THC is still 15mg THC.

The timing of me coming across this product is impeccable too. From June 26 through July 4, Canna River is running a Buy One, Get One 85% Off deal on the D9 Drink Mix, which makes sense if you’re stocking up for summer fun under the sun like barbecues, pool days, fireworks, or even traveling out because carrying packets is easier than hauling cans.

Interested in more mixers? Read our roundup on Best THC Mixers.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Mix

Canna River’s D9 Drink Mix is best for intermediate and experienced THC consumers who want a portable THC drink mix that actually feels like a real dose.

Each packet has 15mg Delta-9 THC, which makes it stronger than a lot of canned THC drinks and definitely stronger than the 2.5mg or 5mg “social sipping” lane. For me, it kicked in around 40 minutes and landed as a mellow, calming, relaxing buzz that felt better suited for late afternoon, evening, or replacing a cocktail than trying to power through a busy day.

The packets are easy to mix, easy to travel with, and more convenient than dragging a bunch of cans somewhere. I also like that they’re zero sugar, zero calories, vegan, gluten-free, full-panel tested, and made by a reputable brand.

Buy it if: you want a portable and discreet THC drink mix for barbecues, pool days, travel, or a stronger cocktail replacement.

you want a portable and discreet THC drink mix for barbecues, pool days, travel, or a stronger cocktail replacement. Skip it if: you’re brand new to THC or looking for a true microdose drink.

you’re brand new to THC or looking for a true microdose drink. Best part: it turns almost any drink into a 15mg THC drink without taking up cooler space.

it turns almost any drink into a 15mg THC drink without taking up cooler space. Biggest drawback: 15mg THC is a real dose, so beginners should save this for a night with no plans.

How I Tested Canna River D9 Drink Mix

I tested this like any other THC drink packet: mixed into drinks that complemented the specific flavors.

The Variety Pack comes with Berry Lemonade, Concord Grape, Fuzzy Peach, Melon Cucumber, and Flavor Free, so I didn’t try to force every packet into plain water. That feels like setting the product up to fail. The flavored ones work better when you give them something to play with, respectively, like lemonade, juice, iced tea, sparkling water, or anything cold and fruity. Or really whatever is already in the cooler at the pool party.

I also kept the dose in mind while testing because 15mg THC is not nothing. I wanted to see whether the packet format made the product feel casual without the actual experience becoming too casual for the dose.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

What It’s Like to Actually Drink

Canna River’s D9 Drink Mix has very strong weed Pixy Stix energy. The flavors are familiar and nostalgic in a way that’s fitting for a powdered drink packet. It does not taste like a fancy canned mocktail, and I don’t think it’s trying to, unless you want to go crazy creative with the Unflavored option. With the offered flavors, it tastes like something fun you’d mix into a cold drink before going outside.

The powder dissolved easily for me, which is the main thing these drink mix products have to get right. Nobody wants to chase little undissolved THC clumps around the bottom of a cup. I still gave it a decent stir, but it did not feel like work.

I also like that these are zero sugar and zero calories, because powdered drink mixes can get weirdly sweet fast. This still feels like a THC drink mix, not a hydration powder cosplaying as chalky syrup.

Effects & Onset

I felt Canna River’s D9 Drink Mix kick in around the 40-minute mark. That’s fast enough to feel useful, but not so fast that I’d call it instant. I wouldn’t take one packet, get impatient after 20 minutes, and decide the solution is another 15mg THC packet. One packet of this was truly enough for me.

Once it landed, the effect was solid. Not frantic, not racy, not “let’s go run errands and become a better person.” More mellow, calming, and relaxing, but still high. It felt like a real cocktail replacement, especially for late afternoon, early evening, or the part of a summer hang where everyone else is opening another alcoholic drink and you’d rather not.

The 15mg THC dose is the detail to pay attention to. For intermediate and experienced consumers, it’s a great amount: strong enough to feel like you actually took something, but not so intense that the whole night becomes about managing your own high.

For beginners, I’d be careful. This is not a 5mg social sipper or a barely-there microdose drink. If you’re new to THC, I’d try it at night, at home, when you have nothing else to do and nowhere else to be.

The buzz stayed more relaxing than sleepy for me, which is why I like it as a cocktail replacement. It gave me that “okay, we’re winding down now” feeling without turning into a bedtime product.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Summer Deal Pricing & AvailaBility

The sale timing is perfect for the summer.

From June 26 through July 4, Canna River is running a Buy One, Get One 85% Off deal on the D9 Drink Mix, and this is exactly the kind of product that makes sense to stock up on before a holiday weekend. Packets are easier to pack, easier to travel with, easier to share, and easier to stash in a bag than a bunch of THC cans.

At full price, the D9 Drink Mix is $45 for 10 packets, which breaks down to $4.50 per 15mg THC drink before the deal. That is already pretty reasonable compared to a lot of canned THC drinks, especially since each packet is a real dose. Most THC drinks are over $5 a serving for only 5mg THC or less. The cheaper price is a fair tradeoff for the drink mixing effort.

The drink mix, mix-and-match, BOGO 85% off deal makes it more of a summer stock-up situation. If you already know you like THC drinks, this gives you a portable option for barbecues, pool days, fireworks, hotel rooms, weekend trips, or any situation where you want the drink ritual without dealing with alcohol or hauling a cooler.

I’d still treat the packets like edibles, not party favors. They’re convenient, but they are not casual little flavor sticks. 15mg THC is enough that sharing them with friends should probably include a “hey, this is stronger than it looks” warning.

The only state they don’t ship to at the moment is Iowa, and they soon won’t be able to ship to California, so if you’re in Cali like me, stock the fuck up on any and all Canna River products ASAP.

Canna River D9 Drink Mix at a Glance

Dose per packet: 15mg THC

Dietary notes: 0 sugar and 0 calories, vegan, gluten-free

Added electrolytes: potassium, magnesium glycinate, sodium, and vitamin B12 for hydration

Flavors: Berry Lemonade, Concord Grape, Fuzzy Peach, Melon Cucumber, Flavor Free

Best for:

Summer activities: beach days, backyard barbecues, and pool parties

Traveling

Cocktail replacement

Late afternoon, early evening, or evening use for relaxation

Intermediate and experienced THC consumers

People who want THC drinks without carrying bottles or cans

Pros:

Stronger than many canned THC drinks

Added electrolytes for hydration

Easy to mix into drinks that complement the flavor

Dissolves easily

Portable, discreet, and travel-friendly

Variety Pack includes multiple flavors plus Unflavored

Unflavored option gives more drink-mixing freedom

Full-panel tested (rare to see hemp and THC drink brands do that)

Reputable brand

Buy One, Get One 85% Off holiday deal from June 26 through July 4

Cons:

15mg THC may be too much for beginners

Effects still take time, so don’t rush into another packet

Powdered drink mix format may not be for everyone

Beginners should try it at night when they have nothing else to do

Things to Consider Before Buying

The main thing to know is that 15mg THC is a real dose. It also works best when you pair the flavored packets with the right drink. If you don’t want the Variety Pack and know you jive with a particular flavor, you have the option of purchasing the flavor specific drink mixes.

The electrolyte blend is a nice bonus, especially for summer. So the “getting high and hydrated” angle is actually real here. It’s not a replacement for drinking water, but it does make the formula feel more thoughtful than a random THC powder.

The sale is also worth factoring in. At $45 for 10 packets, each packet is $4.50 before discounts. The Buy One, Get One 85% Off deal from June 26 through July 4 makes this much more appealing if you already know you like THC drinks and want something portable for summer. During the sale, two jars, or 20 packets are $51.75, so each packet comes out to only $2.59 per 15mg THC packet. I’d act fast on this sale.

Mix it Up

Canna River’s D9 Drink Mix is a strong 15mg summer pick if you want THC drinks without lugging around heavy ass packs of cans.

The packets are portable, easy to mix, zero-sugar, zero-calorie, and strong enough to work as a real cocktail replacement. The flavors have that nostalgic Pixy Stix thing going on, and the Unflavored option gives you more room to play with whatever drink you already like.

The sale makes the timing even better.